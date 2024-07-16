Paris Olympics could amplify political unrest in France

With the world turning all eyes to Paris for the upcoming Olympic Games, it's a perfect time for political dissidents to have their voices heard, writes Jenson Vincent.

MANY WERE SURPRISED by the shift in results between the first and second rounds of voting in the 2024 French Legislative Election, which ended earlier this week.

With Marine Le Pen’s far-Right National Rally (RN) failing to gain an expected 200-plus seats in the National Assembly, the up-and-coming leftist alliance New Popular Front (NFP) will now most likely form a coalition government with President Emmanuel Macron’s Centrist Ensemble.

The implications are significant; with none of the major blocs winning an outright majority, the current President and future prime minister will most likely be from different parties. Previously, this has resulted in political deadlock in the National Assembly. Political deadlock is once again likely as none of the major blocs are likely to agree on major policies and/or reforms. Questions are rising over how the French Government will push forward through the Olympics and onto the 2027 Presidential Elections.

The 2016 and 2022 Olympics saw significant political unrest in the respective host nations with discontented political organisations leveraging international media interest to further their ambitions against relatively strong political leaders. The 2016 Summer Olympics saw at the time Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff impeached along a vast array of corruption scandals that overshadowed the games.

The 2022 Winter Olympics saw mass protests against the Chinese Government with many attempting to boycott the games due to the abuse that marginalised groups in China like the Uyghurs and Tibetans faced.

President Macron’s Centrist Ensemble is not in a similar position of strength and as all eyes turn to France over the next few months for the Olympics, it is the ideal time for discontented groups to express their dissatisfaction over the way France is being governed and the powers the Fifth Republic bestow upon the President.

The French presidency has suffered a decline in approval ratings throughout the 21st Century. Macron’s predecessor, François Hollande, achieved an all-time low of 4 per cent, reflecting structural issues confronting the office. Macron’s approval rating while holding around 27 per cent is overshadowed by the public's deep distrust of him and has resulted in his party removing him from all advertising as it looks as though he is about to become the President of a deadlocked government.

Rioting has already broken out across Paris due to the Election and the unlikelihood of the Government being able to deliver viable policies to tackle France's ongoing social issues of inflation, immigration, pension rights and disillusionment with structures within the Government.

Macron, fearing the likely progression of instability, denied outgoing Prime Minister Gabriel Attal's resignation to ensure the stability of the Government for the upcoming Olympics and the fact that the NPF is yet to put forward a candidate for the office of prime minister making it unlikely that a government could be formed in time for the opening ceremony.

Political commentators are calling for a technocratic government to manage day-to-day affairs, like the 2021 Italian Government. This would involve selecting apolitical ministers to manage administration. However, this form of government has already been heavily criticised and political commentators have pointed out the difficulties of sustaining such type of government long-term while attempting to navigate the nation’s social issues. That it is likely to end in another legislative election next year.

As such, deadlock is likely to be difficult to avoid and parallels with the demise of the Fourth Republic are becoming stronger as the current issues faced by France are becoming more pronounced. The Fourth Republic saw a stagnation of legislation due to the breakdown of an array of coalition governments unable to adjust to changes on the international stage and combined with dissent rife throughout France over the quality of life.

To avoid this stagnation, Macron, through his two terms, has used constitutional powers under Article 49.3 to allow the President and Prime Minister to avoid deadlocks over key issues and reforms. Article 49.3 permits the Government to pass bills without a vote in the National Assembly but allows the Assembly to dismiss the bill if a majority in parliament disagrees with it.

Macron, with the support of Attal, increasingly used this constitutional power to pass major bills like the 2023 Pension Reform. But with parliament no longer in Macron’s favour, this loophole is likely to cease to be as readily available.

A deadlocked coalition government consequently looks to be the most likely outcome of the 2024 French Legislative Election. This, the Olympic spotlight and the fact that French politics has never mixed well with the idea of a coalition government will most likely bring into question how France is governed.

It would be unsurprising to see sentiment drastically shift over the next few years changing the landscape of French politics, before affecting the outcome of the 2027 Presidential Election.

Jenson Vincent is a student at Macquarie University recently returning to Australia after living in Europe for the past few years.

