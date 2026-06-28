The A to Z of who Pauline Hanson does and does not represent

Given the vast amount of Pauline Hanson’s grievances compared to the relatively small population of Australia, if we eliminate all those of whom she has had a gutful, from A to Z, then those left standing must be the people she represents, writes Belinda Jones.

AUSTRALIANS HAVE HEARD Pauline Hanson tell us she’s had a gutful so often that it no longer has any meaning. Pauline is perpetually pissed off. It’s her brand.

For 30-odd years, we’ve heard her whinge and complain about this, that and the other. She regularly tells us who she’s against, but rarely who she’s actually for.

Put a microphone in Hanson’s hand or give her the floor of the Senate and she’ll waffle on about how she stands for the battlers and, more broadly, Australians. Pauline has never clearly defined who exactly it is she represents, while being crystal clear about whom she doesn't.

So, using a process of elimination, we can potentially work out who Pauline Hanson actually stands for.

Given the vast amount of her grievances compared to the relatively small population of Australia, if we eliminate those she doesn’t like, or is pissed off with or of whom she has had a gutful – from A to Z – then those left standing must be the people Hanson represents.

Abortion

Over the years, Pauline Hanson’s opinion on abortion has changed. In the 1990s, Hanson believed in bodily autonomy and made no substantive comment when Queensland decriminalised abortion in 2018. Things have changed decidedly since then.

In 2020, One Nation adopted a “pro-life policy” imported from the U.S., described as:

‘... an appeal for the anti-abortion vote, recycling the same misinformation about late-term abortion that has been used by the pro-life movement in the U.S.’

This month, Pauline Hanson’s views on abortion are:

“There are too many abortions.”

If you believe everyone has the right to determine bodily autonomy, then Pauline Hanson does not represent you.

Asians

In her First Speech to Parliament, Pauline stated:

“I believe we are in danger of being swamped by Asians. They have their own culture and religion, form ghettos and do not assimilate.”

If your heritage is Asian, then Pauline Hanson does not represent you.

Burqa stunts

In November 2025, Pauline Hanson wore a burqa into the Senate Chamber, repeating her similar stunt from 2017, which saw her suspended from Parliament for seven sitting days.

Leader of the Government in the Senate, Penny Wong, moved a motion to censure Hanson:

‘The motion, which passed 55 votes to five, states that Hanson's actions were "intended to vilify and mock people on the basis of their religion" and were "disrespectful to Muslim Australians".’

If you don't want your elected representatives vilifying and mocking people on the basis of their religion, then Pauline Hanson does not represent you.

Climate change

Pauline Hanson believes climate change is a “hoax”. Hanson, who left school at 15, provides no substantive evidence to back her claims of a “hoax” and refutes thousands of peer-reviewed studies from scientists and academics around the world.

Says Hanson:

“I'll tell you the future: people will actually be controlled on what they eat, where they move, what cars they drive and how far they go. You won't have the freedom to travel, because it's all about climate change — 'You're going to destroy the earth, and we can't allow that to happen!'”

If you believe the consensus of the world’s leading scientists on climate change, then Pauline Hanson does not represent you.

Disabled children

Pauline Hanson faced criticism in 2017 after addressing the Senate, saying that disabled students should be segregated from able-bodied students and neurodiverse students should be segregated from neurotypical students.

Hanson, with no pedagogical qualifications, believes:

"These [disabled and autistic] kids have a right to an education, by all means, but, if there are a number of them, these children should go into a special classroom and be looked after and given that special attention."

If you believe all children should participate in all aspects of Australian society, then Pauline Hanson does not represent you.

Education

Despite not finishing high school, Pauline Hanson believes she is well-placed to overhaul the Australian education curriculum.

Says Hanson:

“Our schools are being perverted into turning our kids into fodder for gender clinics where they are drugged and butchered.”

If you believe Australian teachers and school communities are mostly doing a great job, then Pauline Hanson does not represent you.

Flag

Pauline Hanson has regularly said that Australia should only have one flag; she does not acknowledge Indigenous flags.

