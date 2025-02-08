New law renders neo-Nazis into needless martyrs

Doing a Nazi salute is now punishable with a gaol sentence in Australia (Screenshot via YouTube)

If the intended aim of legislating against Nazi gestures and symbolism is to stop racist fascists from organising and growing, the past year has proven that doing so has the opposite effect, writes Tom Tanuki.

WHAT AN ABSOLUTE state this country is in regarding its civic freedoms when I am forced to write to defend the right of neo-Nazis to do Nazi salutes from an anti-fascist perspective.

But here I am. It shouldn’t be a crime and they should be able to do it.

And they most certainly should not receive a mandatory minimum gaol sentence for it, as legislated by the "left-wing" Australian Labor Party.

I shouldn’t be surprised at this stage, but I still can’t believe I’m having to write this out. Such is the illiberal, authoritarian hole our bipartisan political "leadership" is digging for us.

Labor has just done what it usually does when it flounders in unpopularity before an election: thieve whatever flashy right-wing policies its political opponents are getting the most headlines for, to legislate them in an effort to stave off more lines of attack. This time, they have tried to rush through mandatory minimum gaol sentences for a number of acts of political expression.

Along with a series of minimum sentences for terrorism-related offences, people can now expect to be sent to gaol for a minimum of 12 months for displaying terrorist images, such as a Hezbollah flag, or for doing a Nazi salute.

If the intended aim of legislating against Nazi gestures and symbolism is to stop genocidal, racist fascists from organising and growing, the past year has proven that doing so has the complete opposite effect.

The National Socialist Network (NSN) receive constant revolving-door mainstream media coverage of not only every non-violent, self-promotional stunt they undertake but now, too, the high-profile court hearings they face when they are punished by this raft of authoritarian laws brought in to deal with them.

This – combined with flagrant misuses and bureaucratic oversteps of the law, such as arresting Jewish people for protest paraphernalia or investigating bus stop signs for whether they look Nazi salutes – has had the effect of making neo-Nazism seem like civil disobedience against a farcical, authoritarian nanny state. It’s an extraordinary development, entirely the fault of the politicians who brought these laws in and the lobbyists who convinced them to do it.

If NSN members are to be believed, their membership applications are skyrocketing. The only thing these laws have really helped is NSN's recruitment.

But I don’t think the real intended aim of these laws is to stop genocidal, racist fascists from organising and growing.

Naturally, we assume that must have been the reason to take action against neo-Nazi activism. But we must remember that the writing was on the wall for years when watching authoritarian repression of environmentalists and climate activists.

When taken in tandem with several years of legislating against many other forms of civil disobedience, we get a clearer picture of what’s really going on.

Neo-Nazis are effectively seen by the state as useful idiots. Almost nobody likes or welcomes them, so their repellent presence effectively helps whet the public's appetite for utilising illiberal, authoritarian laws to stifle political expression. Nobody really gives a shit what happens to Nazis (fair enough), but this makes them an easy group to test state repression on.

The NSN were organising in public long before the current race to criminalise all political expression. That race has been supercharged by a post-October 7 campaign led by lobbyists and politicians to criminalise all anti-Zionist and anti-genocide activism by framing it all as antisemitism.

Arrest people for Hamas iconography. Arrest them for anything which might be "reasonably" construed as Hamas iconography, too — like declarations of love for choccy milk in Arabic, just to make sure.

Arrest them for rallying in the city too much.

Arrest them for rallying near precious holy places of worship, like synagogues — even the synagogues that are hosting Far-Right political events hosted by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fascists talking about chopping up land for sale in occupied Palestine... just to make sure.

Gaol them for pictures and flags we don’t like.

Mandatory gaol to protect the feelings of the powerful.

Ban them. Arrest them. Gaol them.

Civil rights organisations do not support this constant expansion of laws against political expression, nor do they think that it will have the desired effect. Anti-racist activists do not support it either.

Nobody among the Australian working class really believes that all these draconian laws will have the effect of promoting this neutered, amorphous notion of "social cohesion" that is constantly being bandied about by our political leadership. It’s a bipartisan discourse about brutal repression of political expression – all of it, really, right across a very wide spectrum – which it seems is being exclusively held among the institutionally powerful.

As someone who has dedicated many years of their life to combating grassroots fascist organisations, I wholeheartedly support the right of any neo-Nazi to do their little salutes in public. They must be able to express themselves.

The effective anti-fascist ideal is not about begging the government to intervene to surveil, legislate and criminalise to "fix" the problem these scumbags pose. Doesn’t work anyway. We’ve all seen that now. It’s about being part of the many – the community – which collectively runs the scumbags out of the town square right after they do it.

Let that be legal, too, in fact. We’d love fewer laws governing the minutiae of this.

Leave us alone.

Let the people handle what is and what is not considered palatable political expression, instead of rendering Australian neo-Nazis into needless martyrs for freedom of political expression by criminalising everything they do, show and say.

We must immediately turn back from the authoritarian path we’re on.

Tom Tanuki is a writer, satirist and anti-fascist activist whose weekly videos commenting on the Australian political fringe appear on YouTube. You can follow him on Twitter/X @tom_tanuki.

