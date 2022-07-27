Scott Morrison's influence lingers after defeat

Scott Morrison's opinion of governments may be a reflection of his own incompetence (Image by Dan Jensen)

Even after a defeat in the 2022 Election, the Morrison Government retains an influence through the stacking of top government jobs, writes Bilal Cleland.

ONE OF THE PROBLEMS of defeated political parties is how to maintain some power after political defeat. The interventionist government of former Prime Minister Scott Morrison is giving us an indication of how this might operate.

The Grattan Institute Report No. 2022-09, July 2022 titled New politics: A better process for public appointments points out that political appointments are a growing feature of Australian political life:

‘Across all federal government appointees, 7% have a direct political connection. This figure rises to 21% among those positions that are well paid, prestigious, and/or powerful.’

To overcome the damage being done to democracy by such practice, it suggests:

‘Establish an independent panel, including a new Public Appointments Commissioner, to assess applicants against the selection criteria and provide a shortlist of suitable candidates to the minister. Limit ministerial discretion to choosing from the shortlist, with annual reporting to parliament on compliance.’

Political parties just cannot be trusted to make credible appointments. The Morrison Government was notorious for appointing unqualified political hacks to important, long-term, six-figure positions.

According to Crikey political editor Bernard Keane, the Grattan Report

...shows around 20% of government business enterprise board positions were stacked by the Coalition, compared to 14% in the A.C.T. and Queensland, less than 10% in Victoria and less than 5% in NSW (ironic, given the Barilaro scandal). The Grattan figures are conservative because they don’t count political party members or union officials or ideological fellow travellers. The Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) [is] the most corrupt legal body in the country... riddled with partisan hacks. According to the Grattan report, 22% of AAT appointees are Coalition figures, such as Andrew Nikolic and Pru Goward, but that omits Liberal and National Party members, mates and fellow travellers unless explicitly identified by ministers as such.

This means that scores of former Coalition MPs, staffers, mates, party members and supporters remain embedded in the primary legal apparatus for challenging government decisions, discrediting the body for many years to come.

Not only does such stacking of boards threaten the future of policymaking in many key areas, the implied threat to party members, particularly MPs, is that only if you are sufficiently obedient might you enjoy many more years on a high salary.

Keane says:

‘This creates a disincentive for MPs, staffers and party officials to reveal misconduct or corruption within parties and governments that will prove embarrassing.’

Don’t trust in government

Such a record of using the power of government for political benefit sits awkwardly with Morrison’s sermon at Margaret Court’s COVID-sceptical Perth Pentecostal church.

Her church declared

‘...that the blood of Jesus would protect parishioners from the deadly [COVID] virus... Nonetheless, a fortnight after this declaration, the church received more than $500,000 in Jobkeeper, plus a $50,000 Federal Government cash flow boost.’

Morrison told the congregation in his 50-minute sermon that “We don’t trust in governments. We don’t trust in United Nations, thank goodness”. But all trust should be in the Lord.

Bernard Keane pointed out that

Morrison’s conviction that government is a bad thing reflects not his experience of government – his government was indeed untrustworthy and unreliable – but his privilege and that of his own “community” of Pentecostalist believers. [This is] a community of privileged, mainly White, middle-class people who believe God intervenes directly and regularly in their lives and will provide them material as well as spiritual and emotional success... They have no need of government — God will provide them with the prosperity they believe they deserve. Indeed, government can be an active threat to them, through taxation, through ending discrimination against groups demonised by Pentecostalists, through withholding the generous tax concessions they believe they’re entitled to.

Dealing with anxiety

However, most of his sermon was about anxiety, which might be understandable given the approach of an effective federal ICAC.

There may indeed be a troubled soul expressing this fear; it does not lead to self-examination but rather to a belief that all will be okay. The confidence of the entitled.

Morrison said:

“All of this anxiousness, all of this anxiety... all of this feeling about the bills that are pouring in, all of this feeling about the anxiety and then the oil of God, the ointment of God, comes on this situation and releases you, if you will have it, and receive His gift.”

Succumbing to anxiety was “Satan’s plan”, he said.

A thousand years ago, Al Hazm Al Andalusi also considered the overwhelming importance of dispelling anxiety, but saw its alleviation not in soothing oil but rather in commitment.

Only commitment and effort could dispel it. Not political power. Not fame or fortune.

He wrote:

‘Do not use your energy except for a cause more noble than yourself. Such a cause cannot be found except in Almighty God Himself: to preach the truth, to defend womanhood, to repel humiliation which your Creator has not imposed upon you, to help the oppressed. Anyone who uses his energy for the sake of the vanities of the world is like someone who exchanges gemstones for gravel.’

How standards have fallen.

Bilal Cleland is a retired secondary teacher and was Secretary of the Islamic Council of Victoria, Chairman of the Muslim Welfare Board Victoria and Secretary of the Australian Federation of Islamic Councils. You can follow Bilal on Twitter @BilalCleland.

