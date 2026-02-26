The state of a (not) independent Australia address

Fellow Independent Australians, it is with our greatest and most sincere regret that we must inform you that Australia is still not a fully and truly independent nation.

The news is not great. Not when it comes to Great Britain, our original mummy nation, whose flag we keep on the corner of our own. Nor with the United States, which took over parental responsibilities in 1942 in exchange for our absolute, unquestioning compliance in all substantive matters.

And certainly not in the latest interesting twist, in which we now report to both our national overlords, past and present, in an expensive protection racket masquerading as a military pact.

Let’s quickly cover the state of these unions without rambling on for two hours like the late Jeffrey Epstein’s best friend, Donald, did yesterday in hisState of the Union address.

Firstly, our union with the United Kingdom. Many people claim Australia is independent of England, the colonial power that dominates that confusing, disunited union, involving a nation which recently voted on secession – a nation tied to a nation which has been trying to separate itself for centuries fully – and another nation, which it won’t even dignify with the term “nation”, demeaningly describing it as a principality.

We are not even a part of that inner circle, if a dog’s breakfast could ever hope to attain that sort of rank. We are not that important, being a former prison colony, with a British naval blue ensign as our flag, plus stars, almost indistinguishable from the pre-existing New Zealand flag. Our Constitution is an act of the British Parliament, in which we are described as a minion and in which our top official reports to the English monarch, our head of state, King Charles III.

In case you think these monarchs don’t play an active part in our affairs, refer to Professor Jenny Hocking regarding the 1975 Whitlam Dismissal.

Sadly, this state of the kingdom is unaltered. Despite the King’s brother, Andrew, being charged last week with sharing state secrets with that same notorious pederast and child trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein. Despite ample evidence, this prince, stripped of his unearned royal moniker, was also a sexual predator and was stirring up fierce republican fervour in Blighty, here in non-independent Australia — no change.

Some people thought the Australian Republic Movement, the disappointing outfit that failed independent Australians in the 1999 Referendum, might jump on this latest news. Some even tried poking them with a stick. Nothing.

And as for the Australian Prime Minister, the so-called leader of Labor’s “Left” faction, he said for the second time the republic was not a priority. Anthony Albanese did, however, write a sternly worded letter to the Palace asking for a change to the order of succession. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is eighth in line to the throne, even with this intrinsically undemocratic institution’s archaic rules of primogeniture and religious discrimination. In other words, our timid little PM has said, “Monarchy — this is us now”.

No movement on an independent Australia on that front, then.

Of course, talking about titles and the law is always secondary to the most important aspects of fealty, the tribute, in blood and gold. In the case of the then Great Britain, it involved the blood of our young men and gold in the form of a lend-lease scheme, which had us loaning money from the Mother Country to pay for our unswerving support for her imperial escapades in a war in which our sparse and isolated island continent was never even remotely threatened.

Ignoring the cream of our youth for a generation, the lend-lease scheme we were patriotically hoodwinked into with British banks to pay for our armaments and materiel nearly drove us to the wall. Indeed, when NSW Premier Jack Lang suggested reneging on these loans as the Great Depression hit in the 1930s, he became, in 1932, the only other Australian leader apart from Whitlam to be dismissed by vice-regal decree.

By World War II, we had paid off our lend-lease commitments. When the Japanese swarmed through South-East Asia in the early 1940s, we were told the fortified British enclave of Singapore would keep them in check. But the Japanese took it with ease, along with another large swathe of our youth dead or captured.

Churchill refused to send our men, the famous Rats of Tobruk, home from the holy lands to shore up our national defences, prepared instead to sacrifice them on preserving the precious British Raj on the subcontinent. Australia's then PM, Ben Chifley, turned, famously and unapologetically, to America and sent our men to New Guinea. They were to save Australia, which they did on the Kokoda Trail, with little help from our new imperial masters, who merely mopped up after our success, while General MacArthur tried to take the kudos.

And of course, again, despite Australia never really being threatened, we entered into a second swingeing lend-lease arrangement, this time with America, to pay for our war effort. Another protection racket.

Nice little country you got here. Be a shame if something wuz ta happen to it. Capisch?

So we borrowed more to support America in its irrelevant to Australia Quixotic fight against Communism in Korea (in fact, China) in the 1950s. And again, the debt was topped up as we wasted our precious young men, most conscripted against their will, fighting in Vietnam in the 1960s and 1970s, again against the “yellow peril”, China. A nation that has not tried to expand its borders since the Mongols ruled the land in the Yuan Dynasty (1271–1368 AD).

And now we have the AUKUS agreement, in which Australia turns its back again on its nearest neighbours in the South Pacific to tie itself to the UK and, especially, global bully America. America, which demands that Australia be more bellicose towards China and increase its defence. Which we have done, again, by buying fighter jets that there is no evidence will ever fly and a few nuclear submarines to patrol a coastline larger than any other in the entire world, for $400 billion. Nuclear, despite Australia being an avowedly non-nuclear nation.

And also, now we have Trump as the United States President. His low character has been well-known for a long time. As well as his tawdry side, including a guilty verdict of sexual abuse and many additional allegations of sexual impropriety with numerous women, and the obscene recording of him stating he would “grab them by the pussy”.

The allegations regarding his friendship with serial paedophile Jeffrey Epstein are legion. Indeed, the U.S. Department of Justice under Attorney-General Pam Bondi and the FBI under Kash Patel have been shown under oath to have gone to extraordinary lengths to remove mention of Trump from the Epstein files. But it is undeniable he is there, as testimony in Congress and outside makes clear.

On the face of it, unless the overwhelming weight of evidence clearly available is somehow misleading, U.S. President Donald Trump is not only a liar, a cheat, a convicted criminal, a fraudster and a sexual predator, but he is a paedophile.

And yet, despite all these things and his imposition of a tariff on Australian beef, since removed, Australia has still not rejected Trump’s offer of a seat on his “Board of Peace” — a personally concocted alternative to the United Nations where this gangster gets the final veto on world-changing decisions.

We are a supplicant nation, therefore. Nothing has changed in terms of an independent Australia.

