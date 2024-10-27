POEM: Sonnet on a failure

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

Sonnet on a failure

Some people won’t perceive an act of violence

In putting curfews on historic facts

Or inmates of the Great Australian Silence

Already shut up by official acts

Exiled from the purified white mind

By politicians pundits tabloid grubs

To places more befitting for their kind

The empty badlands bush and unseen scrubs

To celebrate the past is grand we’re told

A public force-fed patriotic stodge

No appetite to hear the wrongs of old

From barbeques to the palatial Lodge

But silence has a language and a name

Not listening’s a past and present shame

Brian Musgrove is a former academic and current writer. His work has been published, mainly, in the UK and the U.S. He writes sonnets on contemporary issues to entertain his wife. They live in Queensland.

