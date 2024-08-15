Paul Keating lashes out at AUKUS upgrade

Former PM Paul Keating has been a staunch critic of the AUKUS pact (Screenshots via YouTube)

Revisions to the AUKUS agreement that increase the U.S. militarisation of Australia have been received scathing criticism from former PM Paul Keating, writes Dr Binoy Kampmark.

FROM HIS OWN redoubt of critical inquiry, former Prime Minister Paul Keating has made fighting the imperialising leprosy of the AUKUS security pact between Australia, the UK and the United States a matter of solemn duty.

On 15 March 2023, he excoriated a Canberra press gallery seduced and tantalised by the prospect of nuclear-powered submarines, calling the Albanese Government’s complicit arrangements with the U.S. and UK to acquire such a capability:

“...the worst international decision by an Australian Labor government since the former Labor leader, Billy Hughes, sought to introduce conscription to augment Australian forces in World War One.”

His latest spray was launched in the aftermath of a touched-up AUKUS, much of which was discussed in a letter by U.S. President Joe Biden to the House Speaker and President of the Senate. The revised agreement between the three powers for Cooperation Related to Naval Nuclear Propulsion is intended to supersede the 22 November 2021 agreement between the three powers on the Exchange of Naval Nuclear Propulsion Information Agreement (ENNPIA).

The new agreement permits:

‘...the continued communication and exchange of NNPI, including certain RD, and would also expand the cooperation between the governments by enabling the transfer of naval nuclear propulsion plants of conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines, including component parts and spare parts thereof, and other related equipment.’

The new arrangements will also permit the sale of special nuclear material in the welded power units, along with other relevant materials as needed for such naval propulsion plants.

The contents of Biden’s letter irked Keating less than the spectacular show of servility shown by Australia’s Defence Minister Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong on their visit to Annapolis for the latest Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) talks. In what has become a pattern of increasing subordination of Australian interests to the U.S. Imperium, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III and Secretary of State Antony Blinken played happy hosts and must have been delighted by what they heard.

The details that emerged from the conversations held between the four – details which rendered Keating passionately apoplectic – can only make those wishing for an independent Australian defence policy weep. Words such as ‘Enhanced Force Posture Cooperation’ were used to describe the intrusion of the U.S. armed forces into every sphere of Australian defence: the domains of land, maritime, air and space.

Ongoing infrastructure investments at such Royal Australian Air Force bases as Darwin and Tindal continue to take place, not to bolster Australian defence but to fortify the country as a U.S. forward defensive position.

To these can be added, as the Pentagon fact sheet reveals:

‘...site surveys for potential upgrades at RAAF Bases Curtin, Learmonth and Scherger.’

The degree of subservience Canberra affords is guaranteed by increased numbers of U.S. personnel to take place in rotational deployments. These will include ‘frequent rotations of bombers, fighter aircraft and Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft’. Secret arrangements have also been made involving the disposal of nuclear propulsion plants that will feature in Australia’s nuclear-powered submarine fleet, though it is unclear how broad that commitment is.

The venomous icing on the cake – at least for AUKUS critics – comes in the form of an undisclosed “understanding” that involves ‘additional related political commitments’.

The Australian Greens spokesperson on Defence, Senator David Shoebridge, rightly wonders what has to be kept secret from the Australian public, adding:

‘There are real concerns the secret understanding includes commitments binding us to the U.S. in the event they go to war with China in return for getting nuclear submarines.’

Marles has been stumblingly unforthcoming in that regard. When asked what such “additional political commitments” were, he coldly replied that the agreement was “as we’ve done it”. The rest was “misinformation” being spread by detractors of the alliance.

It is precisely the nature of these undertakings and what was made public at Annapolis that paved the way for Keating’s hefty salvo on ABC’s 7.30.

The slavishness of the whole affair had made Keating “cringe”:

“This Government has sold out to the United States. They’ve fallen for the dinner on the White House lawn.”

He proved unsparing about Washington’s intentions:

“What AUKUS is about in the American mind is turning [Australia into suckers], locking us up for 40 years with American bases all around... not Australian bases.”

It meant, quite simply:

“...in American terms, the military control of Australia. I mean, what’s happened... is likely to turn Australia into the 51st state of the United States.”

Having the U.S. as an ally was itself problematic, largely because of its belligerent intentions.

Keating added:

“If we didn’t have an aggressive ally like the United States – aggressive to others in the region – there’d be nobody attacking Australia. We are better left alone than we are being ‘protected’ by an aggressive power like the United States.”

As for what Australian obligations to the U.S. entailed, the former PM was in little doubt:

“What this is all about is the Chinese laying claim to Taiwan and the Americans are going to say ‘no, no, we’re going to keep these Taiwanese people protected’, even though they’re sitting on Chinese real estate.”

Were Australia to intervene, the picture would rapidly change: an initial confrontation between Beijing and Washington over the island would eventually lead to the realisation that catastrophic loss would simply not be worth it, leaving Australia “the ones who have done all the offence”.

As for Australia’s own means of self-defence against any adversary or enemy, Keating uttered the fundamental heresy long stomped on by the country’s political and intelligence establishment: Canberra could, if needed, go it alone.

Said Keating:

“Australia is capable of defending itself. There’s no way another state can invade a country like Australia with an armada of ships without it all failing.”

Australia did not “need to be basically a pair of shoes hanging out of Americans’ backside”. With Keating’s savage rhetoric and the possibility that AUKUS may collapse before the implosions of U.S. domestic politics, improbable peace may break out.

Dr Binoy Kampmark is a Cambridge Scholar and lecturer at RMIT University. You can follow Dr Kampmark on Twitter @BKampmark.

