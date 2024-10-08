Right-wing media continues Dan Andrews witch hunt

Former Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has once again found himself the target of media attacks (Screenshots via YouTube)

A damning report against Dan Andrews' involvement in a car accident was written by someone with a vendetta against the former Victorian Premier.

THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA has again frantically reported on former Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and the “bike boy” case, with allegations made by a former senior police officer of an ‘overt cover-up’. News Corp in particular had a field day, with Andrew Bolt, Rita Panahi and others quick to launch blistering attacks.

However, in their eagerness to excoriate Andrews, they have neglected some key facts.

For those unfamiliar with the story, in 2013, Daniel Andrews' wife was involved in a traffic accident with a cyclist while the former Premier and their children were in the vehicle. The case has been the subject of sustained media interest and conspiracy theories from cookers despite an Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC) report clearing police involved of any wrongdoing.

The latest development to capture the media's interest is a report by an expert witness as part of a civil case brought by the cyclist against their former legal representatives. Again, the report alleges an ‘overt cover-up’ by authorities. What has been lacking from the coverage generated by this report is the expert witness' potential political biases.

The report was written by former police assistant commissioner, the late Dr Raymond Shuey, a decorated former police officer, Vietnam veteran and former executive director of a group called Community Advocacy Alliance (CAA).

The CAA describes itself as a benevolent organisation committed to ‘providing support to individuals adversely affected by governmental actions, bureaucracies and agencies’. The organisation does some admirable work, however during the COVID lockdowns and immediately afterwards, it became increasingly fixated on Andrews.

Several blog posts were written by the CAA criticising the Government and former Premier, particularly regarding the COVID pandemic. This culminated in a 2020 petition by the CAA to “recall Dan Andrews”. The petition failed to gather much traction but the attacks on Andrews continued.

It seems this campaign has not ceased. When Dr Shuey's report was released to the media, the executive chair of the CAA, Kelvin Glare, even went on air with Sky News host Andrew Bolt to add his own claims that there was a concerted effort involved in the “bike boy” case to avoid accountability.

While Dr Ray may have been an exemplary police officer and community member, there is no getting away from the fact that he was a leading figure of an organisation with what appears to be a long-standing vendetta against the former Premier. The chance that his expert witness report was coloured by his political convictions should have been reported. It wasn't.

Another chapter in the ongoing witch hunt by the mainstream media against Dan Andrews.

