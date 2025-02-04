The miraculous Australian economy is the envy of the world

Despite frequent moaning and groaning about the state of the economy, the hard data on a range of indicators are some of the best in the world.

Taken together, they show the economy is kicking off 2025 in a fabulous spot structurally, even though the cyclical impact of high interest rates is seeing a temporary period of sub-trend economic growth.

When considering what a “good” economy is, a focus must be driven by unemployment, income growth, the soundness of the government’s finances, inflation targeting and an ongoing expansion in economic activity.

A stocktake on the key economic indicators paints a picture for the Australian economy where any economic pick-up in 2025 and 2026 will be coming from an excellent starting point.

The unemployment rate is 4% and has been around that rate for a year. Quite remarkably, this is just 0.5 percentage points from being at a 50-year low and the economy is now at a position where, according to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), just about everyone who wants a decent job can find one relatively easily. Even with the current period of subdued economic activity, most forecasters are expecting the unemployment rate to peak at a level below 4.5%.

At the same time, wage growth is rising at what is a solid and sustainable pace of 3.5%. It is a Goldilocks wages scenario — not too hot, not too cold, but just right. “Just right” means that workers are getting pay increases that are above the rate of inflation and it is a level of wage growth that is consistent with full employment.

The workforce participation rate is at a record high of around 67%, well above the level of around 64.5% a decade ago. This is good news because it shows that current economic conditions are such that businesses are hiring and previously a group of people who were outside the labour force are getting paid employment, adding to the economy and setting the scene for a lift in productivity.

The inflation rate is back within the RBA target range after the globally driven spike in 2021 to 2023. This return to target for the inflation rate is behind the current market expectations for a series of interest rate cuts from the RBA over the next 12 to 18 months.

These interest rate cuts will free up cash flows for borrowers, mainly mortgage holders, will encourage a lift in investment and are a critical reason why more forecasters, including Treasury and the RBA, are expecting a growth pick up in 2025 and into 2026.

Amid this, the ASX has reached a series of record highs as investors focus on the good economic news assisting the corporate world to expand, invest and employ. The strong stock market is a vote of confidence in the structure of the economy and feeds back to the retirement savings of Australian workers.

The total retirement savings of Australians are now above $4 trillion and growing with solid market conditions and the week-to-week inflows from workers under the compulsory superannuation scheme. A growing number of workers are retiring with a decent savings nest egg that will not only provide them with an income flow that will fund their retirement but it has the effect of reducing the call on the age pension system which will, over the longer run, make the budget more sustainable.

On the budget, the good news continues.

Against all odds, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has delivered two budget surpluses that have been used to reduce government debt, much of which was accumulated under the previous Coalition Government which, in nine years, didn’t ever record a surplus.

While the Budget is currently forecasted to return to deficit in 2024-25, this is linked to the income tax cuts legislated by the Morrison Government (and amended by the Albanese Government) and some of the so-called automatic stabilisers dampening tax income as the terms of trade and rate of economic growth weaken. That said, the projections for budget deficits are materially lower than the wide deficits left by the Coalition in its last Budget in March 2022.

These are the so-called big-picture economic issues, which are the envy of the world.

That said, there are many micro issues that the Government needs to address to round out an even better economic picture.

These reforms include great equality in incomes and wealth which is a question for tax policy. Issues of access to education and training which is part of the productivity challenge are also being reformed. Fast-tracking the move to renewable energy, addressing the housing shortage, more steps to gender equality and well-targeted infrastructure spending are all part of the agenda ahead.

These issues will no doubt be contested in the upcoming election campaign.

As that campaign hots up, the Government should be congratulated for having the structure and framework of the economy in such good shape that the next round of reforms will yield even more benefits.

Stephen Koukoulas is an IA columnist and one of Australia’s leading economic visionaries, past Chief Economist of Citibank and Senior Economic Advisor to the Prime Minister.

