POEM: Charity

Charity
I went to the Salvos for a free feed
I certainly paid a huge price for my need
The nasty lady with her red badge and harsh looks
Snatched the food right out of my hand like a mean, nasty crook
The undercover cops looking to pounce
I must be there because I’m trying to sell an ounce
Not because I’m tired, hungry and poor
This is what you get when you arrive at their door
The temple filled with dirty cops
Serving the salvo slop
Breakfast is okay, but you wouldn't eat the rest
They would not serve it to the best
The politicians they court wouldn't be eating that
It’s fine dining making them fat
I went to the Salvos because I needed a home
I slept outside, I slept on the cold hard stone
Now they tell me it’s their policy to throw out all my stuff
I feel hard done by like it's all a bit rough
Most likely, they have sold in their stores
Kind of like a monstrous evil whore
Doing the government's bidding, making cash from work for the dole
That's because they have no soul
I went to the salvos for some care
They stripped me down, they stripped me bare
They did it to me because I’m not a conformer
Gave me PTSD major fucking trauma
Darren Rexter is a freelance journalist, labour activist, campaigner and advocate. You can follow him on Twitter/X @DarrenRexter.
Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.
Related Articles
- Governments to blame for homelessness crisis
- Creative ways to solve Australia's homelessness crisis
- Mission for a Cause to aid Melbourne's homeless
- Homelessness crisis turning Australia into 'Nomadland'
- Australia's governments must be held accountable for the homelessness crisis