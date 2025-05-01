SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Politics Opinion

Peta Credlin’s latest tirade isn’t journalism, it’s political projection

By | | comments |
Peta Credlin's outrage isn't moral, it's opportunistic (Image via Pexels)

Using fear and spin where facts should be is journalism we shouldn't have to stomach, writes Ben Peterson

THE RECENT ARTICLE by Peta Credlin in the Herald Sun doesn't read like journalism.

It reads like a sermon from someone whose party lost the pulpit.

Her opening jab – “a liar looks like he'll get back into The Lodge” – is a projection of the highest order, given the Coalition's own graveyard of broken promises. She claims Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is “untethered from reality”, but which reality is she talking about?

Take energy. Credlin lambasts the Labor Party's renewable transition for rising bills, ignoring the decade-long sabotage of energy policy under the Coalition, where “technology neutrality” was code for doing nothing. The CSIRO and AEMO both confirm: Renewables are the cheapest new energy source. With economies of scale, they will only continue to get cheaper. The problem isn't the shift, it's the delay. One mostly engineered by her side.

Dutton's nuclear disaster: Cheap lies and a $20 billion deficit
Dutton's nuclear disaster: Cheap lies and a $20 billion deficit

The Coalition's nuclear policy announcement comes with a massive price tag but is also built on disinformation.

Her scare campaign on immigration and housing avoids any mention of the Coalition’s own super-for-housing plan — itself a policy economists say would actually raise prices, and shove home ownership even further out of reach.

On Medicare, she cites bulk-billing rates whilst conveniently neglecting Labor's $6.1 billion injection to fix a system hollowed out during her own tenure as chief of staff. Credlin happily invokes falling standards without acknowledging the Party that dropped them in the first place.

Then there's nuclear, the one (and only) tangible policy the Liberals seem to have. Unfortunately, the plan avoids costings like the plague. Independent analysis pegs it at over $800 billion. Yet somehow, according to Credlin, it's Labor's 2030 emissions plan that's unaffordable. No mention of the years of climate inaction from a party whose leader infamously brought "clean coal" into parliament.

Albanese's failure to lower power bills by $275 is a broken promise, and one Labor has to own. But spare us the sanctimony from a Coalition that pretended it could cut taxes, boost defence, and return a surplus all at once. The Liberal Party line is “We can't afford three more years of Labor”. Yes, the Party that in 2023 had the fourth strongest budget balance of all G20 countries and in 2024 moved up to second. Where were we in 2021? We were 15th.

AUSVOTES ECONOMIC FACTS #15: Under Labor, prices are down
AUSVOTES ECONOMIC FACTS #15: Under Labor, prices are down

The economy is a dominant issue in the Election. From now until polling day, Independent Australia will outline some key facts on the economy that put the kybosh on many of the myths, lies and distortions being peddled in this Election campaign.

Credlin expects Albanese to pirouette over her Olympic high bar, while Dutton smacks his head on a limbo stick.

It's Labor's fault for increasing house prices, but who gutted capital gains tax? It's Labor's fault for immigration, but who created the backlog of visas that needed to be processed? Australia has consistently had the highest inflation of any advanced economy, except...we didn't. Silence.

Credlin's outrage isn't moral, it's opportunistic.

She buries the lede:

“Lying is unbecoming at any time but lying when there's nothing to hide is just weird.”

It should be no surprise how truly weird the political right would find a party with nothing to hide.

Ben Peterson is a small business owner and a graduate of the UoM (Commerce and Arts, Political Science major).

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

Related Articles

 
POLITICS MEDIA
PETA CREDLIN auspol Liberal Party Labor Party Herald Sun ethical journalism Coalition Anthony Albanese Peter Dutton CSIRO
Share Article
Recent articles by Ben Peterson
Peta Credlin’s latest tirade isn’t journalism, it’s political projection

Using fear and spin where facts should be is journalism we shouldn't have to stom ...  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate