Pardoning Assange a test for free speech and Australia's backbone

The political reluctance to pardon Julian Assange for his so-called crimes shows a failure to uphold the truth and is a blight against democracy, writes Vince Hooper.

ON 1 OCTOBER 2024, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stood before the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and laid bare the injustice of his case:

“I pled guilty to journalism... to seeking information from a source... and I pled guilty to informing the public what that information was.”

This wasn’t a confession of wrongdoing — it was a damning critique of a system that criminalises truth-telling and undermines the foundations of democracy. Assange’s 14-year ordeal may have ended with a plea deal, but the implications of his forced “guilt” are global, profound and dangerous.

The United States, a nation that loves to position itself as the global champion of democracy, has behaved more like a paranoid autocracy in Assange’s case. Using the dusty Espionage Act to prosecute a publisher for exposing war crimes is not just hypocrisy, it’s a betrayal of the very values it claims to represent. And let’s not mince words: Assange’s prosecution wasn’t about protecting national security; it was about punishing dissent.

U.S. hypocrisy on full display

President Joe Biden, who claims to lead with decency and principle, now faces a critical test. In forcing Assange to plead guilty, his administration has sent a chilling message: investigative journalism – particularly when it exposes uncomfortable truths – is a crime. Biden has a choice: he can be the president who ends this farce or the one who cements America’s reputation as a nation where transparency dies under the guise of security.

This is not just an American problem. Assange’s case has global ramifications. If the United States can prosecute a publisher for revealing the truth, what’s to stop dictatorial regimes from doing the same? Already, authoritarian governments are watching with glee as the “leader of the free world” does their work for them, setting a precedent that truth is treason and journalism is espionage.

Australia’s role: Time to grow a backbone

While Canberra has been vocal, talk is cheap. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has raised Assange’s case with Biden, but the Australian Government must exert serious diplomatic pressure. It’s not enough to politely “urge” action; Australia must demand it.

Assange is an Australian citizen, persecuted for publishing facts. If Albanese is serious about standing up for press freedom, he should be reminding Washington that this case stains the alliance between two supposed democracies.

And what about Australia’s media? The precedent set in Assange’s case isn’t confined to the United States. If this prosecution stands, Australian journalists could find themselves facing extradition and prosecution for simply doing their jobs. The Morrison Government ignored this looming threat, but Albanese cannot afford to do the same.

A dangerous legal precedent

Assange’s plight isn’t an isolated case, it’s part of a broader pattern of prosecuting whistleblowers and those who publish their revelations. Edward Snowden, Chelsea Manning and now Assange are casualties of a system that uses national security as a cudgel to silence dissent.

The United States may claim it’s upholding the rule of law, but in reality, it’s weaponising outdated legislation to shield itself from accountability.

Even within the U.S., there’s recognition of the dangerous precedent this sets. In November, Congressmen James McGovern and Thomas Massie – a progressive Democrat and a libertarian Republican – wrote to Biden urging him to pardon Assange. Their bipartisan letter was clear: using the Espionage Act against a publisher is a direct attack on the freedom of the press.

Their argument echoes that of Jodie Ginsberg, head of the Committee to Protect Journalists, who warned that Assange’s case has paved the way for journalists everywhere to face prosecution simply for receiving classified information. The Espionage Act, McGovern and Massie reminded Biden, was never intended for this purpose. Even the Obama Administration understood the dangers of applying it to publishers, which is why it refrained from prosecuting Assange.

The stakes for Biden’s legacy

This isn’t just about Assange — it’s about Biden’s legacy. The President has positioned himself as a defender of democracy, but his actions in this case tell a different story. A pardon for Assange would not only correct a grave injustice but also send a powerful message that the U.S. remains committed to the principles it claims to uphold.

Will Biden rise to the occasion, or will he let press freedom die on his watch?

A rallying cry for democracy

Julian Assange’s case is a test for all of us. If we fail to defend him, we fail to defend the very principles that make democracy possible. This is not just about one man — it’s about whether we want a world where journalists are free to expose the truth or one where they live in fear of prosecution.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe has called out the disproportionate charges against Assange, urging the U.S. to focus on the war crimes WikiLeaks exposed rather than punishing those who revealed them. Australian advocates, including Assange’s brother, Gabriel Shipton, continue to push for action but they can’t do it alone.

For Biden, the path is clear. Pardon Assange and prove that democracy still values truth, even when it’s inconvenient. Failing to act would be more than an injustice, it would be an abdication of leadership, a gift to authoritarian regimes and a betrayal of everything democracy stands for.

Julian Assange is the canary in the coal mine. If his prosecution stands, journalism as we know it will be forever changed. The time to act is now — for Assange, for democracy and for the future of press freedom worldwide.

Vince Hooper is a proud Australian/British citizen who is professor of finance and discipline head at SP Jain School of Global Management with campuses in London, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney.

