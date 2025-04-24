The truth behind the NDIS scheme: A participant's nightmare

The NDIS is a broken system and one that works against participants desperate for assistance, writes Vardit Leizer.

I'M A 40-year-old Australian woman and I'm on the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

As a participant of the scheme, I've been manipulated, stolen from, conned, bullied and stranded. I've seen it all. I've seen major and minor fraud attempted on my funds. I’ve had workers try to take over my plan and companies report they’ve been working with me when I’ve never met them. I’ve been used and exploited repeatedly and traumatically.

I've been told I asked for this. That I should've just chosen better providers. That it's all within my choice and control, and I have the power to hire and fire. And yet, I don't feel particularly powerful.

In the landscape of NDIS, the power seems to be held by a select few, mainly those who monopolise the arena for profit. CEOs and coordinators with large companies and marketing campaigns dominate the field, set up a website and with little training or experience, churn money that was designated to help disabled people live better lives. The participants are generally, in my experience, an afterthought. It seems to be an NDIS provider, all you need to do is believe yourself to be one.

Isn't it always the way that the person who is 100 per cent confident in their abilities for the job is rarely the right candidate? Anyone who carefully considered the delicacy of working with the vulnerable may doubt themselves to be capable. Those who have no trepidation, who are certain they're equipped, tend to be those with no self-awareness, no experience, nor training, but a certainty that they can do the assigned task.

Once I had been on the scheme for a while, I'll admit, I did get better at picking the frauds.

I learnt skills. We know who you are. After a while of being ripped off and conned, I grew a hardened shell. When I meet a provider who has no interest in helping me or any vulnerable person, I can see it quickly. They won't answer a direct query about their experience.



“Do you have experience working with PTSD?” I asked a provider recently. “Yes,” came the reply. Mono-syllabic. No further questions. Trusting that I, as the participant, will believe unsubstantiated claims. When I pushed, they followed up: “I believe working with PTSD is about listening to YOU.”

After a year of this, I can read between the lines. This person has no experience or training helping people with PTSD but is confident they “get the gist of it”. I decline their offer for a second meeting.

I wish I'd have taken this ruthless, take-no-prisoners approach to managing my funds when I first entered the scheme. Demanded CVs, background checks, police checks and so on. Instead, I was too trusting. I listened to the worker and they inevitably gave me a story.

The stories hit me. As someone with trauma, I felt sorry for those who also struggled. The workers described their own pain and histories. They enticed me with accounts of their own triumphs over adversity, their own complex lives. Promises. Dreams of what they could do if I only gave them all my funding.

Stories are just that — stories. I needed competent care from people well-positioned and qualified to provide it.

The system is broken. Ripped. And we, as participants, cannot enter it blindly. But I refuse to victim-blame. No matter how smart or organised or thoughtful or empowered a participant becomes, we will always be the vulnerable ones.

Living with disability means you have blind spots, empathy traps and sometimes a deep will to be well, even when it appears impossible. It is not our fault that we want to get better and trust those who claim they know how to help us.

It is not our fault. We are doing the best with the system that operates around us, about us, but sadly, not with us.

Vardit Leizer is a trauma survivor. She likes to write, read and be in nature. She is passionate about mental health reform.

