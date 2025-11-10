Nationals’ net zero backflip a disaster for the regions

The National Party’s decision to abandon its net zero target is a betrayal of regional Australia, leaving flood-ravaged communities like Lismore to face the escalating impacts of climate change alone, writes James May.

I LIVE IN the Northern Rivers in NSW and I’m furious that the National Party has dumped its commitment to net zero emissions by 2050.

Our Federal Member is their deputy leader, Kevin Hogan. His office is located in Lismore and he should know better than anyone how natural disasters can devastate communities. His lack of support for us on climate change is an absolute disgrace.

In 2022, the most catastrophic flood in Australia’s history demolished Lismore. People clambered onto roofs to escape the deluge and had to wait for helicopters to winch them to safety. The disaster left thousands homeless and killed several residents.

I still recall the stench and filth when the water receded, and people wandering the street in shock and despair. Supermarket shelves were bare, telecommunications were impaired, and it was a struggle to access money and basic items. The scene was apocalyptic and we never want it to happen again.

My mother lived at a caravan park in Lismore and she was gravely ill with cancer. She passed away just days before the flood when the caravan park was submerged in mud and sludge. Her partner of 30 years spent months in evacuation centres with hundreds of other victims.

Lismore never recovered and neither did many residents. The town is a shell of its former self with desolate streets and houses smashed to bits. People are still living in caravans and pitching tents in yards. Many businesses haven’t returned. The once vibrant town is a relic with empty shops and cafes, and a dreary atmosphere of neglect and decay.

People in the northern rivers fear summer. It’s hotter and wetter and more oppressive each year. It’s a beautiful place, but we don’t know when the next flood will strike. Even the sound of rain makes us shudder.

There was another extreme weather event here in 2025. Cyclone Alfred stalked its way down the east coast. It was a menacing storm that lingered for days, filling us with dread. It made landfall near Brisbane and dumped a huge amount of rain. It was a hell of a storm but, thankfully, no major damage or loss of life occurred.

The rest of NSW also endured catastrophic floods this year. Parts of the Hunter Valley and mid-north coast were ravaged. Several towns like Taree and Wingham were inundated, and thousands of homes were damaged. Five people died in the floods. It was shocking to witness and a wake-up call that extreme weather events will get worse if we ignore climate change.

Many communities are still on their knees and feel abandoned by politicians. Australians have tolerated their “climate wars” for decades while we clean up the mess from natural disasters. We finally made progress with a bipartisan approach to honour the Paris Agreement and reach net zero by 2050. However, denial persisted in the Coalition. The public sent a message that we wanted serious action on climate change and dumped it from office in 2022.

The Coalition shrugged its shoulders and was decimated at the polls again in 2025.

Opposition Leader Sussan Ley took over and vowed her party would reflect the views of “modern Australia” and return to the “sensible centre”, but it couldn’t be further from the truth. The climate wars erupted again in the Coalition this year.

The National Party showed its true colours recently by dumping net zero. It was no surprise that Matt Canavan, the party’s cheerleader for fossil fuels, undertook their review of the policy. Now, senior Nationals like David Littleproud and Bridget McKenzie are spouting comments like, “other countries won’t meet their targets, so why should we be ambitious?”

What about showing leadership on climate change and setting an example for the world to follow? Australia is a prosperous country that’s well-placed to make the transition to clean energy, but it was a laggard and laughing stock under the Coalition.

We’ve just gained some respect and credibility with other countries, but they want to drag us down again.

The National Party often claims to “represent the regions” with its policies. It infuriates voters like me. Contrary to what Barnaby Joyce and his mates think, we want real action on climate change in the regions. We’re the ones who bear the brunt of bushfires and floods each year while they delay climate action.

We told the Coalition members how we felt at the ballot box, but they wouldn’t listen. They’re too busy fighting among themselves, jostling for power in their own ranks and working out what they stand for.

Meanwhile, those of us who live in the regions are dreading more natural disasters.

The national forecast is another hot, wet spring and we can feel it in the northern rivers. There’s been a slew of humid days with temperatures soaring into the 30s and severe thunderstorms and hail. We don’t know what’s coming, but we’re prepared for anything.

I urge our elected representatives, like Kevin Hogan and the rest of the Coalition, to stop squabbling like fools and support regional communities. Please stop the climate wars so we can reduce emissions and avoid more death and destruction.

James May is a freelance writer and his work has appeared in The Guardian, The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and Canberra Times.

