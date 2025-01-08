Preparation for political system renewal would win Albanese second term

Making arrangements to reform Australia's two-party political system would help PM Albanese win a second term in this year's election, writes Dr Klaas Woldring.

REVIEWS ABOUT the possible political governance system renewal by the political intelligentsia in Australia in recent weeks are disappointing. A few examples will be discussed here. The conservatism is certainly unhelpful for the Prime Minister to reach and effectively launch a possible second term. However, the disenchantment with the major parties calls for a discussion about the need for bold initiatives.

In a recent issue of Quarterly Essay, the well-known journalist George Megalogenis published ‘Minority Report: The new shape of Australian politics’.

I read this with anticipation only to find that there was actually very little in the way of serious renewal, suggestions that could move Australia away from mediocre governance. While excellent as an assessment of the existing situation and a sound analysis of the activities of the major parties, the absence of bold advice was disappointing. More radical views from a “minority” could have been expected, but there was none of that.

Regrettably, this is not uncommon. There are very few radical journalists and academics in the field of governance nowadays. The study of political science has also been seriously reduced in several universities. The commercialisation of our universities may have something to do with that. The main Megalogenis essay is followed by “correspondence” from well-known commentators — no less than seven in total.

Remarkably, here again, the essence of analysis dominates the ‘Minority Report’, critical in places but lacking in advocacy and suggestions for improvement. Apparently, this seems to be regarded as beyond the role of the intelligentsia.

Another very recent publication by Victorian MP John Brumby, Professor Scott Hamilton and author Stuart Kells presents an account of several reforms or attempts at reforms at least, by people with considerable senior political and academic experience. The title is ‘A better Australia: Politics, public policy and how to achieve lasting reform’.

However, further disappointment was in store. Several areas of reform activity are interestingly discussed, some successful, others less so, but very important areas are simply not mentioned at all. I checked the index for “electoral reform”, “proportional representation” and “republic” and found nothing. The several areas of reform discussed are, or were, no doubt important but when it comes to major governance system changes it almost seemed to be a taboo subject. Still, the objective of the book is to encourage “lasting reform”.

However, Brumby does recognise the problem of the adversarial political culture and seems to believe that different seating arrangements in parliaments would overcome the polarised debate common in Australia. The two-party system has much to answer for the state of disenchantment with Australian politics. A “better Australia” cannot be achieved without major reform, especially electoral reform.

Strangely, the connection between the electoral system and the lack of reform appears to be little discussed and understood.

In the context of the urgent need for an alternative approach to governance in Australia, it is interesting to go back to the outstanding 1995 book by Ian Marsh, Beyond the two-party system, who at the time was an Associate Professor at UNSW (Australian Graduate School of Management). It was based on his doctoral thesis and described in considerable detail the emerging problems of the two-party system.

These problems have continued and worsened, in fact, without being addressed by the two major parties since. That is now 30 years ago. This short article won’t attempt to summarise the book but what is certainly relevant here is that the single-member district election system has never been seriously questioned.

The reason for that is that it suits the major parties and reform has not been forthcoming because the Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters, which reviews every federal election, is completely dominated by the major parties. Usually, nine of its ten members represent the major parties who may make minor adjustments, if any, but certainly will not recommend a new electoral system like proportional representation as it would reduce its hold over the society’s representation and government. This is exactly what has to change, to begin with.

Therefore, the task PM Anthony Albanese may well be facing is to make an organisational start aimed at preparing for wholesale governance system change, if he and the ALP are to secure a second term. Thus far, nothing of the kind has happened.

Certainly, it is not just the electoral system that needs to be democratised. The Australian Constitution needs to be rewritten, not amended. The republic is awaiting action, right now, including a formal treaty with the Indigenous people to basically confirm what is already widely agreed.

It seems ridiculous that none of these major issues seem to be of concern to the ALP. Flagging that these matters would be given priority in a second term can be done now within weeks. The Australian people would undoubtedly welcome such initiatives. A body could be appointed specifically to develop reform action with, say, three sub-committees for these areas of concern. To flag that presents a major shift in direction that is long overdue. PM Albanese has nothing to lose. In fact, such initiatives would ensure a second term.

Dr Klaas Woldring is a former associate professor at Southern Cross University and former convenor of ABC Friends (Central Coast).

Related Articles