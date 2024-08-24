Sacred Heart's mission: Free of olive branches and watermelons

A Jewish employee has been fired from Sacred Heart Mission, in part for wearing a 'Free Palestine' shirt showing an olive branch and dove, which management found was 'intimidating', writes Tom Tanuki.

STELLA LATHAM went to work at Sacred Heart Mission (SMH) wearing one of the 'Free Palestine' shirts you often see at rallies. In fact, they’re visible everywhere, given that support for Palestinians is a regular thing among regular people. The design has an olive branch and a dove on it. It’s a nice shirt. A pretty obvious call for peace.

Reportedly, SMH's management found the dove and olive branch shirt to be “aggressive and intimidating”, presenting a “serious and imminent risk to the health and safety of others”. It was one of the reasons Stella Latham was fired from her job.

The dossier SMH's HR team compiled to justify her sacking also included reprimands she’d received for putting up (Australian Services Union) 'ASU 4 Palestine' flyers on an ASU union notice board in the workplace. (To be clear: the union has the right to display in the workplace and post employee notices. SMH simply removed the entire notice board afterwards, until an ASU organiser intervened to have it restored. It’s back now, but no Palestine-related flyers are allowed.)

Sacred Heart Mission had even already banned staff from wearing the innocuous watermelon symbol. In this respect, it joins the ranks of Australian employers trying desperately to suppress free expressions of solidarity and anguish from the many common people who cannot stand what’s happening in Palestine. This is often happening under the auspices of workplace policies that demand that people be "apolitical".

As we saw with State Library Victoria and the ABC, bureaucratic suppression policies often backfire on employers. They’ve experienced internal workplace resistance from unhappy workers who feel stifled and under threat from their own management.

However, we know employers can and will continue to enforce workplace policies and procedures surrounding political expression. What is of further concern is whether, as we saw with Antionette Latouff’s treatment by the ABC, Stella Latham’s termination was actually influenced by organised pressure from Zionists.

Latham was photographed collecting donations for the children of Gaza. The photo was distributed in a Jewish community group, doxxing her identity. Subsequently, Zionist lobbyist Dr Dvir Abramovich shared her photo on his page, doxxing her place of employment. SMH did not support Stella during this period. It is notable that she lost her employment only a few months later.

What is also galling about organised Zionist attacks on Latham, which appear to have culminated in her termination of employment, is that she is a Jewish person — one exercising her freedom of expression. That freedom, as exercised by Jewish people who wish to support Palestinians during a genocide, is under constant threat from coordinated Zionist efforts.

To be clear, this is nothing new. Anti-Zionist Jewish voices advocating for Palestinian life and liberation have experienced targeted community harassment for a long time; watch investigative journalist Antony Loewenstein discussing his life and work on ABC’s Compass, and you’ll see the effect that a lifetime of coordinated Zionist harassment has had on ostracising his family.

But Loewenstein is a veteran, a leading voice among Australian Jews decrying Israel’s treatment of Palestinians. What’s remarkable about the post-7-October situation is how ordinary Jews are experiencing the same treatment.

The far-Right Zionist lobbyist group Australian Jewish Association (AJA) ran a Zoom session this week by American Zionist Yisrael Medad called ‘The Enemies Within — Jews who betray their own people’. It was an aimless, grotesque hour of low-information mud-slinging.

Medad said of anti-Zionist, pro-ceasefire or anti-genocide Jewish people:

“They cannot find themselves within the normative framework of being… a normative human being.”

Anti-Zionist Jews aren’t human, then.

Anti-fascist activists at Jews Against Fascism (JAF) have experienced it. They are watching the rhetoric and vitriol run out of control, regularly receiving comments from local Zionists wishing for them to be gassed by Nazis.

A JAF activist told Independent Australia:

“We're aware of so many Jewish anti-Zionists who have been doxxed and have consequently lost their jobs or businesses. Some have even been isolated from their families, friendships, places of worship or community simply for showing solidarity with Palestine.”

A group called Jews & Friends For Ceasefire organised a rally in St Kilda in May to demand an immediate bilateral ceasefire. The Jews of Melbourne Facebook group raged against the posting of the rally, calling them "kapos", a derogatory term to denote Nazi concentration camp prisoners who’d take privileges in exchange for supervising or spying on their fellow inmates.

The rally was, by anyone's standards, a moderate effort by liberal Jewish community members — centrist by the standards of any leftist and broadly supportive of Israel’s right to continue occupying Palestinian land. Public organisers were still forced to retreat due to vitriol from their own communities.

As with Stella Latham's situation, these attacks are a result of the collusion of these large Facebook community groups filtering information and angles of attack through to prominent Zionist figures, including – alongside Dr Abramovich and the AJA – other groups such as the Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ). The figures, in turn, produce media spots and campaigns, which result in targeted harassment of anti-Zionist Australian Jews.

As the JAF spokesperson reflected:

It's why we focus so much effort on destabilising the Zionist stronghold on Jewish identity and belonging. Without exposing the way they gatekeep our culture for their political gain, it would be impossible for our movement to grow. People don't want to risk losing their connection to their family, so they would otherwise keep their beliefs private.

Extreme lateral violence, as enacted by Zionists, rests almost wholly on the idea that anti-Zionists represent such a tiny fraction of Jewish community sentiment that Zionism and Judaism are one and the same. They must aggressively suppress Jewish dissent.

Noted the JAF:

“The whole thing falls over when you learn that we're bigger than they let us appear. And we're constantly growing as a movement.”

In supporting and elevating the work of Jews Against Fascism, Jewish Council Australia (JCA), Loud Jew Collective and other hard-working anti-Zionist Jewish groups, it is possible to combat a central pillar of local Zionist campaigning — one that aims to isolate these groups from their community, thereby better enabling our Government to ignore and remain complicit in Israel’s ongoing campaign of genocide against Palestinians.

The ASU is running a solidarity fund for a worker sacked for activism in support of Palestine.

Tom Tanuki is a writer, satirist and anti-fascist activist. Tom does weekly videos on YouTube commenting on the Australian political fringe. You can follow Tom on Twitter @tom_tanuki.

