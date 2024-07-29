Race, gender, age will determine Kamala Harris' running mate

As Kamala Harris steps up to take on Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential Election, political realities will determine who her running mate will be, writes Patrick Drennan.

U.S. PRESIDENT Joe Biden has stood down from the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Vice-President Kamala Harris, although her candidacy must now be approved by the Democratic National Committee (DNC). When the DNC meets on 19 August, it will want to demonstrate unity. It will also want Harris to have a running mate.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder is leading a team that is poring through financial documents, family histories, public statements, published documents, voting records, campaign experience and social media postings.

In an ideal world, there are many worthy and qualified candidates that Harris could choose from. However, the political world is not ideal. The political reality is that race, gender and age will come into play.

Hence worthy candidates such as popular Maryland Governor Wes Moore and Congressman Rubén Gallego will not be selected. Furthermore, Gallego has an outside chance of winning the second Arizona Senate seat. Every Senate seat will be valuable, whoever wins the presidency.

Harris (aged 59) is also likely to contrast her age against her 78-year-old opponent, former President Donald Trump. This will probably exclude other worthy candidates, like North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper (67).

So, is the American political world ready for two women candidates on the same ticket?

According to Reuters:

‘Nadia Brown, director of the women's and gender studies program at Georgetown University, said despite the rise of Black political leaders, there remains a notable reluctance to accept women in key leadership roles.’

Therefore, Gretchen Whitmer, the popular 51-year-old Michigan Governor, a pragmatist from the Rust Belt, is unlikely to be chosen. She is also a leading member of the DNC and has committed herself to the Harris campaign.

Taking these factors into account, who are the likely contenders?

Andy Beshear (46)

Beshear is a moderate Democrat who works well with Republicans. He has a strong anti-pharma record and supports reforms to health care and pensions. This combination will attract the disenchanted younger voters and will appease Southerners. On the other hand, Progressives within the Democratic Party may consider him too moderate.

Josh Shapiro (51)

The Pennsylvania Governor is a smart-as-a-whip attorney, who works well across the aisle. He would be a counterpoint to Harris and a worthy stand-in. However, as a devout Jew, he will upset some Progressives and may not bring new voters to the party.

JB Pritzker (59)

The billionaire Governor of Illinois, Pritzker is a clever financier, who controls state taxes expertly. However, he has aggravated many Republicans with his robust progressive views. He has been a relentless defender of abortion and the LBGTQ+ community. He may be too radical for some and may not attract independents.

Mark Kelly (60)

Kelly is a naval aviator and astronaut who has strong immigration views. His wife, former Representative Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.), is a high-profile gun control advocate who barely survived a 2011 shooting in which six people were killed. However, the popular moderate has immigration views that may upset some progressives.

Of course, it is possible for Harris to choose a Republican running mate, as some have suggested. In a polarised American political landscape, this is unrealistic.

The biggest challenge for Harris to be elected will be a House and Senate that is sure to be divided. She will need political clout on Capitol Hill to pass bipartisan bills on immigration, energy and gun control. Still, Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi are only a phone call away.

Patrick Drennan is a journalist based in New Zealand, with a degree in American history and economics.

