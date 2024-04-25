Serving contempt to our veterans: Lest we forget

This is a story about a particular defence veteran but it could be about any defence service person, or indeed any citizen and it should concern us all.

* CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses suicide

What follows presents only one side of the story. This is because, despite IA contacting each of the Federal Government departments involved in this particular series of events for comment, no case to the contrary has been presented. Their full responses shown below attest to this.

Doug Steley is a disabled veteran, who suffers from PTSD, severe depression and anxiety. He is also dyslexic, making written communication – such as government documentation – extremely difficult. All this adds another layer of complexity in navigating the bureaucratic maze that interaction with government departments demands.

It’s enough to give anyone anxiety — even if they’ve never served in the armed forces.

Given today is Anzac Day, it is also timely to reflect, not on the rhetoric provided by politicians but on the treatment afforded to our returned servicemen and women. On the absurdity of the previous government's $540 million monument when the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide described the rate of military suicide – at approximately 67 deaths per year and 27 per cent higher than the general population – as a "national crisis", two years ago.

As far as we are aware, Mr Steley has never been told by a government department representative that he is a menace or a danger to anyone, or received a restraining order. Given his persistence in the absence of any practical assistance, he describes his behaviour in his dealings with public servants over this issue as "annoying". Doug also concedes that his large frame may appear intimidating.

He was told, by the Open Arms anonymous helpline that he was on a "Write-only restriction", before the "anonymous helpline" promptly hung up on him, as recorded here. He was also hung up on by Defence Minister Matt Keough's office several times (also recorded here) and repeatedly told to email his complaint.

As mentioned above, since Doug suffers from mental health issues and dyslexia, this is the opposite of helpful and further impacts his anxiety. Denying someone debilitated by dyslexia, PTSD and depression, assistance in navigating bureaucratic demands, is simply cruel.

After being unable to resolve the matter of his government benefit being cut by two-thirds upon turning 65 (he is now 68), with either the Department of Veteran Affairs or Centrelink, Doug was eventually referred to the office of Senator Raff Ciccone.

However, Doug's problem was not resolved on the phone and he was told that priority is given to people who come into the office in person, despite him living 200 kilometres away.

On 15 February 2024, Mr Steley made the trip into Senator Ciccone’s office but when he arrived, for reasons known only to the Ciccone's staff, they refused to speak to him, locked him out and the police and ambulance were called. In the process, he suffered chest pains due to an anxiety attack and was arrested.

Doug subsequently received a $388 fine for 'contravening a direction to move on'. There is no mention in the attached infringement notice of any threatening or abusive behaviour.

IA sought a response from both Minister Keogh's and Senator Ciccone's offices as to why Mr Steley was not offered the same assistance as any other voter. Since we assume that locking people out and calling the police is not the standard response when a constituent arrives at a Senator’s office seeking assistance, and if Mr Steley was not threatening or aggressive, we asked why the police were called.

If he was not threatening, but obviously distressed, it is very concerning that no one followed up regarding Mr Steley's welfare. And if Mr Steley, who suffers from mental health issues, did behave in a threatening manner, it's equally distressing that no one followed up to ensure he is given the proper care to avoid this recurring.

We do not believe any steps have been taken by either department to meaningfully and respectfully resolve the very real problem of Mr Steley's greatly reduced income since that time.

Their respective statements are presented in full below.

A spokesperson for Minister Keogh advised:

'We cannot comment on individual cases due to privacy reasons.'

And from a spokesperson for Senator Ciccone [IA emphasis]:

Senator Ciccone’s office engage with a large number of Victorians and look to treat all constituents with respect and courtesy. All employees have the right to safety at work. Threatening and abusive behaviour towards the Senator’s staff is not tolerated. Senator Ciccone is a proud advocate of veterans' welfare, including the establishment of the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide.

The irony of the last line in the above statement is not lost on IA.

The infringement notice served to Mr Steley by police made no mention of 'threatening' or 'abusive behaviour' and the Senator's office has not offered any evidence to support its demeaning accusation. CCTV footage has been requested but not provided.

Despite its mealy-mouthed assertions, the plain truth is that neither department has taken any steps to meaningfully and respectfully resolve the very real problem of Doug Steley's greatly reduced income since the events of 15 February or, indeed, prior. He has not been offered any help with the required paperwork, which he is unable to complete without assistance. Doug has been trying to resolve this issue for three years without success.

In an almost breathtaking display of bad faith for a proud, elderly, traumatised Australian veteran, the bureaucracy has not only left him virtually destitute in a seemingly arbitrary, unfathomable, Kafkaesque decision, but they have steadfastly refused to listen to his concerns and, when he tried to resolve the issue, not only had him arrested but have now publicly besmirched his character.

The actions of these officials are nothing short of maddening and reprehensible.

This is the opposite of respect, courtesy or advocating for the welfare of veterans.

* If you are experiencing distress, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Text 0477 13 11 14, or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467. In an emergency please call 000.

