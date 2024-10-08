Queensland health crisis being hidden by government and media

Health data for Queensland shows an alarming number of disease cases with statistics suggesting fewer people are being vaccinated, writes Reuben Murray.

THE 2024 FLU SEASON has been horrendous in Queensland. Many provided anecdotal evidence about how often they and their families are getting sick. These anecdotes are confirmed by Queensland Health’s ‘Notifiable Conditions Weekly Totals’. The statistics are clear — Queensland is in a health crisis.



In August of this year, the ‘Notifiable Conditions Weekly Totals’ showed a higher than average occurrence of 22 conditions that have had an average of over 100 reported cases in the four years between 2019-2023. Only six of the conditions with an average of over 100 reported cases have been lower this year than in the last four years, one of which is ‘Adverse event following immunisation’, suggesting fewer Queenslanders are getting immunised.

The COVID and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) figures are not compared to the past four years, as Queensland Health does not provide historical data for these conditions. The total number of COVID cases in the state so far this year sits at 57,383, whereas RSV is numbering 36,307 cases. Influenza has far outstripped previous years at 76,079 cases — double the average number of cases.

These figures are a disaster. Disease is running rampant in our state and workers bear the brunt of it. Despite the Federal Government’s “Closing Loopholes” Act, casual workers still do not have access to paid sick leave. This means that casuals have to weigh up either spreading their illness to their coworkers or forgoing paid employment. In a cost of living crisis, that decision could determine whether rent is paid on time or not, or whether food is put on the table.

Yet the State Government has said nothing about this wave of illness. There have been no public health measures taken and minimal discussion about the issue in the media. A few articles in the ABC earlier this year told us we were in for a rough flu season, but the level of public communication is nowhere near suitable for the crisis before us.

The lower numbers under ‘Adverse event following immunisation’ strongly suggest fewer Queenslanders are getting vaccinated. The question, however, is: Why aren’t we? It's hard to imagine the anti-vax movement has suddenly won the hearts and minds of the majority of the population.

As of December 2022, the Federal Government reports that 72.4 per cent of people over the age of 16 have had three doses of COVID vaccine. This included about 2.5 million Queenslanders, meaning that about half of our overall population (including people under the age of 16) had received a third dose of COVID vaccine.

Given that the government-driven hype around vaccination started to decline in 2022, this is a reflection of the support Queenslanders have for vaccination, even when confronted by an anti-vax movement that was on our streets and TV screens.

It is therefore hard to imagine the anti-vax movement managed to win enough individuals to boycott vaccination to impact health statistics only 1.5 years later (such recruitment would be a miracle for any movement and the anti-vax movement has gone dormant for the moment). More likely, the figures reflect the Queensland Government’s decision not to communicate the seriousness of the situation.

This is possibly a political response to the anti-vax movement. With a State Election coming up, the Labor Government may not want to antagonise the anti-vaxers (who would likely campaign for the LNP or Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party, given its political ideology).

While this is concerning, it is not a fait accompli that the anti-vaxers represent the majority of Queenslanders. It is more likely that Queenslanders have simply returned to their pre-pandemic routines, allowing disease to spread more easily through the state.

Given the severity of the health crisis in Queensland, it's important to remind readers that there are simple but effective methods to prevent the spread of disease. Cloth masks prevent the wearer from transmitting their respiratory disease to other people. Safe Work Australia reports that a P2 mask ‘Provides the wearer the greatest protection from exposure to biological particles in the air such as viruses and bacteria’.

Washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds after unsanitary contact (such as sneezing, coughing, going to the toilet and handling compost) prevents transmission. Ventilating enclosed spaces (such as offices and homes) prevents the build-up of pathogens in the air. Social distancing may be difficult in today’s circumstances, but it's vital to stay home while infectious (if possible).

Reuben Murray is a horticultural tradesman, trade unionist and community activist.