Peter Dutton's 'nuclear policy': It's 'unclear' at best

By | | comments |
(Cartoon by Mark David | @MDavidCartoons)

Bazza and Mick are back on the beers, this time getting 'CRANEUL' about NUCLEAR.

Mick slowed his speech and took on a deliberate tone, nodded his head numerous times and fixed Bella, the publican, in his gaze.

Now…Bella… I would have thought a tree-hugger like yourself would be concerned about the impact off-shore wind factories – and take note, I do not call them wind farms – will have on whale populations. It is important to research these issues, Bella.

Bella sighed and raised both eyebrows.

Mick… hold on while I get you some coloured pencils and paper and you can help me understand by drawing some pictures. Anyhow, you are talking crap. Scientists have been studying – and I will refer to them as wind developments – the impact on whales in the Northern Hemisphere for over a decade and there is no credible evidence of negative effects on whales.

Bella sighed again.

In fact, entanglement in fishing lines, ships, overfishing of Antarctic krill and climate change are the real threats to whales. You are a victim of deliberate disinformation… fake news if you like. Repeating something that is not true over and over again does not change its status as a lie.

Mick’s jaw dropped.

DIY nuclear: Bin night just got a lot harder
DIY nuclear: Bin night just got a lot harder

Bazza and Mick talk solutions for keeping the lights on while round-tableing Peter Dutton's "nuclear plan."

Bazza took a sip of his schooner and tapped his head with a pencil as he worked on the newspaper's daily word jumble puzzle. He pursed his lips and stared at the letters.

'C. R. N. A. E. U. L.'

Mick took a sip and rubbed the back of his neck and again fixed Bella in his gaze.

“Now, Bella… all that aside… it is all about base load power to keep the lights on. To solve that we need to go…”

Bazza straightened his back and simultaneously wrote and spoke the word:

"NUCLEAR".

Mick beamed at Bazza.

“Good on you, Bazza… for a moment I thought you weren't paying attention. Great to see you are onboard.”

Peter Dutton needs another referendum to find his Voice
Peter Dutton needs another referendum to find his Voice

Peter Dutton is confused.

Bazza returned to the word puzzle, muttering to himself, "C.R.N.A.E.U.L. Hmm… there is one more word to be found.”

Bella let out a long sigh, eyeballed Mick and deliberately slowed her speech.

Mick we have this body called the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation. You may know it as the C.S.I.R.O. As you know, it is a highly respected organisation without a political agenda. It pretty much dismisses nuclear power generation from both an environmental and economic perspective.

 

Also, there is no detail to the proposal and Dutton was pretty big on the importance of detail in the 'Voice Referendum'. Everything about the proposal is…

Bazza laughed out loud, rubbed his chin and again simultaneously wrote and spoke... this time, the word:

"UNCLEAR".

John Longhurst is a former industrial advocate and political adviser. He currently works as an English and History teacher on the South Coast of NSW.

