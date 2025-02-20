Peter gives fair play the cold shoulder with promise to pare down public service

Peter Dutton has promised to shrink Australia's public service if he wins this year's Federal Election, expressly targeting the roles of diversity, equity and inclusion advisers, writes Dr Robin Tennant-Wood.

IN THE COMING months leading up to this year’s Federal Election, we’re going to hear a lot about this shady animal called “DEI”. We’re going to hear this because Peter Dutton will be singing from the Trump songsheet — and the Trump songsheet mentions DEI a lot.

It casts DEI as something that people should avoid, be scared of and stamp out in their workplaces and society more generally.

What is DEI and why is it the new scary monster on the block?

DEI stands for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. These are very positive steps towards a fully functioning society where everyone has the opportunity to reach their potential. By turning it into an acronym, however, the terms are stripped of their meaning, they are no longer words — and words are everything.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are not, as knee-jerk opponents will have you believe, a sneaky way of employing unqualified people ahead of qualified people simply on the basis of their being in a minority group. Nor is it favouring women, people of colour, gay or trans people or people with disabilities simply on the basis of gender, race, sexuality or physical capacity.

What it does mean is that employers and governments at all levels ensure that no one is left behind.

In practice, this looks like:

paid parental leave;

pay equity;

equal employment opportunities;

flexible work arrangements, including working from home where practicable;

accessible buildings and public places;

materials and signage in languages other than English;

designated smoking and non-smoking areas;

accessible public and active transport options;

baby change-tables in men’s toilets;

provision of dietary options;

large print or audio materials;

businesses not being fully cashless;

size-inclusive seating;

religious tolerance and allowance for religious observances; and

numerous other painless and positive initiatives that ensure everyone has access to what they need in order to participate in society (or gesellschaft, to use the Weberian sociological term).

So, why is this being held up by Trump and his supporters and cheap imitators as a huge threat to society? Because Trump (and his imitators, bandwagon-riders and wannabes) can only control through reductionism. Society needs to be reduced to a single bloc — and that means "disappearing" anyone who doesn’t fit the controllable model.

To such people, a diverse society – where people are not just able but are encouraged to think for themselves and to be themselves – is anathema to a regime which relies on social homogeneity.

Furthermore, a key tactic is to turn society against itself. Conquering by dividing society and setting groups against each other is as old as man’s craving for power itself. Different religions must oppose one another rather than cooperate; citizens must be fearful and suspicious of immigrants rather than welcoming them, and people of different races and skin colour must be kept apart so that they fail to recognise their common humanity.

Minorities must be persecuted in order to preserve the hegemony of the majority, rather than the majority accepting and celebrating minorities to nurture social diversity.

Since the election of Trump we’ve heard a lot about how American society is becoming like dystopian fiction. But the metaphor rings true when considered in the light of the new regime’s abhorrence of diversity, equity and inclusion.

In Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale, people are corralled into controllable groups, each group with a purpose and no individuality, and dissenters are “removed”. Likewise, in George Orwell’s 1984, control is exerted by keeping the populace ignorant and fearful of reprisal if it diverges from societal rules, as supported by propaganda.

A functioning society is a diverse, equitable and inclusive society where no one is repressed.

Don't settle for the meaningless acronym when we start hearing criticisms of DEI. Say it out loud: Diversity. Equity. Inclusion.

These are the issues being targeted. Ask why? What is it that the critic is afraid of? What part of diversity, equity and inclusion are they opposing?

Only by exposing ignorance and bigotry will we protect the hard-won rights of all of us to be full and equal participants in our shared future.

Dr Robin Tennant-Wood is a former lecturer in political science at the University of Canberra and freelance writer and researcher. You can follow Robin on Twitter/X @rtennantwood.

