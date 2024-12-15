POEM: Charity

Charity

I went to the Salvos for a free feed

I certainly paid a huge price for my need

The nasty lady with her red badge and harsh looks

Snatched the food right out of my hand like a mean, nasty crook

The undercover cops looking to pounce

I must be there because I’m trying to sell an ounce

Not because I’m tired, hungry and poor

This is what you get when you arrive at their door

The temple filled with dirty cops

Serving the salvo slop

Breakfast is okay, but you wouldn't eat the rest

They would not serve it to the best

The politicians they court wouldn't be eating that

It’s fine dining making them fat

I went to the Salvos because I needed a home

I slept outside, I slept on the cold hard stone

Now they tell me it’s their policy to throw out all my stuff

I feel hard done by like it's all a bit rough

Most likely, they have sold in their stores

Kind of like a monstrous evil whore

Doing the government's bidding, making cash from work for the dole

That's because they have no soul

I went to the salvos for some care

They stripped me down, they stripped me bare

They did it to me because I’m not a conformer

Gave me PTSD major fucking trauma

Darren Rexter is a freelance journalist, labour activist, campaigner and advocate. You can follow him on Twitter/X @DarrenRexter.

