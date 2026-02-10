SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Politics Analysis

The RBA did not make a mistake in 2025 — the facts changed

By | | comments |
RBA governor Michele Bullock spoke to the press following the first rates decision of 2026 (Screenshot via YouTube)

The Reserve Bank’s pivot on interest rates reflects a shifting economic landscape rather than policy failure, as inflation, employment and global conditions moved in ways few foresaw. Stephen Koukoulas reports.

WITH THE MONETARY POLICY about-face from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), from cutting interest rates in August 2025 to hiking them in February 2026, there has been a flood of criticisms about its performance.

According to those who are most critical, the RBA made a mistake, messed up, was wrong and misguided with the interest rate cuts in 2025, which took the cash rate from a peak of 4.35% to a low of 3.6%.   

It is no surprise that the most vehement critics are those who, a year ago, were demanding the RBA hike interest rates three times from a cash rate of 4.35% towards or even above 5%. Most of those are the go-to economic commentators on Sky After Dark or the Australian Financial Review who have unrelentingly railed against interest rate cuts and the economic policy framework of the Albanese Government.

Getting to the bottom of inflation in Australia — and it’s not a problem
Getting to the bottom of inflation in Australia — and it’s not a problem

A closer look at the data suggests Australia’s recent inflation scare was less an economic relapse than a statistical hiccup — and one the RBA risks misreading at its peril.

Why did the RBA change its policy direction?

The reasons behind the about-face from the RBA were, very simply, an unexpected and dramatic change in economic circumstances. The change was not the result of a mistake or previously misguided policy.

In August 2025, when the third interest rate cut for the cycle was delivered, the RBA was confident inflation would be tracking close to the mid-point of its 2-3% target from late 2025 and all the way through to the end of 2027.  

Vitally important, this favourable inflation forecast was predicated on the assumption that the cash rate would be cut even further, to around 3%, over the forecast horizon. There was considerable uncertainty skewed to downside risks concerning global growth with tariff policy, geopolitical issues and a deflationary pulse coming from China, Australia’s dominant export market.

Things changed

What happened in the aftermath of that interest rate, in economic terms, was extreme.

Both the September and December quarter inflation results were markedly higher than forecast, and while there was an element of “noise” in these results as a series of government-administered items saw prices rise, the RBA was of the view that there were broader signals of rising inflation.  

In addition, the unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped to 4.1% in December, while the global economy remained resilient despite the headline headwinds, particularly from the United States. The RBA doesn’t like it when the unemployment rate is too low because it fears that full employment creates the conditions that unleash a wage-price inflation spiral. (The truth behind this assumption is hotly contested.)

RBA interest rate cuts are needed
RBA interest rate cuts are needed

The persistence of high interest rates is slowing growth — even the RBA admits the current cash rate is tight.

In simple terms, the economic facts changed in a way that no one predicted.

No one.

By the time of the February 2026 RBA Monetary Policy Board meeting last week, it was clear that compared with the late 2025 outlook, inflation was unexpectedly high, unemployment was unexpectedly low and global economic conditions were unexpectedly calm and resilient.

What’s more, there were signs of domestic upside economic momentum, with household spending growth picking up, house prices rising solidly, credit growth lifting and the outlook for business investment turning positive.

The case against the February rate hike was, on reflection, based on fewer items — falling job vacancies, slower wage growth and a clear cooling in public sector demand are important parts of the economic outlook. There was an element of what is called “statistical noise” in the inflation data that the RBA downplayed in judging the inflation outlook, which added to the case for an on-hold decision, but these were clearly swamped by the other news.

Where to now for interest rates?

Financial markets and a majority of market economists are looking for one or two more 25 basis point interest rate hikes over the next year, with the cash rate rising to around 4.25%.   

Six months ago, markets were looking for interest rates to fall and trough at 3%.

At her press conference, RBA Governor Michele Bullock skewed her commentary towards further hikes, although she noted, as is usual practice now, future rate moves would depend on the data, particularly for inflation and the labour market and not on the RBA’s forecasts. 

Suffice to say that in the months ahead, if there is a reconnection of the link between job vacancies and the labour market, the unemployment rate will spike to 4.5% or higher. If inflation drops sharply as the one-off administered price increases wash out of the annual data and there are further signs of a material slowing in public sector demand, a pause in interest rate changes would be on the cards.

Indeed, it is not impossible to paint a picture where, in the second half of 2026, there is a sharp reversal in inflation and the unemployment rate rises, which would see the RBA have another about-face and return to cutting interest rates.

Stephen Koukoulas is one of Australia’s most respected economists, a past chief economist of Citibank and senior economic advisor to an Australian Prime Minister. You can follow Stephen on Twitter/X @TheKouk.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
POLITICS FINANCE ECONOMICS
RESERVE BANK Reserve Bank of Australia RBA interest rates cash rate monetary policy inflation Auspol Stephen Koukoulas inflation forecasts
Share Article
Recent articles by Stephen Koukoulas
The RBA did not make a mistake in 2025 — the facts changed

The Reserve Bank’s pivot on interest rates reflects a shifting economic landscape ...  
Getting to the bottom of inflation in Australia — and it’s not a problem

A closer look at the data suggests Australia’s recent inflation scare was less an ...  
Australia's economic momentum builds despite inflation jitters

With 2025 drawing to a close, there is a range of unexpectedly favourable news on ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Save IA

It’s never been more important to help Independent Australia survive!

Fearless news publication IA has exposed deep-rooted secrets other media routinely ignored. Standing up to bullies and telling the truth — that’s our speciality. As misinformation and disinformation become the norm, credible, independent journalism has never been more important.

We need to raise $60,000 to help us continue our powerful publication into 2026. If you value what we do, please donate now.

Support IA
GoFundMe Subscribe Donate Paypal