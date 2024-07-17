State Library cracks down on pro-Palestine social media content

The State Library Victoria’s (SLV) CEO asked staff to scrutinise pro-Palestinian content on the social media of writers contracted to deliver a workshop for teenagers.

In March, the cancellation of the Teen Writing Bootcamp became public, when poet Omar Sakr posted on X about the letter sent to writers who were just about to begin delivering the learning program at SLV.

At that time, SLV claimed there was a ‘duty of care to ensure the highest levels of child and cultural safety’ for all programs and that due to ‘heightened sensitivies’, the Library would conduct a review of all program guidelines.

Now, information gained by the writers involved following a freedom of information request shows that CEO Paul Duldig was in contact with the SLV Board by 13 February about the writers’ pro-Palestinian opinions and that staff had already stated their opposition to the cancellation.

Board member Maxine McKew’s heavily redacted email, posted to X by artist and book illustrator Ariel Ries, thanked Mr Duldig for ‘sending through the full text’ of an article posted by Omar Sakr, which she called an ‘instructive and revealing read’.

Despite heavy redactions, the narrative is quite clear. Take for example, these emails from Maxine Mckew (board member) to Paul Duldig (CEO) explicitly discussing Omar's substack posts on the topic. pic.twitter.com/AOVllFxklN — Ariel 'Buy Witchy 2' Ries (@cousineggplant) July 15, 2024

Ms McKew noted the article:

...was written in the immediate aftermath of the Oct 7 attack. Which leads to the obvious question — do we have a clear read on everything Omar Sakr has posted since then? If not, we should know and soon. Now, Mr Sakr is perfectly entitled to air these views. My point is this — we must adhere to a policy of strict neutrality.

The SLV later publicly maintained that the cancellation was not prompted specifically by the writers’ support of Palestine, a position challenged in February by staff who wrote in an email to Mr Duldig that the learning program unit had taken the ‘heightened sensitivities’ into account as part of their normal risk assessment process.

‘[We] were trusted to manage the concerns and ultimately ensure the safety of everyone involved — especially our facilitators and the children participating,’ the staff member wrote, adding that other learning programs, which underwent similar assessments, had not ‘shared the same level of scrutiny from you’.

Following a request from Mr Duldig for staff to monitor social media of the participants, a list was supplied to the CEO, noting “pro-Palestine content”, criticism of police at Midsumma and Pride festivals, as well as “showing solidarity” with Antoinette Lattouf, the ABC journalist sacked for re-tweeting a Human Rights Watch post about the Israeli attacks on Gaza.

By 19 February, an internal email noted:

PD [Paul Duldig] has read [Omar Sakr’s] SubStack entries in detail: It is a reasoned argument, though controversial.

On these grounds no reason not to proceed with the presenter.

Here is a document that clearly shows Omar's substack as being read in detail, discussed, and triggering meetings with the SLV board as well as Creative Victoria. pic.twitter.com/5Jp4AzJExK — Ariel 'Buy Witchy 2' Ries (@cousineggplant) July 15, 2024

Despite this internal advice, the cancellation letters were sent just over a week later.

That same email, which included actions to be taken, noted that staff should prepare a paragraph about the donors/supporters of the program.

At the time, IA requests to SLV for comment were referred to the communications office of Creative Victoria and from there to the office of the Premier. Both offices repeated the line that the cancellation was only a postponement to enable the Library to undergo a review of child and cultural safety practices.

That review began in early May. Last week, one of the previous Bootcamp writers who was invited to take part in an “external focus group” posted a scathing appraisal of the process on X.

Jess Walton wrote that the review focus meeting was led by two SLV directors and an ‘independent expert’, who referred to the Bootcamp ‘pause’ with no reference to the ‘particular incident’ which had prompted the writers to challenge the decision. Walton reported that the focus group of writers were shown ten recommendations that had come out of SLV’s review, including ‘getting legal advice on contractors’ compliance with the VPS code of conduct’.

After typing up my extensive notes from the State Library Victoria's Duty of Care review meeting with me and other authors a few days ago, I'm here to write a long thread on what was said. I've come off private so this thread can be shared, but I will go back on to private soon. — Jess Walton (@JessHealyWalton) July 12, 2024

Noting that the Library was seeking to make a distinction between contractors (such as caterers) working “for” the library, the writers presenting workshops were “of” the library.

Walton posted:

‘They have just said, to a room full of experienced writers and editors and artists, that our role in the teen writing boot camp could be done by them without us, therefore if we are contracted to do it, we're essentially doing the work of library staff while we're there.’

That distinction means that the workshop writers would be bound by Victorian Public Service rules as employees of SLV.

Mr Duldig also this week sent an email to staff following a story in The Sydney Morning Herald about SLV’s “updated dress code guidelines”, which claimed the wearing of Palestinian and other support badges had been banned.

Duldig wrote:

‘Speaking with the media in other than an approved capacity is a breach of employment conditions and unacceptable conduct. To clarify, you can wear badges showing your support for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.’

Rosemary Sorensen was a newspaper, books and arts journalist based in Melbourne, then Brisbane, before moving to regional Victoria, where she founded the Bendigo Writers Festival, which she directed for 13 years.