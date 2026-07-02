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Teals' new party puts their independence at risk

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Independent MPs Zali Steggall and Allegra Spender announce their new party, Community Strong Australia (Screenshot via YouTube)

The Teals' decision to form a political party risks undermining the independence that made them a compelling alternative to Australia's major parties, writes Dr Binoy Kampmark.

THE OBSESSION, verging on pathological, with political parties is producing its share of symptoms.

These include, amongst others, cynicism, a general loathing by the electorate, a suspicion about a lack of independence among its parliamentary members and the feeling that these machine types cannot be trusted and estranged. The Independent representative is an antidote to this, a breath of the crispest, freshest air.  Why, then, form a party of Independents, thereby ceasing to be independent and forfeiting your very strength?

Well-meaning and well-intended, Zali Steggall and Allegra Spender, two formidable Independent parliamentarians known in Australian politics as the “Teals”, have decided to do just that.  Both won their seats outright at the previous election (Steggall has been a member since 2019, when she famously unseated former Prime Minister Tony Abbott).

In May 2022, they, along with Zoe Daniel, Kate Chaney, Sophie Scamps, Kylea Tink and Monique Ryan, swept to Parliament in what was dubbed a “Teal bath”, winning inner-city seats long held by the right-of-centre Liberal Party. They did so on a platform studded with fiscal sensibility, anti-corruption, transparency and climate change. In May 2025, these members generally held their ground in the Labor landslide that returned Anthony Albanese to power. 

Independents now partying: Why a new party will likely be just another party
Independents now partying: Why a new party will likely be just another party

Managing editor Michelle Pini discusses the prospect of the Teal Independents forming a new political force and what it might mean for our democracy.

Then, a few things happened. These took the form of government electoral reforms to funding and the coarse right-wing populism of Pauline Hanson’s One Nation Party.

Not wishing to see the traditional major parties challenged by leaching votes to independent candidates and smaller parties, the Albanese Government, with some helpful assistance from the Coalition Opposition, made amendments to the Commonwealth Electoral Act 1918 imposing limits on gifts, donations and expenditures for candidates. An “overall gift cap” of $1.6 million to political candidates and political parties features. 

The annual gift cap, however, is a deceptive tinkering, as it can be circumvented by wealthy donors by spreading amounts shy of the annual limit of $50,000 through multiple party branches across the country.

These ostensible reforms, which will come into effect at the start of next year, are intended to entrench a form of political duopoly, given that parties receive public funding for each legal first preference vote above the 4 per cent minimum as dictated by the Electoral Act. That amount is set to increase from $3.50 to $5 per vote. It goes without saying that parties – and larger ones, in particular – will rake in more due to their greater share of votes. 

Kate Chaney, the Independent member for Curtin, observed:

“The effect of increasing public funding is that political parties don’t have to fundraise because they’ve got their war chests. But any challengers do have to fundraise.” 

Instead of adapting to the arrival of the Independents, the Government is merely following a policy of gradual extermination: try to starve the funding supply to Independents and keep the loot for themselves. The loathing for major parties becomes easier to understand.

A party of Independents will only succeed if it is transparent
A party of Independents will only succeed if it is transparent

The success of any party of Independents will depend not on its branding, but on whether it can deliver the transparency and accountability voters are demanding.

Hanson’s inflated rise in the polls – another unpardonable, anti-democratic distortion pollsters have unwittingly encouraged with meaningless questions about “voting intent” – is also spooking the more tempered Teals and Independents in Parliament. How to address her watery form of identity politics, her anti-immigrant ennui and her claims that Australia is, apparently, a “monoculture” in desperate need of protection against burka-wearing radical Islamists, not to mention Chinese and Arabic speakers?

The obvious answer for those already independent is to hold their line, not to mention their nerve.

Spender and Steggall think differently. Their new, centrist party, supposedly meant to take root in a climate of politics decidedly suspicious of the centre, has a lethally bland title: Community Strong Australia. With a name sounding more like a dog walking charity, the proponents are not off to a fine start. 

The party's website reads:

‘We’re building a permanent, community-powered political force, an integrity-led party that puts evidence before ideology, community before vested interests and Australia’s future before yesterday’s political agendas.’ 

This begs that vital question: Were they not already doing that, rather successfully?

Having given an undertaking to avoid slogans, the new group offers a few of their own:

‘We’re about hope over hate, reason over rage and solutions over slogans. We’re about moving Australia ahead.’ 

The two-party system is falling apart
The two-party system is falling apart

Australia’s electoral system handed Labor a landslide, but unless it uses this moment to fix our broken democracy, it may one day be the one left behind.

The pair had, Spender declared, heard “those grievances” of voters concerned about the rise of One Nation:

“People are frustrated and tired of the status quo.”

Steggall and Spender have also tried to gloss the effort with claims of difference from previous party models. The stress here would be on collaboration on policies, with members retaining a free vote; this model was “not about choosing between Independents and parties but combining the strengths of both”. Hardly a clear formulation.

The other Teals have, so far, not been won over by the project. 

Chaney is one:

“I still think that I can deliver a lot of value to my community as an Independent and I’ll continue to do that and I couldn’t see any immediate benefit for my community or progressing the agenda to be part of a political party.” 

The A.C.T. Independent David Pocock has also taken a different temperature reading from his constituents. Responses “on whether Independents should actually look at forming some sort of party alliance” had been, at best, “mixed”.

It has become a long-rusted proposition that the party is the only thing that matters if you wish to make it at the ballot box; never mind that your policy resembles the opposition as a Siamese twin. But times have changed and Independents have the luxury of being more considered and freer in cogitating over policies. 

Lacking party whips, not having disciplinary prefects ensuing a vote with the obedient pack, the Teals have demonstrated that their value lies precisely in their uncaged thinking. To see their constituency work and their engagement with the various committees of parliament is to see representation in its direct, uncorrupted form. 

To therefore embrace a party machine model, however eccentric or novel, is still to embrace the machine. Be wary of that hemlock.

Dr Binoy Kampmark was a Cambridge Scholar and is a lecturer at RMIT University. You can follow Dr Kampmark on Twitter @BKampmark.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

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POLITICS DEMOCRACY INDEPENDENT POLITICS
TEALS Community Strong Australia Zali Steggall Allegra Spender Independents political parties Auspol electoral reform campaign funding Commonwealth Electoral Act
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