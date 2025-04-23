Racism absent from Coalition election campaign

As it gets late into this year’s federal election campaign, Dr Lee Duffield asks: Will the Opposition parties grab at an opportunity to cause some anger and bad feeling over the migration issue? Or have they been Trumped on that one?

FOLLOWING THE SUCCESS with the Voice Referendum “No” vote against the Indigenous in 2023, the way might have looked clear to Liberal strategists to convert the bad feeling into votes this year.

Migrants aren’t the same as Indigenes, but mostly so significantly and superficially different to Anglo-Celtic “Skippy Kangaroos”, in looks, language or culture, they can just as easily be picked on.

Dutton on housing remedies: Put it on the migrants

Halfway into the current election campaign, in the ABC leaders’ debate on 16 April, it looked for an instant as though Peter Dutton, Opposition Leader, might be about to start something up.

His immediate response, asked what to do about the grave housing shortage, was to blame it, first and foremost, on migrants and international students. He proposed a massive cut-back in visas, no detailing who or how, but with the chance of much televised action — people being turned away as you see on Border Security.

Things could have been different

The 2023 Referendum had a curious feature, being its repudiation of the 1967 vote to put Indigenous Australians on the electoral roll, a breakthrough recognition of citizenship. The then Liberal Prime Minister, Harold Holt, had put it up as a bipartisan proposal with Labor and he had earlier legislated to end the White Australia policy. His record as an anti-racialist, moderate Liberal was far from unblemished when it came to chasing votes, see below, but he offered a different model of conservative thinking to what we see in 2025.

In the detail of this year’s debate, the Coalition parties have braved some opposition from industry groups and farmers using migrant labour, to propose a cut of 100,000.

Projected migrant intake (Net Overseas Migration): Labor Government, down to 260,000 per annum next year, from a previous 380,000; Opposition, down to 160,000.

International student numbers tend to get absorbed in special accommodation buildings – several under construction around the country – and the Government is capping numbers for each university. Yet the idea of curtailing overseas arrivals generally to free up houses and flats has a good, simple logic and, as a campaign bonus, opens a chance to power up some anger and bad feeling in the electorate — hazardous for a defending government.

There also could be risks for the Opposition in an anti-immigrant campaign such as offending more rational elements among its own following, who want to see data and measured responses, or they will vote for middle-of-the-road alternatives like the Teals; and offending ethnic communities, not all of whom want to pull up the ladder and stop others coming, while they do want to be able to “bring out grandma” to live with the family.

Playing the race card

However, a rule of thumb exists among Australian pollsters, pundits and party workers that a distinct bloc vote of at least 10% can be conjured up on the right-wing side, if susceptible voters are mobilised around an issue with racial connotations. This will cut across party allegiances but include a crucial number with past Labor voting habits or family connections.

Such mobilisation has happened time and again in Australia’s history, and in one outstanding example – Pauline Hanson’s One Nation political party – much of that grouping has stuck together over time. The demographic features many over-55s and regional voters, but can also be mixed.

For the record, Ms Hanson, disendorsed as the nominal Liberal candidate for a safe Labor seat for campaigning against Asian migration, stood as an Independent and got into Federal Parliament in 1996 — there once more today as a Senator.

So playing to get the 10% dividend can be a risk worth taking for Liberals, especially if there is also a chance it will not alienate too many other supporters.

That is the story of the 2023 Referendum. They had taken a risk, firstly by reversing their bipartisan support for constitutional recognition and an Indigenous “voice”, to up-end the arithmetic; with only the one major party in favour, any referendum would be jeopardised.

On top, they then campaigned to change the idea, from acknowledging First Nations (a principle not essentially about race), to saying it was privileging the position of Black coloured people, (about race). There was some cant also that the referendum proposal was apartheid.

Revive the “No” vote, get some more numbers?

Tactically, the referendum campaign was a chance to get a “win”, even enabling the accusation that the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, had distracted himself from the business of government.

