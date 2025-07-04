Republic debate sparks push for local power reform

A growing chorus is calling for Australia’s republic conversation to focus less on symbolism and more on empowering local communities through real structural reform, writes Kaijin Solo.

ON THE BACK of a landslide win for the Labor Party and the resultant end of the Coalition, the time to start talking about the republic is finally a reality.

Readers may recall the Prime Minister’s statement to the newly crowned King of the Commonwealth that we wouldn’t be talking about the republic in his first term.

That term is now behind us and the Treasurer has managed to make a full house out of a backyard straight, so the budget is not as much of a headline item as it has been.

The obvious question is, of course, what difference would Australia becoming a republic make for the average Australian?

Depending on how we go about it, there are some real benefits for the people themselves.

First on the list is to put local government in the Federal Constitution, something that has been overlooked for the whole length of the Federation, to the point where the current structure can be neatly described as “Late Victorian Westphalia”. I say that because local government was under the structure of the state governors until Federation. There had been little change in the structure itself for all of the upheavals of the colonies during the colonial era and those colonies were federated as they we were in 1901.

Many at this point will ask why have states at all. I am not really talking about the abolition of the states but more consolidation of the Federation in terms of where the people actually live, which is in a local government area which itself exists on a local country.

When local government is directly funded, the federal budget would be more fiscally efficient without having to go through the usual banausic razor gang scenario.

A major budget overhaul at the state and federal level is definitely overdue; there are items that aren’t funded properly and trying to ascertain how they are funded is an opaque segue to obfuscation.

The Education Department is a classic example, but definitely not the only one.

Any reputable CPA will tell you that the Government’s funding model is outdated. Merely converting a longhand bookkeeping method into software has exposed many flaws.

So, the budget being fiscally more efficient in its operation is the first benefit, but will this translate to a better outcome for the people?