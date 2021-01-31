Independent AustraliaIndependent Australia
Morrison's foreign relations rating an epic fail

(Cartoon by Mark David | @MDavidCartoons)

Thanks to Scott Morrison, Australia is in the bad books with the two most powerful nations on the planet, writes Stephen Fitzgerald.

A SLAP in the face for Scott Morrison as Joe Biden's climate envoy cites Australia's black summer bushfires as a reason for urgent climate action, while Morrison arrogantly turns a blind eye to suffering and continues to push fossil fuel.

Along with continuing coal in the energy mix, the Prime Minister announced that 'expanding the use of gas – a fossil fuel used in electricity generation, for heating and as a feedstock in some manufacturing – is central to plans to re-establish a strong economy'. While U.S. President Joe Biden plans to build modern, sustainable infrastructure and an equitable clean energy future in his plans for economic recovery.

The other slap in the face to Scott Morrison comes as U.S. President Joe Biden tears up Trump's blank cheque to Saudi Arabia and blocks all pending weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) intended for use in the six-year war and plunder of oil from Yemen.

The approval of Australian military exports to Saudi Arabia and UAE has been censured by human rights groups. The Australian Federal Government 'has approved at least 14 permits for the export of military goods to Saudi Arabia and UAE over the last year and a half', despite their involvement in plundering war-torn Yemen. The conflict has created a humanitarian crisis including the Saudi starvation strategy leading to the death of 85,000 innocent children.

Three strikes and you’re out! PM Scott Morrison has single-handedly managed to alienate China, our largest trading partner, costing billions of dollars in trade when we can least afford it. Because of Morrison's close affinity with Donald Trump, he is also in U.S. President Joe Biden's cross-hairs.

Thanks entirely to you Scott, we are now in the bad books with the two most powerful nations on the planet and the only way out is for you to step aside or risk being voted out at the next election.

Stephen Fitzgerald is a humanitarian and social activist fighting for freedom, democracy and a fair go for everyone.

