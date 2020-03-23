Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
LOGIN
Politics

Navigating the virus: Where to go, what to do and how to get help

By | | comments
Cartoon by Paul Dorin / @DorinToons

Due to Scott Morrison's ever-confusing messaging, ranging from "don't panic, let's go to the footy" to "stay in lockdown or you'll go to gaol and we're all gonna die", Independent Australia has attempted to summarise the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thankfully, state premiers appear to be taking matters into their own hands, though for now, it seems, a political ceasefire is also in place between the states and the Federal Government. 

Essentially, major shutdowns have begun and both the Federal and state governments have enacted emergency powers, which impose fines and gaol terms if lockdown laws are breached.

So following on from the Prime Minister's National Cabinet meeting announcement yesterday, here's what the national lockdown means — at least for today.

1. Where can you go?

Essentially, you can go to the supermarket, the bank, the pharmacy, get petrol and have items delivered.

From midday 23 March 2020 the following restrictions will be enacted on a nationwide basis:

Businesses — CLOSED

  • pubs;
  • clubs;
  • cinemas;
  • casinos;
  • nightclubs;
  • indoor places of worship;
  • gyms; and
  • indoor sporting venues

Businesses — OPEN

  • supermarkets;
  • convenience stores;
  • food delivery;
  • bottle shops;
  • hairdressers and beauticians;
  • banks;
  • petrol stations;
  • pharmacies;
  • restaurants and cafes — take away only;
  • freight and logistics; and
  • accommodation hotels.

Activities

As well, the following activities will now be limited:

  • non-essential gatherings of 500 people or more outside and 100 people inside;
  • non-essential travel;
  • entering aged care facilities;
  • non-essential indoor gatherings of less than 100 people must have no more than one person per four square metres; and
  • where possible, keep one and a half metres between yourself and others;

Schools and childcare

All schools will still remain open, except in Victoria and the ACT, where they will close from tomorrow.

Childcare services will remain open at this stage, though this may change.

2. Medical assistance

For advice on COVID-19 symptoms, testing and social distancing, daily updates are available for each state and territory at the following links:

3. Stimulus package

The Federal Government has announced a new stimulus package but who can get it and how can you apply?

WORKERS AND WELFARE RECIPIENTS

Employees are able to access a $550 fortnightly "coronavirus supplement" for the next six months. Those receiving payments through Jobseeker (formerly known as Newstart), can claim both allowances.

Sole traders and casual workers will be eligible to receive the full supplement if they are currently earning less than $1,075 a fortnight.

If you're not eligible to receive the coronavirus supplement, you could still be able to claim a $750 stimulus payment for age pension recipients, carers and those on family tax benefits. This is in addition to an earlier $750 one-off stimulus payment announced earlier this month.

Deeming rates will also be reduced by a further 0.25 percentage points, which will affect the level of pension income assessment for many. 

Further details available here.

EMPLOYERS 

Eligible not-for-profits and small businesses with a turnover under $50 million will receive a tax-free cash payment of up to $100,000 to help them retain staff and operating costs.

Further details available here.

We will attempt to provide further updates as they come to hand; the above information was correct at time of publication. 

You can follow executive editor Michelle Pini on Twitter @VMP9. You can also follow Independent Australia on Twitter at @independentaus or on Facebook HERE.

Creative Commons Licence This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Australia License

Support independent journalism Subscribe to IA.

 
POLITICS HEALTH FINANCE ECONOMICS
Michelle Pini Scott Morrison National Cabinet states coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic economic stimulus symptoms shutdown
Recent articles by Michelle Pini
Navigating the virus: Where to go, what to do and how to get help

IA attempts to translate the PM's ever-confusing messaging on the COVID-19 pande ...  
The notional PM: No notion on running nation

The COVID-19 pandemic could have been an opportunity for Morrison to show leader ...  
EDITORIAL: The notional PM — No notion on running nation

 
Join the conversation
comments powered by Disqus
Daily news
Get FREE daily updates from IA to your inbox.
Just in
SHOP AT IA
Shop IA


Advertise on IA

DONATE

We need YOU!
IA punches above its weight.
Help us sharpen our knuckledusters.
PLEASE DONATE NOW!

Donate Now

Support IAIndependent Australia

IA is dedicated to providing fearless, independent journalism, free for all, with no barriers. But we need your help. To keep us speaking truth to power, please consider donating to IA today - even a dollar will make a huge difference - or subscribe and receive all the benefits of membership. Keep ‘em honest. Support IA.

Close Subscribe Donate