Taylor and Hume's 'Tarzan and Jane' 1950s revival

Taylor and Hume recast as Tarzan and Jane, swinging back to a Menzies-era worldview on tax, housing and culture (Image by Dan Jensen)

For example, Tarzan’s Jane is enamoured of this particularly reckless generalisation about the Albanese Government:

“It’s the worst government in this nation’s history.”

Albanese’s is a far-from-perfect government, but this statement belongs out there with assertions that the moon is made of green cheese. It’s both nonsensical and politically useless.

So the question becomes: how on earth does Menzies Jane convince herself that this absurdity is true? Because the taken-for-granted beliefs in her own mind determine that it must be true.

To reach this conclusion, Jane needs only a few logical steps:

First, by definition, the less the Coalition is in power, the worse the government must be. Second, the Coalition has never been in less power than it is now. (Or a Labor government more dominant.)

Ipso facto, this Labor Government must be the worst in history simply by virtue of the fact that it is the most electorally dominant when the Coalition is least so. It’s as simple as that for Tarzan and Jane.

We can look forward to many more examples of the Menzies team clinging to old beliefs to solve new problems. This will be as true for social policy as economic policy.

A particularly choice example popped up in Tarzan’s first speech after he was elected Liberal Leader. It is worth unpacking at some length.

Reaching for something positive to say about multiculturalism in the middle of a speech that was mainly about attacking “bad” (sic) immigration and defending the (Anglo) way of life, the deep-thinking Taylor hit upon the ubiquitous cappuccino of his Cooma childhood to illustrate what he considers one of the great successes of post-war immigration.

Seriously, could anyone come up with a lower common denominator of successful immigration or social cohesion than the cappuccino? Even Senator Pauline Hanson probably allows herself this minor aberration from her own Anglo fish and chips way of life.

Does Taylor not realise what a gutless, vapid sign of successful multiculturalism he picked on for his example? It’s on a par with what any redneck in an Australian pub might say if asked to say something positive about immigration. The food! The food!

Does he not realise that Italian immigrants – to stick with the cappuccino theme – have performed brilliantly in every aspect of Australian society and its professions and to focus on a hot drink as the exemplar of their contribution is really a back-handed insult? A condescending trivialisation.

Of course, Taylor could have used a bagel, a falafel, a tandoori or a banh mi to make the same point, but each of these examples would have required some courage and capacity to prosecute a particular polemical political point on his part.

It was never going to happen — not with this Tarzan and Jane (and lest we forget, Cheeta) from 1950s central casting.

Dr Michael Galvin is an adjunct fellow at Victoria University and a former media and communications academic at the University of South Australia.

