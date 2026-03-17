The hard truth about whistleblowing in Australia

Whistleblowers Richard Boyle (left) and David McBride became two of the most prominent examples of the risks faced by those who expose wrongdoing under Australia’s whistleblower framework (Screenshots via YouTube)

Australia praises whistleblowers in principle, but the legal and institutional reality shows those who expose wrongdoing often face punishment, isolation and little protection, writes Nigel Carney.

IN MARCH 2026, senators praised whistleblowers as essential to democracy.



ABC investigative journalist Adele Ferguson told Parliament:

“...without whistleblowers, many of the most important public interest stories and scandals exposed in this country would never have been told.”

Supporters describe the Parliamentary Friends of Whistleblowers initiative as a sign that Australia’s political class is beginning to take whistleblower protection seriously.



After decades of stalled reform, a parliamentary forum devoted to the issue looks encouraging on face value.

Yet a quieter question hangs over the reform process, one that cuts to the credibility of the entire debate.

During the Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee Inquiry into the proposed Whistleblower Protection Authority Bill in 2025, 16 of the 31 submissions received were suppressed from public publication. More than half the evidence given to Parliament about whistleblower protections never reached the public record.

The reasons for that decision have not been publicly explained.

Most Australians believe that reporting serious wrongdoing through the proper legal channels triggers protection.

That belief comforts people who want the system to work, while the evidence reveals a stark and chilling reality.

Over the past decade, prosecutions, failed oversight and institutional inertia reveal a pattern. Australia’s whistleblower framework shields institutions from embarrassment far more reliably than it shields the individuals who expose misconduct.

Evidence to the Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee in 2025 suggested roughly 80 whistleblower matters have proceeded to judgment under federal law. Across that body of litigation, only one whistleblower has received court-ordered compensation — $5,000.

The arithmetic of courage and consequence runs like this: speak, suffer, receive almost nothing.

If you are considering blowing the whistle in the current void, the central question is not whether you are right. It is whether you are prepared – legally, financially, strategically and psychologically – for what must follow.

Seek legal advice before you disclose

Most public guidance begins with legislation: file correctly, use the approved channel, contact the appropriate regulator. The implication is that compliance guarantees protection.

It does not.

The most important step any potential whistleblower can take is to obtain specialist legal advice before making any disclosure, particularly before approaching the media or issuing a public statement. The sequencing of disclosure can determine whether you are protected or prosecuted. What you say, to whom and in what order may shape the next several years of your life.

Protection provisions are conditional. They hinge on definitions, categories, jurisdictional limits and procedural compliance. An error in timing, audience or method can shift a disclosure from protected communication to alleged misconduct.

The cases of Richard Boyle and David McBride illustrate the stakes.

Boyle, an Australian Taxation Office debt collection officer, sought to expose internal practices he believed were unlawful. He endured years of proceedings before ultimately pleading guilty to a small fraction of the 66 charges originally laid against him.

McBride, a military lawyer, disclosed material concerning conduct he believed placed Australian soldiers in unconscionable positions during the Afghanistan conflict. In 2024, he was sentenced to five years and eight months' imprisonment after pleading guilty to national security offences.

Both men believed they were acting in the public interest. Both encountered statutory limits far narrower than expected.

Legal advice does not eliminate risk, but proceeding without it magnifies it dramatically.

The common law came first — and still applies

Australia’s Public Interest Disclosure regime contains structural limits. Its protections are procedural and frequently interpreted narrowly. The same is true of corporate whistleblower provisions, where eligibility depends not only on the substance of the disclosure but on the status of the discloser and the pathway taken.

What receives far less attention is the body of law that predates these statutes.

Long before specialised whistleblower legislation existed, Australian courts enforced employment contracts, fiduciary obligations and equitable duties. Those remedies have not disappeared. They operate alongside statutory frameworks.

Whistleblower advocate and practitioner Serene Teffaha explains the distinction:

“I commenced proceedings against the Commissioner of Taxation in 2012, relying on common law torts: misfeasance in public office, breach of statutory duty and negligence. These remedies focus squarely on misconduct by officials — not on whether a whistleblower filled out the correct form.”

Her Federal Court action was among the first to hold individual public officials personally accountable under the Public Service Act.

