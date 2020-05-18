PODCAST: BrizzPol #1: The Big Green Swing with Jonathan Sri

Councillor Jonathan Sri addresses the crowd at a rally in Brisbane, 6 August 2019 (Image by Larissa Waters via Wikipedia Commons)

BrizzPol is a podcast dedicated to connecting voters with their local representatives. It's about breaking through ideology and creating discussion about electoral specific issues in Brisbane and surrounding areas.

In this episode, Michael R Williams talks to the councillor for the Gabba Ward, Jonathan Sri.

Listen in, as they talk about the recent success of the Greens in the Brisbane elections, radicalising politics and the possibility of a vacancy levy.

You can follow associate editor Michael R Williams on Twitter and Instagram @editorscribble.