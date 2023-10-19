Pressure on Government as net migration yet to peak

Data shows that net migration is still on the rise, putting pressure on the Government to tighten immigration policy (Screenshot via YouTube)

Arrivals and departures data for the September quarter of 2023, as well as all other publicly available data on application rates, suggest record net migration has still not peaked.

Time for the Albanese Government to bring net migration down significantly before the next election is running out.

I had expected it to peak in the 12 months to March 2023 at a level significantly lower than the Australian Bureau of Statistics' preliminary estimate of over 450,000 for the 12 months to March 2023.

That was due to my assumption that:

the labour market would weaken much faster, driven by the rapid increase in interest rates in 2022 and early 2023; and

government would tighten immigration policy and remove COVID-era policy settings much earlier.

Labour market

While the labour market has weakened somewhat, job vacancies remain just below record levels (see Chart 1) and the unemployment rate remains well below 4%, employment growth remains rapid with a historically high participation rate despite the extent of population ageing.

Net migration will not fall to any significant degree until the labour market weakens much more.

Treasury and the Reserve Bank of Australia both forecast a significant slowing of employment growth and unemployment rising to well over 4% in 2024. In addition, the International Monetary Fund has recently reduced its forecast for Australia’s economic growth in 2024 from 1.7% to a very low 1.2%. That is significantly below the current population growth rate over a full year.

Policy tightening

While some policy tightening took place from 1 July 2023 (such as removal of unrestricted work rights for students; reduction in cap on Work and Holiday visas; increase in minimum salary for skilled temporary entrants), the Government also made changes that put upward pressure on net migration (more generous post-study work rights).

The Government has followed up with two further tranches of changes to student visas designed to reduce demand.

Tranche 1 included the removal of the concurrent enrolment provision; an increase in the amount of savings a student must demonstrate to secure an offshore student visa; and a threat to use a special ministerial power to suspend new student visa grants to providers deemed very high-risk — governments have never moved beyond the threat stage in using this power which has existed for over 20 years.

Tranche 2 included the use of risk-based indicators by education quality regulators to monitor and investigate high-risk providers; prevent education agents from cross-owning registered education companies; prohibit education agents from being paid commissions by education providers for poaching students onshore and give education providers data on the performance of education agents so that they may avoid agents with a poor record in terms of fraud and so on.

The Government has also announced action to address the resurgence of unmeritorious asylum applications since international borders re-opened.

And after a delay of over 6-9 months, the Government at last closed the special COVID visa stream.

But it is highly unlikely this will be the end of the policy tightening. It is highly likely the Government will replace the “genuine temporary entry” requirement with a “genuine student” requirement – how this is designed will be crucial – and a tightening of post-study work rights visas which have grown at an extraordinary rate (see Chart 2). This is in complete contravention of the Government’s stated goal of minimising the use of temporary work visas.

Will this be enough to reduce net migration? There is no evidence of that to date. Net migration for fiscal year 22-23 is likely to grow to a new all-time record of around 470,000.

For the 12 months to September 2023, net migration will remain very high, if not even higher than for the 12 months to June 2023.

Net long-term and permanent arrivals in July 2023 (an approximation of net migration) were 72,770, well above the 26,890 in July 2022. Net long-term and permanent arrivals in August 2022 were 34,260, well above the 20,280 in July 2022. This suggests every chance net migration in the 12 months to September 2023 will be around or even over 500,000 — a new all-time record.

Net migration in the September quarter of 2023 may be between 110,000 and 150,000. If economic growth remains weak in the September quarter, this would result in us again registering another quarter of negative per capita GDP growth.

This will crank up pressure on the Government to tighten immigration policy much further. It will not want to go to the next election with net migration at these extraordinary levels.

Dr Abul Rizvi is an Independent Australia columnist and a former Deputy Secretary of the Department of Immigration. You can follow Abul on Twitter @RizviAbul.