Hanson was asked by the Acting Senate President to remove her scarf featuring the Israeli flag in May 2024.

Hanson told the Senate in September 2025:

"One Nation stands for Australia and with its people. We stand for a united nation, under one flag: the Australian flag."

If you want your elected representatives to know which national flag they stand for, then Pauline Hanson does not represent you.

Islam

Pauline Hanson does not believe Islam is a religion despite it being the second-largest religion in the world with 1.9 billion followers. She has continually mocked and attacked the religion over many years and made many offensive statements about Islam and Muslims.

Her most recent attack on Muslims was during an interview in February this year:

"You say, 'Well, there's good Muslims out there.' How can you tell me there are good Muslims?"

If you believe all Australians have the right to freedom of religion, then Pauline Hanson does not represent you.

Indigenous affairs

In 1996, Hanson was disendorsed by the Liberal Party for her comments about Indigenous Australians. She has regularly attacked Indigenous identity, culture and government funding of Indigenous issues.

In a 1998 speech to the people of Longreach, Pauline complained:

“Surely we must see the Aboriginal people are no better off despite approximately $30 billion in taxpayers' money disappearing into the Aboriginal industry in less than 20 years.”

If you are Indigenous, then Pauline Hanson does not represent you.

Kids who are not attending school

In 2020, Pauline had had a gutful of Closing the Gap and other initiatives aimed at improving the lives of Indigenous Australians:

"We still have Aboriginal kids not going to school…W hose fault is that? Lazy parents… You can’t blame the Whites when it’s your own negligence… We’re also bribing parents with payments to send their kids to school, but even that’s not working. Never before have Aboriginal people been given greater opportunity to get a job. I see it frequently advertised: ‘Only Aboriginals need apply'.’’

If you’re an Indigenous parent or child, then Pauline Hanson does not represent you.

LGBTQI+

Pauline Hanson made her thoughts on the transgender community patently clear in her National Press Club address:

"I refer firstly to the transgender insurgency. The transgender ideology has penetrated almost every regulatory authority and it is supported by the Sex Discrimination Commissioner, Dr Anna Cody, who, in Government, I would sack."

If you are a member of the LGBTQI+ community or in solidarity with LGBTQI+ Australians, then Pauline Hanson does not represent you.

Monoculture

Pauline Hanson doesn’t believe in multiculturalism, despite modern Australia always having been multicultural since the First Fleet.

“We cannot be a multicultural society. We are a multiracial society, but we must be monocultural. Australians must live under the one cultural umbrella.”

If you believe Australia’s best asset is our diverse, thriving multicultural society, then Pauline Hanson does not represent you.

National Rifle Association scandal

Hanson claimed One Nation had been the victim of a setup when her Chief Advisor, James Ashby and One Nation’s number one Senate ticket holder at the time, Steve Dickson, were caught trying to get $20 million from the National Rifle Association in the U.S. In Al Jazeera's 'How to Sell a Massacre', Ashby and Dixon’s intention was to scale back Australia’s strict post-Port Arthur massacre Howard-era gun laws.

Then Agriculture Minister, David Littleproud, echoed the criticism of everyday Australians:

"When you see the hypocrisy, when you see on December 20, 2017 a One Nation post saying they are against foreign donations to political parties, then you have got to ask some questions — please explain?"

If you believe Australia's strict gun laws make for a safer nation, then Pauline Hanson does not represent you.

Offence culture

Despite regularly saying she is opposed to offence culture, Pauline was once “deeply offended” by comparisons between her and Fraser Anning.

Recently, Pauline got very offended when journalist Sarah Martin asked if she played any role in her Tasmanian-based daughter, Lee Hanson, getting a job in NSW One Nation Senator Sean Bell’s office.

With a Trump-like reaction, Pauline Hanson got offended and attacked the journalist for her legitimate question, name-calling and cancelling Martin from future interviews.

Said Hanson:

"Honestly, you never give up. I have never seen a person that is such a trashy journalist, and what you put out all the time, you've got this obsession with constantly trying to pull down myself, my party or Mrs [Gina] Rinehart."