Certainly, the occasion brought out racial prejudice, hidden behind the anonymity of a secret vote, and later, emboldening proposals to roll back Indigenous rights and recognition, for example, removing the land rights and Torres Strait flags from podiums and lampooning the Welcome to Country. Peter Dutton took a lead in that, swearing to appear only before the “one flag”.

Could the Coalition get up something like that glorious referendum win, over 60% their way, for the elections?

Trump factor – a flashing red light

Dutton is himself not shy about kicking over the traces, causing a shock, just like his opposite number in conservative politics in America — the redoubtable, loved and detested U.S. President Donald Trump. No compunction there about ditching the D.I.E. of your own reputation – dignity, integrity, empathy – to build up some heat in the electorate.

For his part, Dutton has signed on to features of Donald Trump’s current rampage through the institutions of American society. The first is the attack on immigration, which in the United States now extends to dishonouring of entry visas and deporting American citizens to prisons under client regimes overseas. The next is the lunge at stopping work-from-home, the “policy” tried on in public, decried, dumped.

The next is the nomination of Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, the MAGA woman from the Northern Territory, whose picture has gone around, sporting a MAGA hat from the Trump election campaign and who echoes his slogan, saying “make Australia great again”, as prospective Minister for Government Efficiency.

The Ministry would have the same inspiration as the arbitrary mass sackings of public servants at all levels in the USA, by the billionaire Elon Musk on commission from Trump. It comes from libertarian economic ideas, extolling “small government”, that everything should be commercialised and “for profit”, and that public enterprises and public employees are parasites; bad people needing punishment.

The Trump factor is the new risk factor for Liberal strategists. As indicated above, the U.S. and Australian versions can so easily be fitted together that with the Americans going too far, too fast, it’s become very dangerous for them — like a leaky gas bottle looking for a lighted match.

Can Dutton dodge?

Peter Dutton, accordingly, in the 16 April debate found himself torn two ways — not offending the mainstream who do not like the excesses of Trump, and wondering if he might still get some access to the “10%”, who like it narrow, aggressive and rough.

Although producing the migration line on housing, Dutton baulked at the rails on climate change, giving up outright denial and saying that, after all this time, he still did not know about it. He then gave up on the claim that he would have got exemptions from American tariff hikes by talking with Trump, saying instead, he didn’t know Trump, (reminiscent of another Peter who denied knowing his own beloved leader, long ago).

Not knowing is not what ten percenters and your more White-supremacist no-voters want to hear; they want entertainment and strong stuff — “knowing” everything even if you know nothing, plus anger, conflict, denial, rejection.

Race runners might be disappointed this time

It is possible that the lead-up to the 3 May election will not see migration pushed into the foreground, let alone any full-scale hate campaign.

As a postscript, it can be noted that the 10% is always out there ready to be mobilised and leveraged, as a bonus vote, another time.

A reminder of a few instances in most recent times:

The 1966 “khaki” Federal Election was fought on conscription for the Vietnam War, a racial fear of Asia meshed into the story, under the slogan: “The Liberals believe that if Asia goes, Australia will be next”. Holt was returned as Prime Minister in a landslide.

The 2001 Election saw the Liberal Prime Minister, John Howard, move from an endangered position in polling to a solid win, after he closed off entry to “boat people” picked up by the Norwegian container ship Tampa. In a welter of rhetoric, he averted his eyes from evidence that asylum seekers were not throwing their children overboard, as was being claimed.

Howard declared:

“We will decide who comes to this country and the circumstances in which they come.”

True to that, long after the elections, two dozen of the 433 Tampa asylum seekers were eventually let into the country; most of the rest went to New Zealand, 20 were reported killed after returning to Afghanistan. On the way, they’d been most useful for getting up that old bloc vote in Australia.

Amongst Dr Lee Duffield’s vast journalistic experience, he has served as ABC's European correspondent. He is also an esteemed academic and member of the editorial advisory board of Pacific Journalism Review and elected member of the University of Queensland Senate.

