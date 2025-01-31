Republic should be top priority for Albanese re-election

For a better chance at winning the 2025 Federal Election, the Albanese Government needs to rethink Australia's political system, writes Dr Klaas Woldring.

IT IS OBVIOUS now that the re-election of the Albanese Government cannot be taken for granted at all. That is despite several credible achievements by Treasurer Jim Chalmers.

Recent opinion polls suggest support for the ALP Government currently is insufficient for even a minority government win. Given the stunning election win by Donald Trump, a similar disaster could happen in Australia. The result of the Voice Referendum suggests that public opinion in Australia is also insufficiently informed. The reality of grossly inadequate political education in Australia is a negative factor here as well.

The approach by the Albanese Government, with the questionable exception of the AUKUS decision, has been unnecessarily cautious. Australians are looking for a start to bold decision-making — and why not?

Furthermore, the disappointing environmental stance of the Albanese Government has been mostly regarded as negative even though nothing better can be expected from a Dutton Government. Albanese has scored positively in foreign policy, but this may not have translated into adequate electoral support.

Thus far, the underlying growing dissatisfaction with Australia's political system is left unanswered. It would help if the Prime Minister acknowledged this reality and announced primary steps to examine possible improvements by suggesting alternatives prior to this year's election. What would he have to lose? There is just so much to improve.

The importance of at least flagging awareness of the need for real changes to be tackled in a second Albanese Government is beyond question. Flagging important changes could well add to a successful re-election drive. While internationally the Albanese Government has achieved several positive outcomes, the impact of this on the voters' preferences seems rather limited. Incomes, price levels of food, major housing shortages and inflation are much greater concerns for most and affect their vote more.

Showing awareness that the society has changed dramatically from the colonial Anglo-society (UK and U.S. dependent) to a multicultural, independent country would be a major positive for the present government. This is not really happening. In this respect, the ALP is very much part of the prevailing governance system conservatism.

This goes further even. The electoral system in particular is a reflection of that history and of the two principal traditional classes: managers and workers/employees. The Greens also remain grossly under-represented in the lower houses of Parliament. The two-party system proves increasingly unrepresentative but the still unpublished report from the Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters is even expected to strengthen the major parties.

Still, here is a real opportunity to break new ground. What we need is a full-scale examination of the electoral system, not more of the same. Earlier, I have recommended in other published articles that a proportional system should replace what now passes for a fair and democratic system. Clearly, it is not.

Changing the Constitution should no longer be a reluctant piecemeal drama, apparently even to be avoided altogether. Bold tackling here means re-writing the entire document. Some of the 1901 Constitution may still be valuable but a lot is missing in it. Apart from it being colonial in essence and despite additional statements of sovereign independence, this document does not serve modern Australia well at all.

A republican constitution should be the logical outcome of renewal. The plan of Brisbane organisation Real Republic Australia, chaired by David Muir, as well as the Australian Republic Movement's more limited objectives, should be enthusiastically followed up and developed by the Albanese Government.

Instead, the sad outcome of the Voice Referendum suggests that constitutional reform has been abandoned. What that Referendum demonstrated was that most people's knowledge of the existing Constitution is seriously inadequate. Many voters clearly didn't know. Altogether objective political education in Australia is quite inadequate. It is an extremely important task for the Federal Government to urgently correct that situation. Apart from addressing this in the established school and university programs, an immediate start could also be made by the ABC.

While the 2025 Federal Election outcome is difficult to predict, some significant shifts are still possible, maybe even affecting the major parties to lose more seats. The Greens may gain a couple of seats, possibly more. Independent women are likely to be returned and could increase their number even as well. Both the major parties are likely to be stuck at around one-third of the seats or even less.

This prospect suggests that the Albanese Government will need to come up with significant election winners to be returned to office. The polarised nature of the system remains unhelpful.

In addition, the National Party now has to contend with a growing regional, eastern Australia group that is supportive of Green values — the Lock the Gate Alliance. Politically, this represents a split in the conservative NP which has long been in solid coalition with the Liberal Party. One would think that the introduction of proportional representation would assist that group in getting their voice heard more clearly and represented in Parliament. It is currently not a political party.

The single-member district electoral system needs to be replaced with the much more democratic and fairer proportional representation system. The Australian Constitution, now an archaic colonial document, needs to be rewritten and adjusted to serve a modern multicultural democratic society. The new constitution could establish the republic at the same time.

These are primary issues the Albanese Government needs to raise now as principal targets before the 2025 Election.

Dr Klaas Woldring is a former associate professor at Southern Cross University and former convenor of ABC Friends (Central Coast).

