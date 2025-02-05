Semitism goes far beyond Jewish culture

With a lot of focus on anti-Semitism in the world today, the term has often been mistaken as exclusive to Jewish people. Arthur Burgif explains Semitism's deeper history.

THE TERM “Semitism” often evokes associations with Jewish people, Judaism and, more recently, discussions around anti-Semitism. However, the concept of Semitism extends far beyond the Jewish community. It encompasses a rich and diverse cultural, linguistic and historical heritage shared by a variety of peoples in the Middle East and North Africa.

To fully appreciate the depth of Semitism, it is essential to explore its origins, its linguistic roots and the broader groups it includes.

The origins of Semitism

The term “Semitic” originates from the biblical figure Shem, one of Noah's sons, who was traditionally considered the ancestor of several ancient peoples in the Near East. In the 18th Century, scholars began using the term “Semitic” to describe a family of languages spoken by various groups in the region. These languages share common linguistic features and are believed to have descended from a common ancestral language, Proto-Semitic.

The Semitic language family includes some of the world's oldest recorded languages, such as Akkadian, Aramaic, Phoenician, Hebrew and Arabic. These languages have played a significant role in shaping the cultural, religious and historical landscapes of the Middle East and beyond.

The diversity of Semitic peoples

While some of the Jewish people (I have to emphasise here that Semitism is a race, not a religion) are undoubtedly a central part of the Semitic heritage, they are not the only group that falls under this umbrella.

Semitism encompasses a wide range of ethnic and cultural groups, including:

Arabs: The Arab world, spanning from the Arabian Peninsula to North Africa, is home to millions of people who speak Arabic, a Semitic language. Arab culture, history and contributions to science, art and literature are integral to the broader Semitic legacy.

Arameans: The Arameans were an ancient people who spoke Aramaic, a language that became a lingua franca in the Near East. Aramaic is still spoken by some communities today, particularly among Assyrians and Chaldeans.

Assyrians and Chaldeans: These groups, often referred to as Syriac Christians, trace their roots back to ancient Mesopotamia. They have preserved Aramaic as a liturgical and spoken language and maintain a distinct cultural identity.

Phoenicians: The Phoenicians, an ancient maritime civilisation based in the Levant, spoke a Semitic language and made significant contributions to trade, writing (including the development of the alphabet) and culture.

Amharic and Tigrinya speakers: In the Horn of Africa, particularly in Ethiopia and Eritrea, Semitic languages such as Amharic and Tigrinya are spoken. These languages are part of the South Semitic branch and reflect the historical connections between the Middle East and East Africa.

The misconception of Semitism as exclusively Jewish

The conflation of Semitism with Jewish identity is largely a modern phenomenon, influenced by the rise of anti-Semitism as a specific form of prejudice against Jews. Anti-Semitism, as a term, was coined in the 19th Century to describe hostility toward Jewish people and its widespread use has overshadowed the broader meaning of Semitism.