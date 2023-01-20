SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Politics Analysis

The Liberal Party’s Tony Abbott reset

By | | comments |
(Cartoon by Mark David / @MDavidCartoons)

Tony Abbott has emerged as a favourite to fill Jim Molan's Senate seat. Founder and publisher Dave Donovan examines the latest "generational" scrimmage within the Liberal Party. 

THE LIBERAL PARTY is a very broad church — with some parishes being thicker than others.

Sections of The Liberal Party want to dump Senator and former Defence Minister Marise Payne from their Senate ticket in the interests of “generational change”, we read this week.

In other news, reported simultaneously in the same sort of outlets, the Liberal Party cognoscenti are eager to replace the just deceased Senator Jim Molan with former Prime Minister Tony Abbott.

Marise Payne is 58 years old; Tony Abbott is 65 — the statutory age of retirement.

The Liberal Party has a handful of women in their caucus and has been attacked for its treatment of women in Parliament. Tony Abbott once appointed himself the Minister for Women, despite being a lifelong misogynist. Even worse, he wasn’t even being ironic. When Tony Abbott thinks of irony, he probably thinks of the little woman at home, ironing his shirts.

Now, far be it from this publication to promote Marise Payne, she has done nothing very spectacular and probably done quite a bit of harm.

Marise Payne's career was distinguished by her time as Foreign Minister, cutting foreign aid from Pacific Island nations.

However, Tony Abbott literally reappointed knights and dames, then knighted Prince Philip. He was the worst prime minister Australia has ever had — at least until Scott Morrison rolled into power.

Tony Abbott's record as Prime Minister had people out on the streets for the March in March nationwide protests.

By any measure, between Abbott and Payne, it is the latter who has caused the least suffering.

Albanese victory signals sunset on Murdoch era
Albanese victory signals sunset on Murdoch era

Founder and publisher David Donovan explores the significance of the new Labor Government for Rupert Murdoch's stranglehold over Australia's media.

At the last Federal Election, the Liberal Party suffered a humiliating defeat. It happened because in key seats held by so-called moderate Liberals, a group of independent women who wanted action on climate change and progressive social issues were enthusiastically endorsed by their electorates.

Tony Abbott lost his own seat in the previous 2019 Election to just such a woman. Zali Steggall.

According to the reports, it is a group of "moderates" within the Liberal Party who want to get rid of Payne.

Of course, when it comes to the Liberal Party, moderate is a very fluid term. Is there any left? And if there even is such a unicorn, would they really want to remove one of their only high-profile females?

Meanwhile, the Liberal Party mourn that great “patriot”, Jim Molan, the famous Butcher of Fallujah along with their beloved rock-spider George Pell, while their leader, Peter Dutton, talks down the Indigenous Voice referendum at every turn.

The Liberals don’t want generational change. But if they do, it isn’t into the future, but back to the glory days of the Party, the 1950s and ‘60s.

Follow IA founder David G Donovan on Twitter @davrosz. Also, follow Independent Australia on Twitter HERE, on Facebook HERE and on Instagram HERE.

Tony Abbott: a relic from the 1950s

Tony Abbott is an elitist, a homophobe and a misogynist — Australians must not allow him to take this country back to the 1950s. David Donovan reports.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS
TONY ABBOTT Jim Molan Peter Dutton Liberal Party Butcher of Fallujah Senate vacancy George Pell Marise Payne Coalition
  • Share:
Recent articles by David Donovan
The Liberal Party’s Tony Abbott reset

Tony Abbott has emerged as a favourite to fill Jim Molan's Senate seat. Founder ...  
Despite legal proceedings, Dominique Grubisa thinks she's unstoppable

As the ACCC cracks down on Dominique Grubisa for alleged breach of Australian ...  
AUDIO EXCLUSIVE: Peter 'PeDon' Dutton speaks to IA

Michelle Pini spoke to Federal Opposition Leader, former Queensland drug cop and ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate