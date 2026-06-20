One Nation now importing Farage's grievance politics

The grievance narrative is portable; it moves at the speed of a repost, doesn't clear customs, has no border, no nationality and a proprietor who treats UK and Australian grievance as interchangeable feedstock, writes Professor Vince Hooper.

A BOY WAS KILLED IN SOUTHAMPTON and a lie nearly buried him twice. The grievance now travelling the Anglosphere will reach Australia, whatever Canberra wishes, and cohesion, like any asset, must be hedged before the shock, not after.

On the night of 3 December last year, an eighteen-year-old accountancy student named Henry Nowak lay bleeding on a Southampton pavement, stabbed five times, and the officers who reached him handcuffed him.

His killer, Vickrum Digwa, had reached them first with a lie: that the dying boy was the aggressor, that the attack had been racial. The police believed the wrong man. Bodycam footage, released after Digwa's conviction for murder on 28 May, shows Nowak telling officers he had been stabbed and could not breathe, and an officer telling him, in effect, that he did not believe him.

Digwa is now serving life with a minimum of twenty-one years. His mother was convicted of helping him.

That is the event. It is grotesque, and the police failure within it is real, not invented by anyone with a flag in their profile picture. Hold on to that, because everything that follows depends on it.

What happened next is the part Australians should study. The footage detonated. Crowds gathered outside Southampton Central, then clashed with riot police, hurling flares and chanting "I can't breathe", the words of a different death on a different continent.

Nigel Farage raised it in the House of Commons as evidence of "two-tier policing", then, in an emergency broadcast after the sentencing, demanded an end to "anti-white prejudice" and urged the country to answer with "pure cold rage".

He declined, at first, to condemn the violence, warning instead that it might worsen; days later, on GB News, he said he wanted "the riots stopped". The Home Secretary called for calm and noted that officers who were nowhere near the scene were receiving death threats. An independent inquiry into the policing began.

Now subtract Southampton. Subtract the Channel, the House of Commons, the specific dead boy. What remains is a narrative, and a narrative is the most portable commodity in the modern world. It does not clear customs. It moves at the speed of a repost, and the network that carries it has no border, no nationality and a proprietor who treats British and Australian grievance as interchangeable feedstock.

Last August, thousands marched in Australian cities against what they called mass migration, some of those marches organised by people with ties to the National Socialist Network and amplified, researchers found, by the same global networks now magnifying Southampton. The traffic runs both ways. Australia, let us not forget, exported the Christchurch gunman. Radicalisation is neither an import nor an export. It is a network, and we are all nodes on it.

Here is where a financial habit of mind earns its keep. Treat social cohesion not as a sentiment but as an asset on the national balance sheet, one that pays a steady dividend in trust and trade and that prices, most of the time, at a placid level. The error is to mistake that placidity for safety.

Cohesion shocks are fat-tailed: rare, violently large and, the part we keep missing, correlated. They are not a single hazard. Southport in 2024 was a massacre that became a riot, Bondi in 2025 an act of terror, the March for Australia a rally with uglier company than its organisers admitted.

But they draw on one reservoir of grievance and feed each other across the network, and Southampton is the latest draw and the nearest in kind to Southport: an injustice, a video, a crowd. You cannot diversify away a tail you refuse to price, and Australia has spent a decade refusing, comforting itself that its multiculturalism is structurally sounder than Britain's. Perhaps it is. A lower probability is not a zero probability, and it is the size of the tail, not its likelihood, that ruins you.

Le Chatelier's principle, borrowed from chemistry, finishes the thought. A system under stress shifts to relieve the stress. Apply cost-of-living pressure, a housing market that has locked a generation out, and migration numbers that outran the infrastructure meant to absorb them, and the system will find a relief valve, whether or not the valve is just. Grievance narratives are that valve.

In Australia, it is no longer cracked but wide open: One Nation, which took 6.4 per cent at last year's federal election, ran first or a close second on the primary vote in polling this May, near 28 per cent. The instinct of the well-meaning is to seal it shut by declaring the grievance illegitimate, dismissing every complaint as racism. That raises the internal pressure rather than lowering it.

As one Australian commentator put it this year, retreating from a frame does not neutralise it; it cedes it, and the people who captured the language of cohesion got there first because they offered a story while their opponents offered a thesaurus.

So the honest centre, the only defensible position, is the uncomfortable one.

The Southampton police failed appallingly, and saying so plainly is not a concession to the worst actors; it is the act that denies them their monopoly on the truth. The moment a society can describe a real injustice only in the vocabulary of extremists, the extremists have already won the auction.

Australia's version of that failure will not look like Southampton. It will look like a death, or an assault, or a video, that the institutions are slow to acknowledge because acknowledgement feels politically inconvenient, and into that silence the network will pour its ready-made interpretation.

What does pricing the tail actually require? Less than you fear and more than we currently do.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) proposed this year a national social cohesion dashboard, a published indicator of trust and polarisation updated like a bushfire danger rating. The metaphor is exactly right, and so is the discomfort it ought to cause.

An honest reading would have to print numbers no government wants on a billboard: trust in police broken down by race, the distance between migration intake and the housing and services meant to absorb it, the share of citizens who no longer believe one law applies to all.

A bushfire rating embarrasses no premier; a cohesion rating indicts the management of the day, which is precisely why the management of the day will be tempted not to publish it, or to publish a laundered version instead. That is the trap, and it is the fatal one, because a sanitised cohesion index is worse than none: it forfeits the last shred of credibility to the very people who thrive on the line that you are being lied to.

The number has to be brave enough to wound everyone a little, to show in a single frame that minority Australians meet the police far more often than white Australians do and that those same institutions can still fail a victim as completely as Southampton's police failed Henry Nowak. Publish that, in the calm, when it is cheap, and you have bought the hedge. Wait for the smoke, and it cannot be had at any price.

A boy died in Southampton, and a lie very nearly buried him a second time. The lie has now boarded the network and needs no visa to reach Australia. Whether it lands on dry fuel or wet is the only variable Australia still controls.

Professor Vince Hooper is a proud Australian-British citizen and professor of finance and discipline head at SP Jain School of Global Management with campuses in London, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore and Sydney.