SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Politics Fiction

POEM: Decisions, Decisions

By | | comments |
(Image via rawpixel)

Decisions, Decisions

'Tis time for the voting 
as all through the land,
Politicians are pushing 
their political brands,
On to wearied voters 
who just want to see
An end to this madness,
And on that we agree!

While Labor has done 
some good things for the people 
When it comes down to AUKUS,
They treat us like sheeple.

And the Libs with their lies 
about nuclear power,
Must think we came down 
in the very last shower!

The Duopoly's made sure 
they can legally lie,
As they seek to secure 
all the votes they can buy.

But this in itself 
leaves a taste that is sour,
And we might well hang both 
from the nearest tall tower.

So, shall we look to the leader 
who owns the least houses?
Or the ones who bow least 
to the Zionist wowsers.

The decision is ours,
so be careful when choosing,
If we get this all wrong,
It is we who'll be losing!

Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), making people laugh and writing verse when inspired. You can follow her on Twitter/X @ann_meharg.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
POLITICS ARTS POETRY AND VERSE LIFE & ARTS
FEDERAL ELECTION Labor Liberal Party Greens Independents vote #auspol AUKUS Zionism nuclear power
Share Article
Recent articles by Ann Meharg
POEM: Decisions, Decisions

'Tis time for the voting, as all through the land, politicians are pushing t ...  
POEM: A Song of Change

Come listen, good people and hear my refrain, the world as we knew it has gone up ...  
POEM: Not Happy

What can one say of the world of today that doesn't involve despair and dismay ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate