The pros and cons of mass government cyber surveillance

While surveillance technology can be a useful tool for protecting citizens, concerns remain over issues including ethics and privacy. Paul Budde reports.

GOVERNMENTS WORLDWIDE increasingly use data and technology for surveillance, leveraging advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and data analytics to monitor individuals and populations. This shift has sparked significant debate around the ethical and human rights considerations associated with such practices.

I have reported on these issues before; however, as this is such a critical element in our democracies, we need to remain vigilant. Of course, cyber surveillance is here to stay and, with AI, will only become more pervasive.

It appears that in our increasingly complex, politically unstable and, particularly in the case of the USA, violent societies, mass surveillance will only increase. This will result in some significant negative outcomes as well.

From earlier comments from some readers of Independent Australia, I know that this is a topic of great concern. So, it is important to keep addressing the issues and ensure that we will continue to manage this within our democratic values.

Surveillance practices have become more pervasive with technological advances. Governments often employ mass data collection from various sources, including internet activity, phone records, social media interactions and CCTV footage. For instance, the PRISM program in the United States collected internet communications from major U.S. internet companies, enabling large-scale monitoring of online activities on a global scale.

A significant development in surveillance technology is the widespread deployment of facial recognition systems in public spaces. These systems are used for law enforcement and border control. China's extensive use of facial recognition technology in its public surveillance systems exemplifies this trend. Already back in 2021, I reported on how the Chinese Government uses these technologies to monitor public areas, track movements and identify individuals in crowds, raising concerns about privacy and individual freedoms.

Internet and social media monitoring have also become commonplace. Governments monitor online activities and social media platforms to detect and prevent criminal activities, terrorism and political dissent. The UK's Investigatory Powers Act, often called the “snooper's charter”, allows for the bulk collection of communications data, enabling extensive surveillance of citizens.

Predictive policing is another area where technology is harnessed for surveillance. By using algorithms to analyse historical crime data, predictive policing aims to forecast where crimes are likely to occur and who might commit them. Various cities have implemented software from Soundthinking (former Geolitica) to assist law enforcement agencies in resource allocation. While promising for crime prevention, this approach raises significant ethical questions and has resulted in serious criticisms.

In Australia, surveillance practices have evolved significantly. Authorities have implemented measures to enhance national security and law enforcement capabilities. As I reported last year, the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) handles foreign signals intelligence and cybersecurity, playing a crucial role in surveillance activities. Additionally, the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) conducts domestic surveillance to protect against national security threats.

A notable development in Australia is the Telecommunications and Other Legislation Amendment (Assistance and Access) Act 2018. This legislation grants Australian law enforcement and intelligence agencies the authority to compel technology companies to provide access to encrypted communications. While the Government argues this is necessary to combat terrorism and serious crimes, critics have raised concerns about potential abuse and the erosion of privacy rights.

Facial recognition technology is also being adopted in Australia. Various state governments and law enforcement agencies have implemented facial recognition systems in public spaces and transportation hubs. This technology is justified as enhancing public safety and deterring criminal activities. However, privacy advocates are concerned about the lack of regulation, oversight and the potential for misuse and discriminatory practices.

The widespread use of surveillance technologies brings several ethical and human rights considerations to the forefront. Privacy is a pressing issue, as surveillance often infringes on individuals' right to privacy. The mass collection of data means that even those not suspected of wrongdoing can have their personal information monitored and stored. This invasion of privacy can lead to a sense of constant surveillance and a loss of personal autonomy.

Consent and transparency are also major concerns. Individuals are often uninformed about the extent of data collection and usage. This lack of transparency and consent undermines trust in government institutions and raises ethical questions about surveillance legitimacy. Clear communication and public consent regarding data collection and usage are essential for ethical surveillance.

Bias and discrimination in surveillance technologies, particularly AI and facial recognition systems, are significant ethical issues. These technologies can exhibit biases, leading to discriminatory practices. Studies have shown that facial recognition systems can have higher error rates for people of colour, resulting in false identifications and wrongful arrests. Such biases can disproportionately target specific ethnic or demographic groups, exacerbating existing social inequalities and injustices.

The impact of surveillance on freedom of expression and association is another critical concern. Extensive surveillance can chill free speech and the right to associate freely. Knowing they are being watched, individuals may self-censor or avoid certain activities, undermining democratic values and free idea exchange. This self-censorship can stifle public discourse and limit the diversity of voices in the public sphere.

Accountability and oversight of surveillance programs are essential to prevent abuses of power. Without sufficient oversight, surveillance programs can be misused, leading to rights violations. Effective checks and balances are crucial to ensure ethical surveillance and mechanisms to hold authorities accountable. The lack of transparency and oversight in the American NSA's mass surveillance programs, as revealed by Edward Snowden, highlights the dangers of unchecked surveillance.

The pervasive nature of surveillance can erode trust between citizens and the state. When people feel constantly watched and distrusted, it undermines social cohesion and government legitimacy. Maintaining public trust requires transparency, accountability and individual rights protection.

Navigating the challenges posed by surveillance requires a balance between security benefits and fundamental human rights protection. Implementing robust legal frameworks, promoting transparency and ensuring technologies are used ethically and responsibly are critical steps. Governments must engage in open dialogues with the public, involve diverse stakeholders in decision-making and continually assess surveillance technologies' societal impact.

My conclusion is that while data and technology offer significant potential for enhancing security and efficiency, their use in surveillance raises profound ethical and human rights concerns. As societies grapple with these issues, it is imperative to prioritise privacy protection, ensure transparency and accountability, and address biases and discrimination in surveillance practices.

Only through mindful and ethical technology use can we safeguard individual freedoms and maintain public trust in an increasingly digital world.

Paul Budde is an Independent Australia columnist and managing director of Paul Budde Consulting, an independent telecommunications research and consultancy organisation. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PaulBudde.

