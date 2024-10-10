No self-respecting democracy deserves Dutton

Can Australians really be considering electing Peter Dutton – Australia’s Donald Trump – as our next prime minister?

While IA places little stock in polls, the reality isn't usually so far removed from their predictions as to have a completely unelectable candidate as the frontrunner and currently, they suggest wannabe overlord Dutton – previously known as "Mr 17 Per Cent" – poised to become our next prime minister.

In Queensland, meanwhile, voters appear to be seriously considering Campbell Newman Mark II, David Crisafulli, as their state premier — a man who is likely to overturn abortion laws, among other Draconian moves.

Every few years, Australia suffers a severe and collective breakdown in mental faculties. This has caused the nation to completely forget the shambolic previous Liberal Party performances in government, as evinced by the election to PM of the previously-detested Tony Abbott, followed by the almost equally detested Scott Morrison's rise to the top job, for example.

If the polls are correct, it seems people have now completely forgotten both the Newman Government's atrocious record, as well as that of the Abbott/Turnbull/Morrison Government – which included the unconscionable then-Home Affairs Minister Dutton – over almost ten excruciating and dysfunctional years.

Some time back, Australians everywhere – excepting Dutton and his Far-Right disciples – shook their heads in disbelief and mumbled in somewhat superior tones, Only in America!, as we watched with horror and dismay, Trump standing for re-election as though it were the most natural thing in the world for a convicted felon to rule the free world. Again.

And now, here we are.

It never ceases to amaze this writer that progressive voters who often rightly criticise the Labor Party are prepared to elect the party that will not just repeat all of the bad policies over which Labor is lambasted for not doing better, but will plunge each and every less-than-perfect or even failed policy – social, environmental or economic – into the depths of oblivion.

Of course, Labor could be better. Yes, this iteration should be criticised and held accountable. They should and could be more progressive, less intimidated by the media mafia and far less compliant to the greater right-wing forces in general. They could take a more even-handed approach towards war crimes and human rights abuses in the Middle East, create a corruption commission with teeth, do way more for society’s most vulnerable, provide more substantial cost of living assistance, make quality education and health services genuinely free for all, and take a much firmer environment and climate action position, just for starters.

Labor could and should take its cues from Gough Whitlam instead of allowing the now-Far-Right Coalition and its accompanying media cheer squad to set the narrative.

But even if we only look at the above areas where Labor could do better and over which Labor voters may have become disillusioned, in what universe would Dutton – a man who laughed at Pacific Island nations being submerged by rising ocean levels, vindictively persecuted refugees including children and only last week, held a $5000 per head fundraiser at an exclusive mens-only club, provide any comparable, let alone better solutions?

Of course we should push and demand more from any Labor Government. But to paraphrase the old adage, do we want to cut off our nose to spite our face? What possible solution would electing Dutton and his (predominantly) uninformed, devoid of empathy and power-hungry rabble achieve?

Dutton's stance on the Middle East is Trumpian, further illustrated only yesterday when he condemned Albanese for also recognising Palestinian as well as Israeli deaths in Gaza. Dutton then lied – as he habitually does – by claiming Albanese's position was out of line with that of Australia's allies.

In any Dutton-led government, there will never be an anti-corruption commission and climate change will not even be recognised. Dutton voted consistently against any form of anti-corruption commission and he leads a party of rabid climate deniers and coal tossers.

Dutton laughs at the idea of global warming and has offered up an outrageous, uncosted, unsafe and outdated nuclear “policy” in answer. A policy that anyone with the most basic understanding of energy policy knows is at least 20 years away from fruition, allowing any government he leads to stall and delay delivery until we all die, while continuing to dig, drill and destroy, as Gina Rinehart demands, ad-infinitum.

Dutton’s party master-minded Robodebt and continued persecuting innocent victims, even after being fully aware of the illegality and inaccuracy of the scheme. They have never properly apologised.

Do people need to be reminded of the extent of Dutton's cruelty towards refugees, including children?

Is a refresher course required on Dutton's racist attitudes towards people of colour?

The Coalition – including Dutton, of course – has undermined Medicare and any educational reforms since time immemorial.

So you know, let's teach Labor a lesson for attempting incremental changes and creating imperfect policies by electing Peter "No Policy" Dutton as PM — that'll teach 'em!

In case the polls are correct and there has, in fact, been yet another insidious, collective breakdown in mental faculties across the land, the Campbell Newman Queensland State Government's abysmal record may be reviewed here, you can be reacquainted with the previous Coalition Government's vile record here, here and here and Dutton's detestable personal record here. You're welcome.

Subscribe NOW to receive editorials like this one (usually only available to subscribers) directly to your inbox and access all our work.

Follow managing editor Michelle Pini on Twitter @vmp9 and Independent Australia on Twitter/X @independentaus and Facebook& HERE.

Related Articles