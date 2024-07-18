Rise in overseas students ringing alarm bells

Australia’s overseas student industry, supported by the Business Council of Australia (BCA), continues to ring alarm bells about the Government’s tightening of overseas student policy.

The industry, relying on work done by ACIL Allen amongst others, says government policy will lead to 22,000 fewer jobs, massive income and economic losses.

But how should we interpret these claims? Are student numbers being slashed or is the rate of growth being slowed?

There are many ways to look at this. One is through the net movement of students (both short and long-term) as that gives us an early indication of the crucial student contribution to net migration.

The steady rise in both student arrivals and departures from 2013-14 (see Table 1) reflects the impact of student and temporary graduate visa policy becoming more facilitative (mainly by moving to risk rating individual providers rather than just source nations and education sectors) and the international education industry taking advantage of that.

That was also reflected in the steady increase in the student contribution to net migration and in the stock of both students and temporary graduates in Australia (all briefly interrupted by COVID).

The multitude of measures taken to tighten student and temporary graduate visa policy since July 2023 had a significant impact on net student movements in 2023-24 compared to 2022-23. These fell from 253,170 in 2022-23 to 134,410 in 2023-24, mainly due to a significant increase in student departures from 384,730 in 2022-23 to 634,890 in 2023-24. Student arrivals continued to rise but at a slower rate from 637,900 in 2022-23 to 769,300 in 2023-24.

The fall in net student movements will have reduced the student contribution to net migration in 2023-24. Data on the student contribution to net migration in 2023-24 may not be available until well into 2025.

The massive surge in student visas granted since COVID led to a record increase in the stock of students in Australia (to over 700,000 in February 2024) as well as in the stock of temporary graduates in Australia (to now over 212,000).

Despite the policy tightening, the stock of students and temporary graduates in Australia will continue to trend upward (after adjusting for seasonal variations) assuming a long-term net migration target of 235,000 and a migration program of around 185,000. At these levels of overall migration, the number of students in Australia will not fall as the industry keeps trying to suggest.

The crucial policy question is what size of long-term student and temporary graduate cohort the Government is aiming for, especially if a growing portion of these struggle to secure a skilled job that gives them a pathway to permanent residence. The Government has said it does not want a growing cohort of people in immigration limbo.

The key to this is to ensure we only select students with strong academic capabilities who study in areas in strong demand by employers. As a general rule, current policy doesn’t do that.

The Coalition’s policy of reducing net migration to 160,000 per annum and reducing the migration program to 140,000 per annum would require further tightening of student visa (and other visa) policies. We do not know how the Coalition proposes to deliver that commitment.

That would further reduce growth in the stock of students in Australia (possibly into negative territory). However, the reduction in the migration program may also increase the number of temporary graduates in immigration limbo. The Coalition may not be as concerned about that as Labor.

The other major uncertainty is the labour market. A significant weakening of the labour market would both reduce the flow of students to Australia and increase the departures of both students and temporary graduates. It would also put many more students and temporary graduates at risk of exploitation by unscrupulous employers and may drive more students to apply for asylum as a means of extending their stay with full work rights as well as more appealing onshore student refusal decisions at the AAT.

Dr Abul Rizvi is an Independent Australia columnist and a former Deputy Secretary of the Department of Immigration. You can follow Abul on Twitter @RizviAbul.

