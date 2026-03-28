The hardening of youth in Israel’s nationalist enclave

As a Jewish Australian who spent considerable time in Israel, I noticed, decades ago, something unsettling: a hardening of emotional life and a gradual erosion of empathy toward anyone outside the Zionist frame.

This presents itself clearly, especially among the young: a bluntness in moral language, a comfort with power and a way of speaking about others that feels stripped of hesitation. This is not hidden. It is not marginal. It is part of Israeli culture as it is actually lived. You hear it in ordinary conversations, in how people describe daily encounters, in the absence of pause where you might expect reflection. It is not performed for outsiders. It is internal, habitual and widely shared across Israeli society.

People sometimes call it “psychopathy”. That’s not quite right. It’s something more systemic than that — and more confronting for precisely that reason, because it is produced openly, not accidentally. The instinct to pathologise it comes from discomfort, from the sense that something is off. But the more accurate way to understand it is not as deviation, but as outcome — the outcome of a specific social and ideological structure.

What is taking shape is a set of conditions that reshape how young people in Israel see others, how they use power and what they come to experience as normal. These conditions are not hidden. They are visible, repeatable and embedded in everyday Israeli life.

Moral narrowing

Zionism, as it is lived in Israel, draws a clear boundary around who fully belongs and who does not. That boundary is not abstract — it is reinforced constantly through education, language and everyday life in Israel. It is present in how history is taught, how conflict is described and how identity is framed in public space.

The result is not a lack of empathy, but a reallocation of it. Empathy is directed inward, toward one’s own group, while those outside that boundary are flattened into categories. Individuals become “them”. Once that shift happens, moral concern follows the boundary. The narrowing does not feel like a loss; it feels like alignment.

Early exposure to power

Compulsory military service ensures that young people in Israel are introduced, very early, to direct authority over others. They are not just observing power — they are exercising it. Controlling movement, making decisions that affect daily life and managing populations.

Even within rules, this changes perception. It restructures interaction. Repetition turns these encounters into routine. The person in front of you becomes a task, a case, a situation to process. Over time, the emotional weight of these interactions diminishes — not because they are insignificant, but because they are constant within Israeli life.

Ideological narrative

This is not neutral background noise. Zionism provides a clear, dominant narrative about identity, purpose and legitimacy in Israel. Within that narrative, actions are not framed as open moral questions. They are framed as necessary, expected and already justified. Language reflects this. It simplifies. It removes friction. It discourages hesitation.

The complexity of situations is reduced through repetition of the same explanatory frame. Young people absorb this not as theory, but as the basic structure of reality. It becomes the lens through which everything else is interpreted.

Young Israeli Zionists spend their mornings spitting at and harassing Christian tourists. pic.twitter.com/w9QYH2trlZ — Antifa_Ultras (@ultras_antifaa) March 24, 2026

Social rewards

Israeli society signals very clearly what it values. Toughness, decisiveness, and alignment with the dominant Zionist framework carry status. They are associated with strength, credibility and belonging. They are reinforced in peer groups, institutions and public life.

By contrast, hesitation, visible doubt, or empathy that crosses group boundaries can carry a cost — social, cultural, even professional. These costs are not always formal, but they are real. Young people read these signals quickly. They adapt to them. Behaviour adjusts not through force, but through recognition of what is rewarded and what is not.

Constrained dissent

Israel is formally open, but socially bound. There are limits — not always enforced by law, but by atmosphere. Certain questions create friction. Certain perspectives isolate.

Over time, people learn where those edges are. They avoid them. Not necessarily because they agree, but because pushing against them comes at a price. This creates a subtle but powerful effect. It shapes not only what is said, but what is explored internally. The result is not uniform belief, but a narrowing of what can be comfortably thought or expressed within Israeli society.

Total immersion

None of this happens occasionally. It is constant. The narratives, the authority structures, the social rewards — they are present every day in Israel. They are encountered in school, in military service, in conversation and in media.

Over time, they stop feeling like influences and start feeling like reality itself. They become the default setting. Alternatives become difficult to imagine, not because they don’t exist, but because they are absent from lived experience. The system becomes self-reinforcing.

How Israel society became genocidal https://t.co/6C37JmqORy — Dave Donovan (@davrosz) March 27, 2026

Put these together and the outcome is predictable.

You get a generation in Israel that is emotionally distanced, morally certain, and sharply divided in its sense of who counts and who does not. These traits are not anomalies. They are consistent with the environment that produces them. From the outside, this can look like coldness, even cruelty. From the inside, it feels normal — even coherent.

That is the point.

Nothing about this requires unusual individuals. It does not depend on extreme personalities. It is produced by the system as it operates, day after day, shaping perception and behaviour in consistent ways. It does not need to be enforced at every moment. It sustains itself through repetition and reinforcement.

Sure, there is a small minority of Israelis who resist this — who push back against the narrowing, who retain a wider sense of moral concern. They question, they challenge, they refuse to compress their moral field. But they are pushing against a far larger current, not moving with it. And the current is strong, because it is built into the structure of everyday Israeli life.

What is being observed, then, is not an anomaly. It is the visible outcome of a nationalist ideology that structures identity tightly, introduces power early, rewards conformity and leaves limited space for moral ambiguity.

And once that structure is in place, the psychological effects follow. And then the unspeakable acts of cruelty and eventually genocide. Even children are not spared from the resultant cruelty.

Not because people are inherently less human. But because, over time, they have been trained to see a smaller part of the human picture — and to treat that reduction as reality. Because Zionism requires this skewed reality to exist.

Holocaust survivor talks about becoming anti-Zionist with Mehdi Hasan https://t.co/aBWzoMaejF — Dave Donovan (@davrosz) March 27, 2026

Michael Cohen is a Sydney-based Jewish Australian writer who previously contributed extensively to international newspapers, offering both articles and conceptual material. He now focuses on human rights issues.