NBN fibre rollout reaches A.C.T. in long-delayed final phase

The A.C.T. becomes the last major region to transition from outdated copper to fibre-to-the-premises in Australia’s multi-billion-dollar NBN upgrade. Paul Budde reports.

THE FINAL and most technically complex phase of Australia’s national fibre upgrade is now underway, with NBN Co investing $640 million to replace the ageing fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) network across the A.C.T. This marks the last major region to receive fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) connections under the Federal Government’s multi-billion-dollar upgrade program.

A.C.T. rollout receives long-overdue green light

The two new contract amendments, awarded to Ventia and Service Stream, will see approximately 97,000 premises across the territory upgraded over the next three and a half years. Ventia’s $280 million deal will cover about 43,400 premises in North Canberra, while Service Stream will handle the remaining 54,000 in the south under a $360 million agreement. Both contracts were formalised as extensions to existing arrangements.

The A.C.T.’s rollout has been delayed due to infrastructure and geographic challenges. Most FTTN premises in Canberra are still connected via backyard power poles – many of which are structurally unfit for fibre upgrades – and around 92% of the remaining footprint lies in high rock areas, increasing installation costs. As a result, the A.C.T. will now see underground fibre deployment rather than aerial rollouts.

These upgrades are part of a national $3.8 billion investment combining $3 billion in federal equity and over $800 million from NBN Co. The goal is to provide FTTP access to 95% of the remaining 622,000 FTTN-only premises nationwide. With a local activation rate of just 58% – ten points below the national average – the upgrade is a long-awaited correction for Canberra.

NBN50 and NBN100 pricing converge

While the fibre upgrade promises faster speeds, pricing changes are reshaping the market. New analysis by Canstar Blue shows that the average cost of both NBN50 and NBN100 plans has converged to $92 per month, effectively erasing any real price difference between the two tiers. This follows NBN Co’s July wholesale pricing adjustments under its new Special Access Undertaking (SAU), which increased monthly costs to retailers by up to $1.71, depending on the tier.

Australia’s largest retail service providers – Telstra, TPG and Optus – have responded with price increases. TPG raised both its NBN50 and NBN25 plans by up to $9 per month, while Telstra lifted its 50Mbps and 100Mbps tiers by $4 and $3, respectively. Optus increased its 25Mbps and 50Mbps prices by $4 but kept its higher-tier pricing unchanged.

Some smaller retailers, including Southern Phone and Swoop, held prices steady or selectively adjusted only certain plans. According to Canstar Blue, NBN50 plans typically range from $70 to $90 per month, while NBN100 plans range from $80 to $100, depending on provider and features such as upload speeds (Canstar NBN50, Canstar NBN100). Nationally, the average monthly NBN bill is around $85, with the A.C.T. slightly lower at $79.

This wide price dispersion means that consumers willing to compare options can still find substantial savings. A $27 monthly difference between the cheapest and average NBN50 plans equates to $325 annually, highlighting the value in shopping around.

Greenfields growth offsets brownfields stagnation

NBN Co's latest network report shows modest overall growth, with total activated premises rising from 8.62 million in January 2025 to 8.63 million in June. Greenfields developments drove this growth, with activations in new housing areas rising by over 40,000. Brownfields, satellite and fixed wireless activations all declined slightly over the same period, reflecting saturation and changing technology preferences.

The total number of ready-to-connect premises rose to 12.57 million, but the national activation rate remained unchanged at 68.7%. NBN Co also reported that 4.51 million premises are now eligible for FTTP upgrades and the share of fixed-line premises capable of accessing the network’s highest wholesale speed tiers has risen from 83 to 84%.

Australians largely satisfied — but digital gaps remain

A recent report from the Bureau of Communications, Arts and Regional Research (BCARR) found that 82% of Australians are satisfied with their home internet connection, with just 2% remaining offline — a significant improvement from 16% in 2010.

However, the remaining disconnected population is mostly composed of older Australians, with many reporting low digital confidence and requiring assistance to keep up with online changes. The report reinforces that while network quality and access have improved, digital inclusion still lags for some, particularly those aged 75 and older, who recorded the lowest digital ability and confidence scores.

Final thoughts

The A.C.T. rollout symbolises both the end of the FTTN era and the broader transition toward a more reliable, high-capacity broadband future. However, as performance improves and prices flatten, questions around affordability, competition and regional equity remain. The success of the NBN’s fibre era will depend not just on speeds and coverage, but on how well the market balances technological progress with consumer value.

Paul Budde is an IA columnist and managing director of independent telecommunications research and consultancy, Paul Budde Consulting. You can follow Paul on Twitter @PaulBudde.

