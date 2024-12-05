There's something about Lidia

There’s definitely something about Senator Lidia Thorpe. Sure, she negatively impacted the Voice Referendum. Sure, sometimes her behaviour can be erratic. But be honest, asks Amitava Das, even those who disagree, can you really look away?

Senator Pauline Hanson recently attempted to have Senator Fatima Payman investigated under a Section 44 citizenship issue due to her country of birth being Afghanistan rather than Australia. This is despite the fact that there’s never been any real issue with Payman’s allegiance or citizenship.

Understandably, Payman was affronted and alleged that Hanson was “vindictive, mean, nasty”.

She went on to ask Hanson:

“How do you live with yourself, Senator Hanson, with such violent hatred?”

Predictably, it was Payman’s response – and not Hanson’s typically racist comments – that drew attention.

Thorpe doubled down and allegedly ripped up Hanson’s motion and threw the paper in Hanson’s direction. Some appeared to hit Hanson. Shocking.

Hanson makes racist comments, and some pieces of paper hit her. How egregious.

Racism is not the problem, but some pieces of paper hitting Hanson are enough for the Right-wing media to resume clutching their pearls.

This is a common strategy of the Right.

Last week, Opposition Leader, Peter Dutton, blamed “foreign” students for Australia’s housing crisis.

Note the use of the word “foreign” and not “international”. Note also that the data – reviewed by many – doesn’t support Dutton's assertions.

Despite the tenuous nature of his commentary, his “othering” of students is working.

When called out by detractors, he and his devotees deride the feedback as “fake news” – or, as Senator Sarah Henderson showed on ABC Melbourne – take offence for being called out for the mere potential that she and her party are engaging in dog-whistling.

Note that the notion that they may be engaging in race-baiting wasn’t the cause of offence. The offence was for being called out as being racist.

The Right, and the hard Right side of Australian – and world – politics is clearly in the ascendancy.

Trump has won, and convincingly. The voters of the United States rejected sanity and intelligence and instead chose a racist, a sexist and a bully — twice.

Trump and his many acolytes – including the media who are egregiously culpable – have shown the U.S., and by proxy the world, that racism is ok. That lying is ok. That women have no right over their own bodies.

They’ve shown that reasoned debate is useless. Facts don’t matter. Intelligence doesn’t count. All that matters are sound bites, mistruths, and generating clicks on social media.

It’s often been said that "when America sneezes, the world catches a cold". This phrase may have been primarily about economics, but the cultural and political impact cannot be dismissed.

Dutton, Hanson and their ilk – already prone to racist attacks on minorities – will be emboldened.

Their comments about African gangs will seem quaint. Their comments on Muslims, indigenous people and all other minorities will continue.

Trump has made an art form for saying whatever he wants, no matter how offensive — and then he himself takes umbrage when someone calls him out.

Dutton and Hanson now have a template to follow and an established path indicating that their tactics work.

Michelle Obama once said:

“When they go low, we go high.”

This is a noble sentiment, that may have worked throughout history, but no longer.

It’s telling that Obama herself seems to have dialled back on that once instructive and principled entreaty in response to the current state of politics.

For those who care about justice, about equality, about inclusion – going high has not worked. Harris’ election loss showed that. The loss of the Voice showed that. Dutton’s ability to garner headlines has shown that.

It’s time for the Left to go low– not in terms of policies, but in terms of strategy.

In Australia, there’s no one better than Lidia Thorpe to supercharge this strategy. Thorpe is clearly divisive. She is prone to grand statements and gestures.

Often these cause offence. Often, however, her comments and reactions are very perceptive. No matter what one thinks of her and her approach, one thing is undeniable. People listen, whether they want to or not.

Thorpe’s brand of politics is what Australia needs.

Going “low” needn’t be the cause of shame. It is what’s needed to succeed.

Yes, she’ll sometimes put those in the supposed “centre” offside. Yes, she’ll attract hate and vitriol.

And yes, even some who agree with her will hate her. It doesn’t matter. People will listen.

Why shouldn’t she storm out of Parliament in defence of Senator Payman, and in criticism of Senator Hanson, a politician whose schtick is limited to targeting race, and not much else?

Why shouldn’t she yell at King Charles?

Just because she made a scene, does that negate that what she had to say was actually the truth? Didn’t the British Empire actually steal Aboriginal land under the guise of terra nullius?

Or are these parts of history that shouldn’t be focused upon and instead, we should all just get along?

There’s no justification for lies and no justification for violence. But yelling is not violence. Storming out of a room is not violence. It is a genuine emotion.

People like Thorpe, and others of colour, should not have to feel compelled to “behave” — despite the injustice they’re arguing against.

People of colour shouldn’t have to temper their emotions just so that the offenders don’t get offended. That’s done.

The Left needs to follow the playbook of the Right. It needs to scream and yell.

The time to calmly cajole the Right to stop being racist is over. Racism deserves screaming and yelling in response.

There are no “two sides” to this story. One is clearly wrong.

We need more Lidias – in Australia and everywhere else. Maybe her brand of politics won’t work. Maybe it’s something that only works for the racists and the rabid Right-wingers since their supporters are similarly unhinged.

But calm has not worked. Respect has not worked.

It’s time to scream.

Amitava Das is a freelance writer based in Melbourne. His writing focuses on diversity, inclusion, and issues affecting immigrants and people of colour.