The distinction matters. Statutory regimes examine whether the whistleblower complied with the correct process. The common law examines whether officials acted unlawfully.

Those are fundamentally different questions.

For contractors, consultants, former employees or others whose statutory coverage may be uncertain, non‑statutory remedies can be decisive. Regulators may narrow investigations or decline jurisdiction. A court, once properly seized of a matter, must determine the issues pleaded before it.

Understanding that distinction expands the strategic landscape. It does not remove danger, but it prevents unnecessary confinement to a single fragile pathway.

The preparatory acts trap

The protective shield applies to the act of disclosure, not always to how the information was obtained. In practice, the law can punish the preparation required to prove the wrongdoing.

Richard Boyle attempted to document what he believed to be systemic misconduct before making his disclosure. Courts later confirmed that the Public Interest Disclosure Act does not necessarily protect the evidence‑gathering process itself. Photographing internal documents, recording conversations or copying files may constitute criminal offences even when undertaken in good faith.

Their cases now serve as cautionary tales for anyone contemplating the same path.

The courts — no safe harbour

There remains a persistent belief that if regulators fail, the courts will provide refuge.

In McBride’s case, appellate judges made clear that courts apply the law as enacted rather than expanding it to match public expectations.

Litigation is neither futile nor assured. It is expensive, slow and psychologically demanding. Success depends on evidence, pleadings, funding and endurance.

Anyone entering that arena without understanding those realities risks compounding harm.

The media — handle with precision

Engaging the media can be legitimate and sometimes necessary.

Before sharing material, clarify precisely what is authorised for publication and document those boundaries. A journalist’s assessment of public interest may diverge from yours. Once material enters the public domain, control is lost.

Public exposure can catalyse reform and encourage compliance, but it can also trigger retaliation.

Go public strategically, not impulsively.

Media exposure also highlights why whistleblowers often engage several accountability mechanisms simultaneously rather than relying on one.

Engage multiple mechanisms

Relying on a single oversight body is structurally risky.

In Senate evidence in 2025, it emerged that the Commonwealth Ombudsman allocated the equivalent of roughly 1.5 full‑time staff to its entire federal whistleblower function covering more than 170,000 public servants.

By comparison, the New South Wales Ombudsman assigns around 25 staff to comparable functions.

Engaging multiple mechanisms – regulator, court, parliamentary process and common law remedies – does not guarantee success. It reduces the risk that a single institutional decision quietly closes every avenue.

Preparation is essential — but not armour

Preparation improves survivability.

It does not confer immunity.

Teffaha has represented individuals who acted carefully yet still suffered devastating consequences.

One such client, taxpayer Gary Kurzer, fought litigation against the Australian Taxation Office for years despite an Administrative Appeals Tribunal ruling in his favour. The pressure continued through revised assessments and ongoing legal conflict.

Tragically, he later ended his own life, a victim of the systemic flaws and traps laid for whistleblowers.

The psychological toll of prolonged conflict with powerful institutions is cumulative. Financial strain compounds emotional strain. Isolation magnifies both.

Anyone advising a potential whistleblower who ignores this dimension is not giving the full picture.

Preparation means understanding financial exposure before acting. If income disappears immediately, attrition becomes the institution’s advantage. It means preserving evidence lawfully, sharing disclosure where possible so risk is not borne by one individual alone and building support networks in advance.

Whistleblowing carried alone is heavier and more risk-laden than whistleblowing shared.

The architecture is still broken

The cases of Boyle, McBride and others reveal a hard truth: being correct does not guarantee protection.

Legal validation and personal safety are not the same thing.

Institutional systems remain slow to confront misconduct that threatens their own legitimacy.

That reality sits uneasily alongside the current push for reform.

The creation of a Parliamentary Friends of Whistleblowers group may signal a genuine shift in political attention and help build cross-party support for stronger protections and a dedicated whistleblower authority.

Whether this new parliamentary “Friends” group marks the start of real reform or another symbolic gesture remains uncertain. Lofty statements of support for whistleblowers abound, while meaningful reform on the ground continues to elude us.

Until that gap closes, one piece of advice remains unchanged.



If you choose to go where most people will not in the public interest, proceed carefully. Understand the risks. Never assume the system will protect you simply because you are right.

Nigel Carney is a writer, economist and historian.

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