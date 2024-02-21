SUBSCRIBE   DONATE LOGIN SHOP
Politics Opinion

Nazis, booze and politics don't mix

By | | comments |
(Left to right) Senator Perin Davey, Senator Ralph Babet with Nathan Bull, Barnaby Joyce (Screenshots via YouTube)

What is the connection between parliamentary booze and Nazis?

Denial, obfuscation and manipulative gaslighting. The pulling of wool over eyes.

First, the Nazis.

On Saturday 19 February 2024, well-known neo-Nazi and active National Socialist Network member Nathan Bull posted a selfie of himself with Victorian Senator Ralph Babet, time and place unspecified.

The caption read: ‘Heil Ralph Babet, Heil our people.’

It can be interpreted that Bull is giving a cheeky half-Nazi salute, just not the full stretch, a gesture recently deemed illegal under Victorian law.

Babet, of course, knows nothing about this — no idea who this bloke is.

The Senator told The Age:

Hundreds of people per month ask for a photo with me everywhere I go.

 

‘Are you Ralph Babet?’ ‘Yes, I am.’ ‘Can I have a photo?’ ‘Okay, yeah, sure.’ That's the extent of it. ‘See you later, bye.’

Babet has spent plenty of time hanging out with Craig Kelly in the world of the fringe, but seems not to have paid any attention to the identity of a well-known NSN member from his home state of Victoria who had recently been a feature splash in the Murdoch media.

Babet is also a fan of the mouthily-named Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, AKA Posie Parker, British anti-trans activist and professional self-promoter.

After Kellie-Jay’s Canberra rally, the one where Senator Lidia Thorpe generated more free publicity by bluing with police, News.com.au reported:

Ms Keen-Minshull, who goes by “Posie Parker”, was supported by Pauline Hanson and party mate Malcolm Roberts as well as United Australia Party’s Ralph Babet.

 

Senator Babet said it was “cowardly” no one from the Coalition had turned out to support Ms Parker.

 

Meanwhile, those gathered opposite loudly chanted “Posie Parker you can’t hide, you’ve got Nazis on your side” — in reference to the neo-Nazis who joined her rally in Melbourne on the weekend.

Ralph Babet is a danger to democracy
Ralph Babet is a danger to democracy

Senator Ralph Babet is a dangerous man. A MAGA spearhead with billionaire backing and an obvious sympathy for rapists and fraudsters.

In March 2023, The Guardian reported:

‘Anti-transgender activists clashed with pro-transgender rights activists outside Victoria’s parliament on Saturday after an event held by the controversial UK gender activist Kellie-Jay Keen. A group of about 30 men from the Nationalist Socialist Network marched along Spring Street, repeatedly performing the Nazi salute.’

Maybe Babet didn’t know all the Nazis at Posie’s Victorian rally, maybe he had never met Bull, but as a Senator, he really should be more careful who he is seen with.

The smell of gas lingers.

Now the booze.

Nationals Senator Perin Davey, she of the slurred words in Senate Estimates, reckons she’d had just two glasses of wine before her very iffy performance.

Even shock-jock Ray Hadley, 2GB’s “little Ray of darkness”, reckons the Senator was “full as a state school” and surmised the glasses must have been the size of buckets.

Until it hit, Davey had no idea a storm was on its way.

Sky News reported:

‘One day before it was revealed Nationals Deputy Leader Perin Davey had been drinking before a Parliamentary Committee, she took to social media to proudly post a photo of a large glass of red wine.’

Why Barnaby's drunken planter tumble – and other mad acts – matter
Why Barnaby's drunken planter tumble – and other mad acts – matter

After Barnaby Joyce MP was filmed sprawled on his back on a Canberra footpath, managing editor Michelle Pini explains why Australian voters should indeed take a dim view of his persistently chaotic behaviour. 

The Nationals closed ranks and put up the smokescreen.

A headline in The Australian read:

‘Dutton defends Davey after her pre-estimates glass of red confession.’

As reported in The Canberra Times:

Nationals leader David Littleproud has declared he supports his “mortified” deputy Perin Davey “wholeheartedly”...

 

“It was a long day and I think we all slur our words from time to time.”

 

“I’ve spoken to Perin a number of times over the weekend and she obviously has been upfront, she had a couple of drinks as most of us do to wind down and make sure that it’s within the prescribed environment, that no one goes beyond that.”

Sure. If you say so.

Then maybe the biggest gaslight of all.

Not Barnaby blaming his public concrete lie-down on mixing meds with booze, that is simply an admission of stupidity and lack of self-control, but his preposterous claim he is giving up booze for Lent.

Lent! Barnaby!

Who left the gas on?

Ross Jones is IA's investigations editor and the author of 'Ashbygate: The Plot to Destroy Australia's Speaker'. You can follow Ross on Twitter @rpzjones_fin.

Related Articles

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS HEALTH DISCRIMINATION
RALPH BABET Perin Davey Barnaby Joyce Nathan Bull neo-Nazis #Auspol alcohol National Socialist Network Craig Kelly Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull
Share Article
Recent articles by Ross Jones
Nazis, booze and politics don't mix

What is the connection between parliamentary booze and Nazis?  
Wagyu beef all the way as Gina fuels Ashby's election bid

The grift party might just have hit a rich new vein.  
Albo knows the price of yum cha in Marrickville

Sydney in early January is a pretty relaxed place, even for the Prime Minister.  
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus

Support Fearless Journalism

If you got something from this article, please consider making a one-off donation to support fearless journalism.

Single Donation

$
News updates

Join the IA newsletter for regular updates on our latest news stories.

SIGN UP

Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA
DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

Subscribe to IA and investigate Australia today.

Close Subscribe Donate