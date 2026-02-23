One Nation’s immigration policies: Confusion, copycats and costly myths

Immigration slogans are easy. Governing requires arithmetic, evidence and a grasp of the law (Screenshots via YouTube)

A closer look at One Nation’s immigration platform reveals policy confusion, borrowed Trumpian slogans and proposals that collapse under basic scrutiny. Dr Abul Rizvi reports.

THE RISE of One Nation in the polls is most likely linked to Senator Pauline Hanson’s longstanding hatred of certain types of immigrants. But what are her actual immigration policies?

Luckily, she has posted these on the One Nation website. They reflect an ample mix of confusion and ignorance.

Below are the policies followed by a comment on each.

‘Deport 75,000 illegal migrants because Australia’s immigration laws must be enforced, not ignored. Visa overstayers, illegal workers and unlawful non-residents undermine national security, drive down wages, and take advantage of public services meant for Australians.’

Ensuring integrity in our visa system is critical. But deporting 75,000 undocumented migrants is no simple or cheap task. Just ask Donald Trump.

Copying Trump on this, as Hanson promises, would be a colossal waste of money while delivering only a marginal increase in deportations. Addressing the issue of undocumented migrants requires difficult policy design work and careful implementation. Not something Hanson or Trump are known for.

‘Cut immigration by over 570,000 people from current Labor levels by capping visas at 130,000 per year to ease pressure on housing, wages and infrastructure.’

One Nation appears to be trying to compare the level of net migration (which relates to people movements and lengths of stay) in 2022-23 with the number of visas granted. This is arithmetical nonsense. An interview with One Nation Chief of Staff, James Ashby, confirmed the party’s mass confusion.

Even if it has no idea how it would cut immigration, at least One Nation could get the arithmetic right by comparing like with like.

‘Stop the skilled visa rorting that allows cheap foreign labour to undercut Australian workers.’

Not clear what this refers to, but it may relate to the use of skilled migration concessions to assist employers/industries in regional Australia. If that is what is intended, might be good if One Nation lets these employers/industries know.

‘End the student visa loopholes that turn study into a backdoor to permanent residency or low-wage labour.’

Overseas students, like domestic students, do work part-time, including in the hospitality industry. While there should be limits on this, is One Nation proposing the abolition of student work rights?

Students who secure Australian qualifications often apply for permanent residence. Is One Nation proposing that they not be allowed to apply for permanent residence based on these qualifications? Why would Australia accept foreign qualifications but not Australian ones?

‘Stop the Administrative Review Tribunal being abused with endless, weaponised appeals that clog the system and delay rightful deportations. Immigration enforcement must not be held hostage by legal loopholes.’

There is a large backlog of student visa refusals at the A.R.T. But stopping these appeals to the A.R.T. would simply mean the appeals go to the more expensive Federal Court.

The key is to replace the subjective basis of student visa refusals with the use of more objective criteria. Trying to stop appeals to the A.R.T. is just silly.

‘Reintroduce Temporary Protection Visas, a proven, effective policy that prevents permanent residency through the back door and deters illegal arrivals.’

There is no evidence TPVs achieved any positive public policy objective. They had no impact on illegal arrivals.

‘Deport any visa holder who breaks the law. Weak law enforcement policies have put Australians in danger for too long. If you commit a crime, you lose your visa and the right to stay.’

This is largely current policy under s501 of the Migration Act. The fact that One Nation doesn’t know this just highlights an extraordinary level of ignorance.

‘Introduce an eight-year waiting period for citizenship and welfare, ensuring new arrivals contribute before they take.’

There is currently a four-year waiting period for both, which effectively means new migrants pay the full rate of tax (often after paying for their own Australian education) before they become eligible for social support.

This change would achieve very little in savings, as few new migrants go onto social support after having been in Australia for four years. This idea is really just about One Nation’s hatred of migrants and an appeal to bigotry.

‘Refuse entry to migrants from nations known to foster extremist ideologies that are incompatible with Australian values and way of life.’

This is another One Nation’s attempt to copy Trump. What it reflects is One Nation’s basic lack of understanding of the Australian values listed in the Australian Values statement that migrants must sign.

This policy would have a very negative impact on social cohesion as it would mean making part of the Australian community into second-class citizens.

‘Withdraw from the UN Refugee Convention because Australia will not be dictated to by foreign organisations when deciding who we accept into our nation on humanitarian grounds.’

The composition of our Offshore Humanitarian intake is decided by the Australian Government, not the UN.

There are issues with the Refugee Convention, but withdrawing from it is not the solution. No nation, including Trump’s USA, has withdrawn from the Convention.

Is One Nation really saying that we should start deporting people back to persecution and possible death?

Dr Abul Rizvi is an Independent Australia columnist and a former Deputy Secretary of the Department of Immigration. You can follow Abul on Twitter @RizviAbul.