If you believe in the freedom of the press to scrutinise politicians, then Pauline Hanson does not represent you.

Parental Leave Pay

In 2017, Hanson said, during a debate on an extension to Paid Parental Leave, that she objects to “welfare mentality” because she had “no assistance, no help from anyone” as a single mother.

This month Hanson said:

"A lot of business, I can tell you, if you force them to actually pay for paid maternity leave, will go under, they won't be able to survive, they are really struggling."

If you are a parent who relies on Parental Leave Pay, then Pauline Hanson does not represent you.

Racism

Racism has long been synonymous with Pauline Hanson, who has often said she’s had a gutful of immigrants, especially those with opinions that she doesn’t like.

In 2024, the Federal Court found that a tweet of Hanson’s amounted to a “racist attack” which breached the Racial Discrimination Act.

Hanson wrote in a tweet to Senator Mehreen Faruqi:

‘Your attitude appals and disgusts me. When you immigrated to Australia you took every advantage of this country. You took citizenship, bought multiple homes, and a job in a parliament. It’s clear you’re not happy, so pack your bags and piss off back to Pakistan. – PH.'

If you are an immigrant with an opinion on anything that differs from Pauline Hanson’s, then Pauline Hanson does not represent you.

The Voice

Hanson campaigned aggressively against the Voice to Parliament, in keeping with her long-held views about Indigenous Australians, believing it was “divisive”. During the campaign, she was criticised for editing a viral video and removing important context to spread disinformation.

The ABC reported:

‘Many of the comments on Ms Hanson's post of the video contain vitriolic abuse directed towards the Indigenous women, including a call for genocide against First Nations Australians.’

If you want elected representatives to be truthful when communicating with Australians, then Pauline Hanson does not represent you.

Wages and workers

Hanson recently told the National Press Club she believed workers are “lazy” and suggested if she became PM, she would roll back industrial relations laws:

"Industrial relations, I can assure you, needs a complete overhaul, because it's not working. Businesses also tell me you can't sack people these days, [Workers are] on their phones, they don't work, they don't turn up, they actually are lazy, and businesses are tied to it. They've had enough."

If you are an Australian worker, then Pauline Hanson does not represent you.

Xenophobia

Hanson’s lack of understanding of the word “xenophobia” in a 1996 interview created Hanson’s most infamous catchphrase (and endless publicity):

“Please explain.”

If you are an Australian who welcomes all, irrespective of race, gender or creed, then Pauline Hanson does not represent you.

Youth crime

Hanson has long advocated for harsher penalties for youth crime, including for parents. She has never offered any suggestions for how to solve the root causes of youth crime, like poverty, homelessness, DV, child sexual abuse, bullying, abandonment issues or the out-of-home care systems.

Hanson does not believe children have rights:

“We’ve got escalating problems because kids think they have their rights. They shouldn’t, there is a responsibility that goes with that.”

If you are a parent of a child who you believe has fundamental human rights, then Pauline Hanson does not represent you.

Net Zero

Hanson does not believe in Net Zero or renewable energy:

“One Nation will end this renewable energy bribery – grants, tax incentives, concessional finance, even the government underwriting anything that sponsors the whole net zero hoax.”

If you want to live on a habitable planet, then Pauline Hanson does not represent you.

There is a disconnect between current polling numbers for One Nation and the number of people Pauline Hanson does not represent. This suggests that those voting for Pauline Hanson in polls are not fully aware that her views are the antithesis of theirs on issues that matter to them.

The next federal election will likely be held sometime in Autumn 2028. Eliminating all the people Pauline Hanson does not represent leaves very few whom she does represent, suggesting the polls are diabolically wrong again.

Politics is a numbers game; if the people Hanson actually represents were to vote for her, then it simply won't be enough votes to put her in The Lodge.

Pauline Hanson's only hope of becoming Prime Minister would be an effective propaganda campaign to deflect from and hide her true beliefs from the overwhelming majority of people she doesn't represent.

Belinda Jones is an IA Assistant Editor and a former federal political candidate. You can follow Belinda Jones on Twitter @belindajones68.

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