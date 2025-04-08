Right-wing media forsakes Australian loyalty to placate Trump

The conservative media has been questionable in its loyalty to Australian interests (Image by Dan Jensen)

The conservative media has greater loyalty to President Trump than to our national interests, particularly in light of his tariffs on key sectors of the Australian economy. Callum Seán Murray writes.

ENGLISH PHILOSOPHER and economist John Stuart Mill once stated:

‘He who only knows his own side knows little of that.’

I like to sporadically view conservative media like Sky News Australia and Quadrant to stay informed on their worldview. I have noticed a curious phenomenon among some Australian conservatives following the imposition of the Trump Administration's “Liberation Day” tariffs on Australian goods.

Both pundits and select members of the audience alike have defended the Trump Administration and blamed Australia. Common arguments include that Australia has not treated America like a friend; that Australia has taken advantage of America; or that Prime Minister Albanese is too inept to make a deal. It makes you wonder where their loyalty lies — with Australia or with President Trump.

Debunking the right-wing talking points is prudent.

Australia has been a loyal friend and ally of America since the Fall of Singapore in 1942, when then-Prime Minister Curtin opined:

“Without any inhibitions of any kind, I make it quite clear that Australia looks to America, free of any pangs as to our traditional links or kinship with the United Kingdom.”

We have since fought alongside America in every major war, including the disastrous conflicts of Vietnam and Iraq. We have pinned our colours to the mast that we will fight alongside them in a potential war with China over Taiwan. We have also supported their rules-based international order and championed the expansion of American-led globalisation.

In short, we are a suzerain state of the American empire and one of their most obsequious friends.

Has Australia taken advantage of America the same way the Trump Administration blames European nations for taking advantage of NATO? No. The claim that European nations are taking advantage of America through NATO is a misconception.

America has long desired to maintain its position as the world's hegemon, a role it has pursued through a series of security arrangements and international institutions, including NATO. Maintaining an empire may cost blood and treasure, but these costs are outweighed by the benefits. America gains the ability to project power, secure lucrative defence contracts and gain preferential access to international markets.

Australia benefits from the American alliance, but the relationship is mutual. As America's most reliable defence partner in Asia, Australia provides strategic value while receiving essential security support in return. Both nations rely on each other for regional power projection and security.

Regarding trade, Australia presently has a trade deficit with America — one of the few nations in the world. Australia signed the U.S.-Australia Free Trade Agreement in 2005 to demonstrate our solidarity with America post-9/11.

An ABC article points out that the Agreement:

‘...delivered undue advantage to America… [and] has been singled out as a cause for America's almost unbroken run of trade surpluses with Australia.’

Australia moved away from multilateral agreements that were in favour at the time to make America a preferential partner. This meant lower-cost partnerships with other countries were overlooked, thereby imposing costs on the Australian economy and benefitting American enterprise. As problematic as that was, the Trump Administration has unilaterally broken a deal legitimately agreed upon. America may have taken advantage of us and now turned its back with these tariffs.

Prime Minister Albanese has been blamed for not making a deal with the Trump Administration to avert tariffs. Firstly, no country got an exemption. Secondly, it is odd to blame the Commonwealth Government, considering the tariffs are globally labelled “Trump's tariffs” not “Australian tariffs”.

The Commonwealth Government acted in good faith, including offering a guaranteed supply of critical minerals. Apparently, this was not good enough and Australia should have kowtowed more. Why do that when we can find other markets around the globe that appreciate free trade?

Lastly, it was a tariff exemption during the Turnbull/Morrison governments that the current Trump Administration highlighted as apparently killing their aluminium market. With such inauthentic rhetoric, how could our government possibly have made a deal that did not just throw our self-respect into the wind and reduce possible national income?

This situation also highlights a double standard. When China imposed tariffs on us a few years ago following Prime Minister Morrison's call for an inquiry into the origins of COVID-19, we did not defend President Xi. Instead, we rallied around our industry, called out China's bullying on the international stage and diversified our markets. As a result, we are better off now.

It is expected that a totalitarian state like China would act capriciously. However, having America treat us in a similar manner is more hurtful because America is supposed to be our friend and ally. Friends, particularly liberal-democratic ones, must stand together in the face of rising authoritarianism. The fact that some Australians defend the Trump Administration's tariffs while condemning China's similar actions reveals a troubling inconsistency in their loyalty and reasoning.

Canada is one such friend, with its current leadership also mocked by Australia's conservative media. It is reasonable to argue that a disproportionate number of those supporting Trump in Australia support the continuation of our constitutional monarchy with King Charles as our head of state. I am a republican, but so long as we remain part of the Commonwealth of Nations, we should show some solidarity with our Canadian brethren. America revolted against the Crown in favour of liberty.

Ironically, with a servile Congress, advancement of unitary presidential theory and immunity rulings by America's Supreme Court, America essentially has an elected king that is above the law. Our shared constitutional monarchy with Canada is arguably more liberal and freer, with the King lacking any real powers in the present day for all intents and purposes. Where is the loyalty to the crown and the realm that these conservatives supposedly respect?

There are two possible – albeit flawed – reasons for that I can think of for this misplaced support for President Trump over Australia. Firstly, some conservative Australians may view America as they once viewed Britain during our time in the British Empire — as deserving of loyalty and deference as our hegemonic ruler. However, this reasoning is flawed because our loyalty to Britain waned significantly when the UK joined the European Economic Community in 1973, effectively turning its back on Australia.

If we consider ourselves part of the American empire, some may argue that loyalty to America is reasonable, similar to Australia's loyalty to the British Empire. However, America is beginning to turn its back on Australia, so ongoing loyalty may not be reasonable.

The second reason has ancient antecedents. I am reminded of Thucydides' axiom that ‘the strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must’. The world appears to be returning to hard power politics that underpinned the Peloponnesian War so long ago.

Australia, therefore, must do what it can to appease America or reap the consequences. Such defeatism, however, is premature. Australia can resist by deepening our ties with our friends in Asia and Europe. We are not weak if the liberal world sticks together.

What it comes down to is national pride and principled action. We must stand up to tyrants in all forms – latent and solidified – and call out the misplaced loyalty that sections of Australia have for President Trump. We are at a reckoning in our country and some hard truths must be spoken.

Some examples of Sky News' love for Donald Trump (Screenshots via YouTube)

Callum Seán Murray resides in WA, works in public policy and has a keen interest in international affairs.

