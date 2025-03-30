POEM: Decisions, Decisions

Decisions, Decisions
'Tis time for the voting
as all through the land,
Politicians are pushing
their political brands,
On to wearied voters
who just want to see
An end to this madness,
And on that we agree!
While Labor has done
some good things for the people
When it comes down to AUKUS,
They treat us like sheeple.
And the Libs with their lies
about nuclear power,
Must think we came down
in the very last shower!
The Duopoly's made sure
they can legally lie,
As they seek to secure
all the votes they can buy.
But this in itself
leaves a taste that is sour,
And we might well hang both
from the nearest tall tower.
So, shall we look to the leader
who owns the least houses?
Or the ones who bow least
to the Zionist wowsers.
The decision is ours,
so be careful when choosing,
If we get this all wrong,
It is we who'll be losing!
Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), making people laugh and writing verse when inspired. You can follow her on Twitter/X @ann_meharg.
