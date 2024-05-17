Something stinks about Labor gas policy protest statements

Several ALP MP statements speaking out against Labor's gas policy bear striking similarities (Screenshots via YouTube/Twitter)

Statements from ALP MPs “speaking out” over the Federal Government’s gas policy are strikingly similar, suggesting a behind-the-scenes government strategy to limit the fallout in urban seats.

Software used by universities to detect plagiarism shows the statements from inner-Melbourne MP Josh Burns and Sydney MP Sally Sitou are 88 per cent similar.

And the “speaking out” statement issued by inner-Melbourne MP Carina Garland is 92 per cent similar to Burns’ statement, according to text comparison tool GoTranscript.

Since last week’s Future Gas Strategy announcement – which opens the door to major new gas projects and for gas to remain an important source of energy until ‘2050 and beyond’ – at least seven Federal ALP MPs have issued statements “speaking out” over the policy.

None of the statements were released in connection with each other – inner Melbourne MP Michelle Ananda-Rajah claims she was “blindsided” by the gas announcement – and none of the MPs have issued joint statements or conducted joint media conferences.

The statements have been described as the “biggest revolt” within the Government since the ALP came to power under Prime Minister Anthony Albanese two years ago.

The gas policy was announced on Thursday last week. Burns, the MP for the inner Melbourne electorate of Macnamara, posted his statement on social media early that afternoon.

We need to continue to move towards low emission technology, not prolong fossil fuels.



See my full statement below on the ‘Future Gas Strategy.’ #auspol pic.twitter.com/yOT7HPkzR7 — Josh Burns (@joshburnsmp) May 9, 2024 Sitou’s statement was posted a few hours later, in the form of a thread of messages posted to Twitter/X. I care deeply about acting to address climate change, it’s the reason I put my hand up to run for Federal Parliament. — Sally Sitou MP (@SallySitou) May 9, 2024

An online researcher took the text from both statements and ran it through the GoTranscript text comparison tool, saying:

Just visually looking at the two sets of text content... from Josh and Sally, it’s quite obvious that the inner urban Labor MPs had coordinated talking points – either sent over from Labor HQ of formulated together – then did slight changes. These MPs presented these statements as autonomous “speaking out”, yet it’s clearly a coordinated effort between MP’s (or even from HQ).

The statement from Burns at 1:53 PM says: We need to continue to move towards low emission technology, not prolong fossil fuels. We are delivering on our reliable renewables plan which will deliver 82 per cent renewables... This is work that should have started 5 or 10 years ago, but the Liberals have left it to us to fix this mess. There’s been a 25 per cent increase in renewables in the National Electricity Market since we came to office.

The statement from Sitou at 5:52 PM says:

We need to transition as quickly as possible off fossil fuels and on to renewable energy, and that is already underway as we work towards meeting our target of 82 percent of renewable energy by 2030. This is all work that should have been done a decade ago... There’s been a 25 per cent increase in renewable energy across the National Electricity Market since we came to office.

The same day, Carina Garland issued a statement:

...the future is renewables and to reach a net zero future we need a sustainable transition. I back our reliable renewables plan, which will deliver 82 per cent renewables by 2030 and already has seen 25 per cent increase in renewable energy since we came to office.

Nearby, bordering Higgins, is Burns’ seat of Macnamara, which spans from the Melbourne CBD to St Kilda and Caulfield.