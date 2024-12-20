Picks for Trump's staff include billionaires, xenophobes, bigots and Zionists

Donald Trump's second presidential administration is likely to be stacked with the kind of people who will make America far from anything great, writes Bilal Cleland.

AS THE UNITED STATES begins its decline, with its withdrawal from Eurasia, the inability to maintain its leadership role in Europe and growing Chinese dominance in central Asia, it has resorted to the theatrical politics of Donald Trump.

His “Make America Great Again” claims to hold back the changing world which threatens to reduce the U.S. to just another big country with ambitions beyond its capacity.

Outdated manufacturing, outdated fossil fuel industries, outdated xenophobic rejection of non-White immigrants and religious bigotry can no longer be sustained.

An excellent analysis of the Trump victory is given by two economists, Richard D Wolff and Michael Hudson in Trump Returns! Empire in Decline!

They argue that the huge swing from the Democrats was fundamentally due to angry mass rejection of the Party which has abandoned the working-class vote.

Of course, Trump will be unable to fulfil his utopian promises or reduce the cost of living

Deportation of illegals will wipe out agricultural production in many areas, increasing prices, as will huge protective tariffs.

Suggested administration: Billionaires, xenophobes, bigots and zionists

The choice of a hawk on China and Iran, the extremist Florida Republican Marco Rubio for Secretary of State, is hardly the choice of a president determined to end ongoing American wars. Whether he is as extreme a Zionist as President Biden is yet to be revealed.

Defence Secretary choice Pete Hegseth, with overseas service in Afghanistan and Iraq and currently a co-host for Fox & Friends Weekend, intends to create a revolution in the military by purging the generals who were involved in withdrawal from Afghanistan and sacking the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Treasury Secretary choice Scott Bessent, billionaire and founder and CEO of hedge fund Key Square Group, strongly supports aggressive tariff policy while ‘keeping financial markets calm amid the disruption’. Protecting the banks and hedge funds.

Energy Secretary choice Chris Wright, CEO of Liberty Energy, a fracking and oilfield services company, will oversee ‘oil and gas production and exports, as well as the nation’s nuclear weapons program’.

Health and Human Services Secretary choice Robert F Kennedy Jr, a conspiracy theorist whose ideas were well publicised, has promoted the debunked claim that childhood vaccines cause autism.

Interior Secretary choice Doug Burgum has ties to the oil and gas industry and is expected to support Trump’s “drill, baby, drill”.

Transportation Secretary choice Sean Duffy defended Trump’s 2017 90-day ban on nationals from seven Muslim countries.

Deputy Chief of Staff for policy choice Stephen Miller is expected to lead the immigration crackdown. Miller ‘was an architect of policies such as a ban on travel from several Muslim-majority countries and family separation’.

Border czar Tom Homan is tasked with overseeing the southern border, the northern border, and all maritime and aviation security. He will take a major role in the promised deportation of 11 million undocumented immigrants.

As reported by The Hill:

‘He was an early proponent of the “zero tolerance” policy that separated more than 4,000 children from their parents in the first Trump Administration.’

United Nations ambassador choice Elise Stefanik is a strong critic of the United Nations and a staunch ally of Israel.

Ambassador to Israel will be Mike Huckabee, who is a Christian nationalist with a narrow evangelical worldview.

Huckabee once said there’s “no such thing as a Palestinian”.

A case of ‘After me, the deluge’

Once it becomes clear that the Tweedledum Tweedledee politics of Democrats and Republicans are fake choices of the one party, the backlash will get underway.

Great changes and upheaval are coming to the USA as those who thought Trump would cure the national ills, wake up.

It will be interesting to watch how our political class responds and reacts to the development of progressive democracy.

If AUKUS and the response to the Gaza genocide are any indication, they will fail the test.

Bilal Cleland is a retired secondary teacher and was Secretary of the Islamic Council of Victoria, Chairman of the Muslim Welfare Board Victoria and Secretary of the Australian Federation of Islamic Councils. You can follow Bilal on Twitter @BilalCleland.

