POEM: Decisions, Decisions

Decisions, Decisions

'Tis time for the voting

as all through the land,

Politicians are pushing

their political brands,

On to wearied voters

who just want to see

An end to this madness,

And on that we agree!

While Labor has done

some good things for the people

When it comes down to AUKUS,

They treat us like sheeple.

And the Libs with their lies

about nuclear power,

Must think we came down

in the very last shower!

The Duopoly's made sure

they can legally lie,

As they seek to secure

all the votes they can buy.

But this in itself

leaves a taste that is sour,

And we might well hang both

from the nearest tall tower.

So, shall we look to the leader

who owns the least houses?

Or the ones who bow least

to the Zionist wowsers.

The decision is ours,

so be careful when choosing,

If we get this all wrong,

It is we who'll be losing!

Ann Meharg loves the English language (which is just as well because she can speak no other), making people laugh and writing verse when inspired. You can follow her on Twitter/X @ann_meharg.

Related Articles