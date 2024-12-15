SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Discrimination Fiction

POEM: Charity

(Image via Rawpixel)

Charity

I went to the Salvos for a free feed
I certainly paid a huge price for my need
The nasty lady with her red badge and harsh looks
Snatched the food right out of my hand like a mean, nasty crook

The undercover cops looking to pounce
I must be there because I’m trying to sell an ounce
Not because I’m tired, hungry and poor
This is what you get when you arrive at their door

The temple filled with dirty cops
Serving the salvo slop
Breakfast is okay, but you wouldn't eat the rest
They would not serve it to the best

The politicians they court wouldn't be eating that
It’s fine dining making them fat
I went to the Salvos because I needed a home
I slept outside, I slept on the cold hard stone

Now they tell me it’s their policy to throw out all my stuff
I feel hard done by like it's all a bit rough
Most likely, they have sold in their stores
Kind of like a monstrous evil whore

Doing the government's bidding, making cash from work for the dole
That's because they have no soul
I went to the salvos for some care
They stripped me down, they stripped me bare

They did it to me because I’m not a conformer
Gave me PTSD major fucking trauma

Darren Rexter is a freelance journalist, labour activist, campaigner and advocate. You can follow him on Twitter/X @DarrenRexter.

POEM: Housing crisis
POEM: Housing crisis

This poem is an *IA Writing Competition (creative work category) entry.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

