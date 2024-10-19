Stop asking me who to dob to about Nazis

Nazi salute bans and media coverage only serve to promote and normalise neo-Nazis, writes Tom Tanuki.

I'VE NOTICED THE TENOR of the messages I receive about neo-Nazi activity changing somewhat over the years.

If someone sees an individual or group conducting a neo-Nazi activist activity or displaying visible Nazi imagery in public – actions that are increasingly visible to the public these days – they’ll often message me about it.

I’m always grateful, but where once it would usually be attached to a call for some local, grassroots response, now more frequently it comes with a discussion about which authority they’ve lagged to.

More or less, this is what I usually hear now:

“Here’s a Nazi flag on this house. I’ve contacted the police station about it because it’s illegal to display that stuff now. But they don’t seem interested. What should I do next? Which authority should I contact?”

I am proud of my wealth of work and messaging on this very matter. So, I admit to thinking to myself, upon receiving this sort of thing: people should know better than to message me on this.

It’s a sore spot for me after spending what amounts to many, many years repeating that we should not embrace legal or bureaucratic solutions to societal issues like neo-Nazi grassroots groups and that doing so will only exacerbate the problem.

I would like to tell the above lagger to contact me again once they have burned the flag down and left its charred remains on the doorstep of the flag-bearer, doused in urine.

And once I’d have said just that. But I’ve noticed myself pausing of late to think: weeing on things and burning private property is illegal too, as it happens. So what if they dob on me next? Or what if they’re a cop?

I don’t like thinking this way about my own followers. It doesn’t matter how many times I have written articles and filmed videos making the point, again and again and again, that laws, bans and cops won’t stop neo-Nazis. It’s not all about me. Far greater political forces than my own meagre voice have by now entrenched a climate of dobbing, lagging and hailing cops as the standard intermediary for the political fringe in this country.

The National Socialist Network’s (NSN) Jacob Hersant was used to Sieg Heiling all the time because he had been preoccupied with Hitler since before puberty.

So, he moved to do the usual gesture while standing with NSN leader Tom Sewell outside a court hearing in 2023. The ban on Nazi salutes had just been introduced, so he stopped his hand part-way through the salute and joked with the press pack that he “nearly did it”.

But cops decided he had done it and now it seems like he’s going to gaol for it.

Through his legal battle, he has not only secured a likely gaol sentence, Jacob has also secured more normalising press coverage for the NSN – over one half-Sieg Heil – than anything the NSN has ever done.

The introduction to the NSN’s Activism Manual, leaked in 2021, states that its members are:

'...responsible for bringing the National Socialist message to White Australians, staging media provocations to make the organisation itself better known and recruiting suitably committed people into the organisation.'

In fact, I believe Jacob wrote that manual. You could say that Jacob’s done a better job than anyone in NSN of managing the second of those three core activities to date, now that he’s embroiled in a protracted media provocation that makes him look as much like an average, embattled Aussie as you could possibly make a Nazi such as this come off.

While the system trying to gaol him looks overbearing and overly punitive. But really, this optical win for the NSN is coming by way of by-the-numbers pliant press coverage and shit new laws. Jacob didn’t manage this win for them. The media and government did.

And, now I get messages whenever anyone is believed to have Sieg Heiled. There’s a near par-for-course use of the gesture by normies — you know, when someone is trying to tell coppers that they’re being authoritarians or fascists, for example (they’ll do the moustache with the other hand, sometimes theatrically goose-step as well).

Cookers used to do it a lot. It’s very normal. Well, now I get messages urging me to dob those people into the cops. Likewise for people who do it "as a joke", whether we like their joke or not. (Lots of people are doing that joke now that these ridiculous laws are a topic for conversation.)

The idea is that I could use their gesture to get them in trouble. I’m an anti-fascist and I’ll more or less use any old tool to take my enemies down. But I do not see these heavy-handed laws as "my" tool.

They are laws that, according to human rights organisation Liberty Victoria, are:

'...unlikely to have any substantive impact in preventing the rise of extremism [and] are likely to be used by extremists to gain attention in the public arena.'

Furthermore, they are tools to be used against me, too. Against all of us.

Because, of course, now we are also prosecuting a Jewish person for holding a placard comparing the genocidal state of Israel to the Nazis. Because that placard had a swastika on it. Another stupid ban. Gosh. What an unforeseeable bit of legislative overreach!

I never imagined that a sweeping ban on a logo might do exactly what it says on the tin!

Ultimately, this optical win has been handed to the NSN by every grub who fought for these bans to be made law. Lobbyists like Dvir Abramovich, who has now moved on to calling for the criminalisation of pro-Palestinian activists. Whether the NSN are now in a better position to promote themselves via the media is of no consequence to these bootlickers. The only media they care about is the media that puts their faces and names in it. Nanny state be damned — they have attention and funding to secure!

Their work will also only serve to further normalise the swastika, and Sieg Heiling, while further disenfranchising the everyman from the Australian legal and political process — which is precisely the climate that grassroots fascists capitalise on for recruitment.

The NSN is capitalising. Members continue to stage flash mob pseudo-rallies across Australia for their own cameras, with no forward public announcement. They end the flash mobs in just enough time as is required to record their own promotional footage.

They won’t show up with forward notice for the foreseeable future until they’ve grown more. The last couple of times they did that, they got embarrassed by getting yelled at and, later, bashed and chased off. That’s bad promotion for them.

The NSN last did this in Corowa the other day, with more or less the same flash mob performance as the other few times.

The Age published an article about the NSN showing up in Corowa. It’s an easy article to write — just say the same thing you said last time they did it and contact the same people. They even had an entire section about why the NSN showed up. (Which overlooks the obvious point: to get The Age to write about them again for promotion.)

Here's my take on the establishment media. We don’t need you to write about the NSN anymore. I know it’s an easy job and I know once you might have been accused of ignoring them but now you’re a pivotal part of their promotional process.

Every single time guys like this do stunts like this – exactly the same as the stunt they did last time – they are doing it to get you to write up about them. So, you should say absolutely nothing about it. Unless of course, you are also intending to reveal who they are. Doxxing is what hurts them. Not your puff pieces with ring-in quotes from Zionists and opportunist politicians.

Meanwhile, I’m getting more messages asking about what authority is best to lag to about these flash mobs. Here are my thoughts for those people – for the thousandth time – because I acknowledge I must not be precious about the most important job I can do here, namely, repeating myself until I’m blue in the face.

If you see a swastika, burn it down, cut it off or put something over it. If you see fascists in your local area Sieg Heiling for their cameras, get your solid mates together and decide what to do. Become a crew.

And, don’t inbox me asking which authority to dob to next. I don’t know. I don’t care. Lagging to cops about Sieg Heils and swastikas emboldens and promotes fascists.

As does the Australian mainstream media.

Tom Tanuki is a writer, satirist and anti-fascist activist, whose weekly videos commenting on the Australian political fringe appear on YouTube. You can follow him on Twitter @tom_tanuki.