Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
LOGIN
Politics News

The waste of JobKeeper could have housed the homeless

By | | comments
Cartoon by Mark David / @MDavidCartoons

The Morrison Government's Jobkeeper scheme has likely blown tens of billions of dollars on quasi corporate welfare, which has done little but boost dividends and executive bonuses, writes Tarric Brooker.

In the years since the inception of the Coalition’s Robodebt scheme, more than 370,000 Australians were wrongly chased by the Federal Government for alleged Centrelink overpayments.

After years of opposition from various social services groups and a final strong push from Shadow Minister for Government Affairs Bill Shorten, the program was finally recently ended. But not before over 2,000 Robodebt notice recipients died, according to data from the Department of Human Services.

Scott Morrison's robodebt to society
Scott Morrison's robodebt to society

Labor has joined the Greens' call for a royal commission into "robodebt" — an unlawful Morrison Government debt recovery scheme.

Some of the most vulnerable Australians including those facing homelessness or mental health issues were chased by the Coalition Government for their share of $721 million, that in most cases, they didn’t actually owe.

Now in the wake of the pandemic, the Morrison Government is throwing $70 billion at employers in the form of JobKeeper

The Government that railed against “Labor’s debt” from its GFC stimulus package for over a decade and underspent on the National Disability Insurance Scheme by over $4 billion, has now thrown caution to the wind and is spending like a drunken sailor.

In fairness to the Morrison Government, we do live in difficult and uncertain times. Assistance was clearly required. However, the way the policy was put together has led to an unacceptable level of waste and quasi corporate welfare, well beyond the inevitable degree of excess normally associated with emergency economic stimulus.

With the recent release of the national accounts for the second quarter of the year, it was revealed that company profits had risen by 15 per cent to their highest level on record.

According to an excerpt of a report from the Commonwealth Bank:

'Today’s strong result doesn’t reflect the reality of what was happening in the economy in the quarter. Rather, strong profit growth is down to the stimulus payments provided to businesses because of the COVID-19 pandemic.'

Despite an enormous $77 billion drop in sales activity for businesses, largely thanks to JobKeeper payments that were not actually needed, companies, overall, saw record-high profits.

From these enormous profits, some companies paid increased dividends to shareholders and others paid their executives large bonuses, with some over $1 million.

All driven by a stimulus package paid for with your tax dollars.

Last week, Labor Member for Fenner Andrew Leigh criticised the Morrison Government for JobKeeper’s failure in Parliament, dubbing the program “DividendKeeper,” because a significant number of large corporations had used it to maintain or increase their profit dividends.

According to figures from the ABS, gross company profits rose by $14.4 billion during the second quarter.

To put that into perspective, the increase in corporate profits, driven in large part by JobKeeper program, is almost 20 times the size of the Robodebt debts for which hundreds of thousands of Australians were wrongly hounded.

In a world when the Morrison Government targeted stimulus at workers definitively affected by the pandemic rather than at employers, what could that prospective $14.4 billion achieve for the nation?

As part of its recent stimulus package, the Western Australian Government pledged $97 million to build and buy new social housing homes, with an average cost of each home at approximately $388,000.

At a cost of $14.4 billion, over 37,000 new social housing dwellings could be built, with the potential to house over 96,000 Australians (consistent with the average household size of 2.6 persons).

In one fell swoop, over 80 per cent of Australian’s 116,000 homeless people could be housed and the stock of social housing for vulnerable individuals expanded forever.

While it’s unlikely we will know exactly how much money was effectively wasted by the JobKeeper program for a long time to come, there is clear evidence that the policy is extremely flawed.

Whether it's priests claiming the benefit, Liberal and Labor party staff or billionaires using it to drive record corporate profits, the policy is potentially history's single most wasteful endeavour ever undertaken by an Australian government.

One day, when the pandemic has finally abated and the damage to the Federal budget is finally assessed, we will look on with deep sadness and disappointment. Not just because the debt has risen to troubling new heights, but because of what we could have achieved with that money as a nation.

The new world we could have built, that ended homelessness and got every Australian with mental health issues the help they need or any number of other important issues that could have been addressed. But instead, the Morrison Government has likely blown tens of billions of dollars on quasi corporate welfare, which has done little but boost dividends and executive bonuses.

Tarric Brooker is an IA columnist, freelance journalist and political commentator. You can follow Tarric on Twitter @AvidCommentator.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS ECONOMICS
JobKeeper Morrison Government homeless corporate dividends bonuses Robodebt vulnerable WA Coalition Labor
Recent articles by Tarric Brooker
The waste of JobKeeper could have housed the homeless

The Jobkeeper scheme has likely blown tens of billions of dollars on quasi corpo ...  
Will JobKeeper become 'ElectionBuyer' for the Morrison Government?

Labor might have a shot at winning the next election by proposing a clear vision ...  
Australia’s 'Titanic' economy is sinking

In many ways after almost 30 years without a recession, the hubris surrounding the ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

IA is dedicated to providing fearless, independent journalism, free for all, with no barriers. But we need your help. To keep us speaking truth to power, please consider donating to IA today - even a dollar will make a huge difference - or subscribe and receive all the benefits of membership. Keep ‘em honest. Support IA.

Close Subscribe Donate